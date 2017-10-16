Alibaba Vs. Amazon: Cloud Wars

With the share price at record high levels, the company would need the contribution from the cloud division to provide the next powerful leg of the top and bottom line growth.

Ambitious And Aggressive Alibaba Cloud Gunning Straight For The Top Spot Held By Amazon Web Services



A recent report from IT research group Gartner (IT) placed Alibaba's (BABA) cloud offering in the top four position, holding 2.6% of the global cloud infrastructure services market. That share is a far cry from industry leader Amazon (AMZN) Web Services ("AWS") which cornered almost one-third of the market (30.3%). Microsoft Azure (MSFT) held 13.8% while third-placed Google's 5.9% (GOOG)(GOOGL) was still more than double that of Alibaba Cloud. Nevertheless, Alibaba Cloud (or Aliyun, as it is better known in China) is still ranked ahead of well-known international names IBM (IBM) and Oracle (ORCL)(OTC:OCLCF).

Despite the current fourth-placing, Simon Hu, senior vice-president of Alibaba Group and president of Alibaba Cloud, declared to a reporter from the South China Morning Post that Alibaba Cloud was "on track" to surpassing Amazon AWS to become the top provider of cloud services in the world. The statement needed to be taken in the context of his vow made in 2015 when he said that Alibaba Cloud would "match or surpass Amazon in four years in terms of customers, technology and worldwide scale". Being on track meant that the Alibaba executive is confident that the company would fulfill its goal by 2019. The South China Morning Post, owned by Alibaba, covered the four-day Alibaba Computing Conference in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, the headquarters of Alibaba.

Favorable Home-Ground Conditions Provide A Strong Foundation And Springboard For Alibaba Cloud's International Expansion

Thanks to the strong growth in the Chinese domestic market, Alibaba Cloud managed a 126.5% surge in revenue to US$675 million in 2016, from just US$298 million a year earlier. The division achieved the stupendous results on the back of a 40.7% market share, according to Gartner. The Chinese population, inspired by Jack Ma, the exuberant founder of Alibaba, has been seeing an explosion in the internet economy. Besides e-commerce in the form of the Alibaba and Taobao marketplace or its Tmall variant, online sales through massively popular social media influencers have taken a life of its own in China. The phenomenon coined the "fan economy" has helped spurred sales from virtual items to luxury goods like Givenchy bags and inevitably drive the demand for computing, storage, bandwidth and other services provided by the cloud players. Alibaba chief scientist, Jingren Zhou, remarked that "services" have evolved from basic data storage into a “highly centralised information management system” capable of handling myriad functions from staff payroll to security.

Besides the demand from the consumer sector, the government's resolve to utilize Artificial Intelligence ("AI") to improve efficiency and provide viable solutions to improve the livelihood of its billion-strong population world prove to be a tremendous source of growth for the cloud industry. China's state council has in July released an AI development roadmap that aims to make the country a global center of AI innovation by 2030. The imperative to do so stemmed from the huge population scattered across the vast country. Taking the example of education. The Education Ministry has always found it challenging to place qualified and competent teachers in schools all over the country, and in particular the remote ones. In addition, the 188 million students are certainly not a homogenous bunch but with a wide spectrum of learning needs and pace. The adoption of AI has been touted as the panacea to bring both efficiency and quality to education. Thus, it is not surprising that China’s Education Ministry has mandated governments at all levels to spend at least 8% of their annual funding on the digitalization of education. In 2016, the country has already spent around RMB300 billion (US$45.5 billion) on digitalization. This effort would consequently contribute to the demand for cloud services.

The steady growth in the cloud computing needs has been acknowledged by the local authorities. The Ministry of Industrial and Information Technology published in April a Cloud Computing Development Three-Year Action Plan. The ministry forecasted that the domestic cloud computing industry would more than double to RMB430 billion (US$65.3 billion) by 2019, from RMB150 billion (US$22.8 billion) in 2015.

Partnerships To Accelerate And Strengthen Alibaba Cloud Capabilities

Alibaba is savvy enough to know that it can't go it alone if it wants to leapfrog to the top of the cloud services leaderboard. Alibaba Cloud Marketplace Alliance Program ("MAP") or the Alibaba Cloud ecosystem is described by the company as "a platform for partners to develop solutions and access new customers". Companies could join in as an Alibaba Cloud reseller or web application development partner. They could also be providing the technology that would be integrated into the Alibaba Cloud platform.

