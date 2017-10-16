Bank Of America: Overlooking Unimpressive Results

A lot of praise was heaped on Bank of America (BAC) following Q3 earnings. The bank has predicted revenue upside from rate hikes, but the results weren't necessarily supportive on that thesis.

The stock actually rallied on the news with BoA trading near the multi-year highs. The numbers weren't that impressive, but is the bank stock a buy anyway?

One needs to look no further than the revenue lines. BoA actually missed revenues targets by $140 million while only producing growth of a meager 0.9% over last Q3. Net interest income was up a strong 9% to $11.2 billion, but the weak mortgage banking and trading environment crushed noninterest income causing a 7% decline to $10.7 billion.

The large bank beat the bottomline estimates due to the ability to control costs. Though revenues only rose 1%, BoA cut expenses by 3% to juice the results. The consistent ability to control costs in relation to revenue growth is impressive and a good sign of employee incentives tied into actual results.

Source: BoA Q3'17 presentation

Still, what the market wants to see is the revenue growth promised by the benefits of higher NII on rate hikes. BoA still forecasts an incredible gain of $3.2 billion on a 100bps parallel shift in the interest rate yield curve.

Source: BoA Q3'17 presentation

A rebound in trading revenues would provide the one-two punch for solid revenue growth. Unfortunately, the market hasn't shown the ability to mirror FICC revenue growth in the face of rate hikes so one category offsets the other.

Though my thesis is that the results weren't that impressive, BoA is still generating the numbers that will send the stock higher. The bank only trades at 12x '18 estimates that could rise after these numbers. The ability to consistently generate positive operating leverage should attract more investors.

The key investor takeaway is that Q3 results weren't as impressive as some of the headlines suggest. After all, BoA missed revenue estimates.

The peculiar question is why any investor waited until after the bank missed revenue estimates to buy a stock near $26 when it traded for $16 this time last year. The numbers weren't that impressive, but BoA is cheap nonetheless.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.