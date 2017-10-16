Five Oaks Investment: Comparing The Performance Of Its Preferred And Common Equities

The reasons why are will be made evident in the following article.

Frankly, I didn't trust this company when I last wrote about it and I trust it even less now.

This article is an update that examines Five Oaks Investment Corp (OAKS) as part of a general study I conducted that compared and contrasted the performance of the preferred and common equities of a number of REITs. I decided to review each company individually in the order I initially listed them, simply to avoid any suspicion that I have been cherry-picking the results to prove any conclusions I might draw from them. OAKS is also of special interest to me to see how it has performed considering how poorly I graded this company in the past. As usual, I learn as I write and from the following comment section where my followers offer their perspectives and teach me a different way of looking at the numbers. Consequently, with each succeeding review, I plan to refine and improve each article accordingly.

I have copied the list from my original article, "Common Vs. Preferred Investments In REITs. Numbers Don't Lie." The following are the mix of REITs I chose for the initial study: Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR), Colony Capital, NorthStar Realty Finance, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI), Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP), Newcastle Investment Corp., American Capital Mortgage Investment (NASDAQ:MTGE), AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT), Five Oaks Investment Corp. (NYSE:OAKS), Apollo Residential Mortgage (NYSE:AMTG), Capstead Mortgage, Armour Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR), and CYS Investments (NYSE:CYS).

Since then, Colony Capital and NorthStar Realty Finance merged to become Colony NorthStar (CLNS), ARI-A was called, Newcastle Investment Corp. now trades as Drive Shack (DS), and MTGE is now called MTGE Investment Corp. (but uses the same ticker symbol).

Symbol Start Price End Price P/L Dividend +/- P/L Gain/Loss MTGE 5/15/14 16.51 5/27/16 13.43 (3.08) 4.15 - 3.08 1.07 MTGEP 5/15/14 25.00 5/27/16 24.95 (.05) 4.06 - .05 4.01 ABR 1/28/13 7.07 5/27/16 6.90 (.07) 1.90 - .07 1.83 ABR-A 1/29/13 25.00 5/27/16 24.79 (.21) 7.22 - .21 7.01 CLNY 3/12/12 17.09 5/27/16 16.43 (.66) 6.15 -.66 5.49 CLNY-A 3/14/12 25.00 5/27/16 25.99 .99 9.03 + .99 10.02 ARI 7/30/12 16.75 5/27/16 16.04 (.71) 6.24 - .71 5.53 ARI-A 7/26/12 25.00 5/27/16 25.65 .65 8.09 + .65 8.74 LXP 5/30/11 9.00 5/27/16 9.46 .46 3.21 +.46 3.67 LXP-C 5/30/11 45.00 5/27/16 45.96 .96 13.00+.96 13.96 NCT 5/30/11 2.22 5/27/16 4.42 2.20 12.00+2.20 14.20 NCT-D 6/6/11 23.34 5/27/16 24.12 .78 10.47+.78 11.25 MITT 7/30/12 22.93 5/27/16 13.91 (9.02) 7.82 - 9.02 (1.20) MITT-A 7/27/12 25.00 5/27/16 24.96 (.04) 8.25 - .04 8.21 OAKS 12/16/13 9.25 5/27/16 5.01 (4.24) 2.91 - 4.24 (1.33) OAKS-A 12/17/13 25.00 5/27/16 19.56 (5.44) 5.29 - 5.44 (0.15) AMTG 9/10/12 22.48 5/27/16 13.43 (9.05) 7.36 - 9.05 (1.69) AMTG-A 9/13/12 25.00 5/27/16 24.45 (0.55) 7.50 - .55 6.95 CMO 5/6/13 13.01 5/27/16 9.61 (3.40) 3.69 -3.40 0.29 CMO-E 5/8/13 25.00 5/27/16 24.37 (0.63) 5.63 - .63 5.00 ARR 5/28/12 55.52 5/27/16 19.26 (36.26) 16.09-36.26 (20.17) ARR-A 5/31/12 25.00 5/27/16 23.53 (1.47) 6.36-1.47 4.89 CYS 7/30/12 14.16 5/27/16 8.15 (6.01) 4.84 - 6.01 (1.17) CYS-A 7/27/12 25.00 5/27/16 24.21 (0.79) 7.27 - .79 6.48

