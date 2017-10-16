Wells Fargo: No Problems Here

Yes, Wells Fargo (WFC) has sluggish revenue dynamics, reflective of its difficulties in acquiring new customers in the wake of the scandal about its sales practices.

Yes, it's still finding a definitive floor in its area of previous excellence, non-interest income generation.

But, third quarter results suggested the bank is fighting back, in the area of costs. We saw positive operating leverage for the first time in a long while in 3Q. The $2bn annual savings plan is clicking in earlier than the market thought.

Maybe this is all WFC can do right now to offset top line stasis and the hard yards of reputation rebuild. It's still positive news and means we have to take the valuation position seriously.

First, this ain't a premium bank any more.

Bloomberg and FIG Ideas

Only Bank of America (BAC) and Citi (C) are cheaper on a 2019 P/E basis, which for those stocks represents a normalized profit year due to their operating leverage programs.

Look at WFC vs. US Bancorp (USB), which has a useful yardstick in the sense that there are great similarities in the way the two banks generate revenue.

It wasn't always thus - see the charts below, which give us a one year rolling P/E for each stock. WFC is the lower chart. In mid 2015, USB was on 14.6x EPS while WFC was on 14.3x EPS. Now, USB has rerated to 16.2x, while WFC languishes at 13.1x.

WFC trades more in line with JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), BAC and C, thus, it is grouped with stocks that accommodate volatile trading lines and considerable global risk factors into their valuations, while WFC - though a massive bank - remains from an income mix and domestic focus standpoint - a rather more visible entity, albeit one that is undergoing a period of soul searching and re-calibration following its dismal customer accounts scandal.

The valuation position is therefore of great interest. Even if you think WFC has a long way to go, there has to be the possibility that it will emerge over the medium term and win back some of its former valuation premium over the big global bank class that it now finds itself aligned with.

Revenue slog continues

Non-interest income saw some pressure more or less across the board and even net interest income failed to pick up any slack this 3Q.

This is slightly worse than I thought and would lead to a small carry-through EPS downgrade, if it were not for this:

Costs contracted considerably more than income, and this was the first period of positive relative cost/income dynamics since Q2'16. Whatever reservations one has about WFC's problems, a move in operating margin to 42.4% from 39.8% is a notable positive.

This reflects tidy cost management by the group. The absolute reduction in costs was around 10% of the scheduled saving for 2017, much of which will be reinvested in new business generation.

Conclusion

WFC is an arduous long to hold. But it's maintaining its EPS outlook, and generated positive operating leverage in 3Q. Should we see revenue traction re-emerge in the next six months, I would think the market will test the ceiling on its relative P/E opposite the global banks it is currently grouped with.

I am maintaining the small position currently held in the FIG Ideas US Financials Portfolio.