(Source: Alibaba)

In the past few days alone, Alibaba has announced a flurry of collaborative deals. On October 12, Alibaba announced a partnership with Red Hat (RHT) which would see Red Hat products being sold in Alibaba's cloud marketplace. On the same day, Alibaba also revealed a tie-up with Xilinx (XLNX) which would provide Alibaba Cloud customers accelerated data analytics, video processing, genomics, and machine learning. A day later, STMicroelectronics (STM) announced a cooperation with Alibaba Cloud to provide cloud-to-node IoT solutions to Chinese IoT designers. The first Chinese IoT turnkey platform aims to bring "greater convenience and productivity" to developers when they create IoT nodes and to integrators when they connect to the Alibaba Cloud.

Obstacles To Alibaba Cloud's Ambition Come From Within

Chinese telecoms equipment and smartphone maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (unlisted anywhere in the world) had declared in April that it had designated a dedicated division to focus on its public cloud offering. The traditionally hardware-focused company would employ 2000 additional staff for its cloud computing expansion. Conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group Co Ltd (OTC:DWNDF)(OTC:DLWNY) which counts movie theaters and property development as part of its core businesses has also entered the fray with its partnership with IBM to form Wanda Cloud Company. Through the joint venture, Chinese businesses will have access to select IBM cloud infrastructure and platform as a service (IaaS and PaaS) technologies.

As the two relatively new entrants are based in China, they naturally pose a threat to Alibaba's dominance in the country. With the competition stiffening in its home turf, the defensive strategies that Alibaba would have to adopt would distract it from its international push. Nevertheless, Huawei being a late-starter in the cloud computing field lacks the experience and the expertise to fight Alibaba. As an executive of an enterprise, whether in the IT department or any of the key management team member, one would be unlikely to stake the company cloud needs on a new player, especially one with an inferior suite of features compared to the incumbent (Alibaba Cloud). Certainly, some businesses might be attracted by a lower price point. Perhaps, Huawei would also play to its strength by coupling its cloud services with its hardware provision. Still, these are likely to be small enterprises which would have been the low margin accounts and might move the needle only a little if they were Alibaba's clients.

Dalian Wanda's Wanda Cloud Company might have found itself a solid name as a partner. However, IBM's cloud division holds just a small percentage of the entire market. It is also uncertain how much commitment Dalian Wanda has on its cloud venture given the myriad businesses the company dabbles in at any one point in time. The billionaire CEO of Dalian Wanda is famous for his vitriol against Disney (DIS) - that the sole Disney theme park in Shanghai would be no match for his "wolf pack"-like competing theme parks. Unfortunately, his theme parks turned out to be "paper wolfs". Attendance at his properties was abysmal and he is now seeking buyers for most of them. Its aggressive acquisitions abroad have invoked the ire of the Chinese government which has turned increasingly concerned about the debt level of the company. Its ability to secure fundings is now in question. The heightened scrutiny would mean that the management's attention would now be switched back to focusing on its core businesses like property development and investment. Its cloud venture would thus be relegated to playing second fiddle, reducing the immediate threat to Alibaba.

Conclusion

Alibaba has been making headlines recently with radical moves. For instance, it is venturing into retail petroleum sales with its flagship unstaffed gas station in Hangzhou. It is also offering live, freshwater hairy crabs for sales in vending machines in yet another showcase of its automation concepts. Nevertheless, what's truly worthy of investors' attention is the development on the cloud front. While its cloud services business is currently a small fraction of Alibaba's revenue, one only needs to look at the importance of AWS to Amazon to understand how Alibaba Cloud could become instrumental to the Chinese e-commerce group. With the share price at record high levels, the company would need the contribution from the cloud division to provide the next powerful leg of the top and bottom line growth.

Alibaba is riding on a formidable tailwind in the form of the explosion in the internet economy in China and the increased spending from the government sector in its digitalization efforts. Furthermore, the company moves into fast-growing regions like the Southeast Asia and the Indian sub-continent would provide additional uplift to its cloud ambitions. Local competitors are coming hot on the heels of Alibaba. However, they do not appear to pose great threats to the local leader as yet due to their company-specific limitations. Hence, the goal of Alibaba cloud division surpassing Amazon's AWS by 2019 seems plausible.