Rather than bore you with the usual templated way I go about researching a new company and its preferreds, for those interested, check out my article from February 1, 2017, titled "Five Oaks Investment's Preferred Offering Viewed Through The Eyes Of A Preferred Investor: Update."

In that article I concluded the following:

Because as a long-term cumulative preferred investor, I am little concerned about quarterly financial reports and their attendant conference calls, which are liberally spun, I don't bother paying much attention to them unless the particular company is at risk of suffering some existential threat. OAKS is certainly one of those companies worth taking a closer look at. Consequently, in spite of its preferred performance, I believe this company is in serious trouble and I would neither invest in its preferred nor its common shares. However, because I'm not the best numbers guy, as usual, I'll leave it to my followers to add the meat to the bone in the following comment section and talk me down if I'm wrong.

In the initial study, as shown above, OAKS-A outperformed its common cousin, OAKS. However, it lost more than I had initially believed, thanks to the efforts of several of my followers who explained the dollar-for-dollar ramifications of each investment.

25.00/9.25 = 2.70 X -1.33 (common loss) = -3.59, much more than the -0.15 that its preferred lost.

Now, let's see how OAKS has performed since then. I began this review where I ended the last one on May 27, 2016. To keep these updates as current as possible, I will use the last price each traded at as I write. To simplify, I've used five dividend payments for both the commons and preferreds, unless the payments were made on a monthly basis.

Symbol Start Price End Price P/L Dividend +/- P/L Gain/Loss OAKS 5/27/16 5.01 10/13/17 4.57 (0.44) 2.11 - 0.44 1.67 OAKS-A 5/27/16 19.56 10/13/17 25.15 0.59 2.92 + .59 3.51

Consequently, using dollar-for-dollar math we get the following:

25.15/4.57 = 5.50 X 1.67 = 8.16 common profit vs. 3.51 preferred profit.

Frankly, methinks that something's rotten in OAKS. I don't understand the special dividend of 1.3275 paid in November, especially by a company that has been performing so poorly as illustrated by the following chart.

Why would a company pay such a large special dividend of $1.3275 in November and then cut the monthly dividend from 0.06 to 0.05 two months later? Consequently, without that special dividend, the numbers would have come out quite differently.

OAKS appears to have performed contrary to the following conclusions I have drawn from this study. However, as I stated above, something is certainly not kosher with the way this company distributed its dividends.

When the commons appreciated, their gains usually outperformed those of their preferred cousins.

When the common shares appreciated minimally, the perferreds usually outperformed them, especially when their dividends were factored in.

On the one rare occasion OAKS lost value, its preferreds wildly outperformed its commons.

It appears overall that for the commons to outperform the preferreds, the company has to do very well -- not just marginally well.

Now, let's see how OAKS-A performed over the past year.

In all it was a profitable year, and it's currently priced at $25.15 according to the above chart. Therefore, at its current price, it offers an effective yield as follows:

2.1875/25.15 = 8.70%

That's an attractive yield, but is it a good investment?





Here, I'm only concerned with when it's callable, on 12/23/18. If called at that time, I don't like the thought of having to lose $0.15/share which really doesn't bother me because it's only a few cents above par and will be way more than covered by the dividends you will recieve until then, if it is even called at that time, which I feel is unlikely.

According to Finviz's financial highlights above, OAKS has a market cap of $102.69 million and has earned $9.60 million on sales of $74.60 million. It has a B/S value of 6.54 and shows an immense debt/equity of 20.26. Its YTD performance has fallen by 8.05%. Frankly, I wouldn't touch its common or preferred equities.

