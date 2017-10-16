Is Novo Nordisk Still A Buy?

Although it's earnings are less reliable, a new analysis shows it is still trading below its intrinsic value.

Big Pharma was the first sector I analyzed with the view to producing an article for Seeking Alpha. Out of that analysis came a buy recommendation for Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO).

It has performed well, increasing approximately 40% from when the article was published, back in January 2017.

NVO is currently trading at the intrinsic value identified in the original article, so I decided it would be prudent to take another look at it and the sector.

I'm going to use the same framework I did last time:

A portfolio of 11 big pharma securities,

Quality of earnings,

Earnings growth,

An estimation of the theoretical price using the Ohlson Clean Surplus model.

I also decided to add in a dividend analysis as well.

Quality of Earnings

Despite our best efforts, earnings can be manipulated, and for that reason I find it vital to evaluate them. Fortunately quality of earnings models exist which provide a quick and effective way to determine the legitimacy of the earnings presented by the company. The framework I use has eight metrics:

% change in sales - % change in accounts receivable,

% change in sales - % change in inventory,

% change in firm's R&D - % change in sector R&D,

% change in gross margin - % change in sales,

% change in sales - $ change in S&A expenses,

% change in effective tax rate

% change in sales - % change in number of employees,

unqualified audit opinion.

The tests are designed so that a result greater than zero is a signal that the earnings are reliable. When the calculations give a reliable signal, I assign a "one", when they give an unreliable signal, I assign a "zero". I sum the scores and order them from highest to lowest, the higher the number, the more reliable the earnings.

Let's see how the sector is doing:

NVO is now scoring a five, which is the average. When I did this back in January, NVO was the best, scoring seven out of eight.

Earnings Growth

I like to see a company that consistently grows its earnings year over year. In order to visualize this, I have a simple calculation that measures whether or not earnings per share have increased from one year to the next and if yes, I assign a value of one for each instance of increase and zero otherwise. I sum the scores and plot the results.

NVO scores the best and the maximum with four. However, it did only score "average" with the quality of earnings, so these results don't have the same level of confidence that they could have if their quality score was seven or eight. ABBV, which had the highest quality of earnings score was below average in terms of earnings growth, so that stock isn't a dark horse.

Valuation

My valuation method of choice is the Ohlson Clean Surplus Theory. It is a rather long and complicated formula and for those who are interested, I wrote about it in a previous Seeking Alpha article. The results are interesting as NVO is only stock of the group trading at a discount relative to its price.

Dividend Analysis

I didn't include a dividend analysis with my last article, but I thought I would this time. I looked at two factors:

Growth in Dividend Yield Growth in Dividends per Share.

I was curious how each company in the group performed from a dividend perspective, specifically I was interested whether the company was growing its dividends year over year.

From a dividend yield perspective Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) has grown three out of four years and NVO two out of four.

With respect to dividends per share growth, there are five securities that have grown this metric every year over the past five years. NVO has achieved this three out of four times.

A Final Graph

There's one final graph I'd like to include in this analysis, and that is the historical price of NVO. I felt this was worth including because it shows that over the past five years the stock has traded in a range from the low $30s to the high $50s. At its current price of $48, it still has a way to go before breaking into new territory.

Conclusion

Novo still looks terrific. Great earnings growth, it trades at a discount, its dividend history is appealing. The only weak spot is its quality of earnings has declined from a very enviable seven out of eight to a five. I purchased the stock after the analysis and after the article was published. I will continue to hold it and revisit it again when it gets into the mid to high $50s.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.