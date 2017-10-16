I'll Take A Tall Coffee With Those 18.4% Operating Margins

Overview

Starbucks (SBUX) is on track to create 240,000 jobs globally and 68,000 in the U.S. alone in the next five years. Starbucks has 2,800 stores in 130 cities in mainland China alone. Since the bottom of the Great Recession, the stock has achieved an annualized return of 32.0%, making it one of the best performing large cap stocks. Starbucks estimates up to 90,000,000 visits (Starbucks calls them "occasions") to Starbucks locations occur per week. Starbucks has achieved a total shareholder return of 18,325% since its IPO in 1992. Despite the firm's massive scale, historical performance, and market penetration into 75 countries, is there room to go?

Brand and Reputation

In terms of branding, Starbucks was ranked 3 behind Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the list of the world's most admired companies. It is obvious that the most admired correlates strongly with the highest revenue and market capitalization. It was ranked among the world's most ethical companies for the 11th consecutive year. It has the aggressive goal of hiring 25,000 veterans and military spouses by 2025 and 100,000 "opportunity youth" by 2020. Starbucks has pursued increased customer engagement via its rewards program, which resulted in 20% more points spent in 2016 than 2015, and 100,000 customers to its My Starbucks Barista program. A fairly incredible one of six U.S. adults received a Starbucks gift card last holiday season.

Source: Starbucks

Starbucks is working hard to develop its brand awareness, loyalty programs, and customer engagement in important markets such as China as well. In other areas of innovation, Starbucks continues to invest and grow its tea and food lines.

Source: Starbucks

As someone who travels often for work around the country, Starbucks' quality and consistency is among the best.

Financial Performance

Strong branding and massive scale aren't enough to create a compelling investment opportunity. I aggregated key from Q2 and Q3 with the latter's in italics to make analysis of the two quarters as easy as possible.

Global comparable store sales increased 3% in Q2 and increased 4% in Q3.

Americas comparable store sales increased 3% in Q2 and increased 5% in Q3.

U.S. comparable store sales increased 3%, comprised of a 4% increase in average ticket and a 2% decrease in transactions in Q2 versus a 5% increase in comparable store sales, driven by a 5% increase in average ticket size in Q3.

Adjusting for the estimated impact of order consolidation related to the new Starbucks RewardsTM loyalty program, average ticket grew 3% with transactions flat to the prior year in Q2 and grew 1% in Q3.

China comparable store sales increased 7%, driven by a 6% increase in transactions in Q2. Q3 saw growth of 8%, which was actually 9% after excluding $53.7 million in currency losses.

Consolidated net revenues grew 6% to a Q2 then record $5.3 billion while Q3 rose even further to $5.7 billion.

Consolidated operating income increased 8% to a Q2 then record $935 million. Q3 saw lower growth of 2% but reached a new all-time high of $1.0 billion.

Consolidated operating margin expanded 40 basis points to a Q2 record 17.7%. Q3's GAAP operating margin came in at 18.4%.

GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share grew 15% to a Q2 record $0.45 per share. Q3's was even higher at $0.47 and $0.55 for GAAP and non-GAAP, respectively.

Active U.S. membership in Starbucks Rewards grew 11% year over year to 13.3 million members. Membership was approximately flat versus Q3.

Starbucks Rewards represented 36% of U.S. company-operated sales in the quarter, with Mobile Payment reaching 29% of transactions and Mobile Order and Pay growing to 8% of transactions. Q3's Rewards figures were approximately flat versus Q2 while Mobile Payment grew marginally to 30%.

Total stores reached 26,161 in 75 countries globally at the end of Q2, with the opening of 427 net new stores in the period. Q3 saw even higher store growth at 575 net new locations.

As we can see, most critical figures show nominal to substantial growth quarter over quarter depending on the area. The firm remains dependent on new store growth and does not seem able to hit its goals on same store sales growth alone. China is undoubtedly a great opportunity for Starbucks, but it is becoming borderline reliant on it. This is the country where the government can change an industry, much less the fate of one company, over night. The landscape is getting a little crowded, in fact, according to this Barron's article, 62.5% of Starbucks stores have another location within one mile, which is up from 58.6% three years ago. These are genuine risks to monitor, but the numbers at this point in the cycle are still moving in the right direction. Now, we focus onto the balance sheet to scrutinize leverage and liquidity.

Balance Sheet

Starbucks benefits from not being as capital-intensive or low margin as an automaker like General Motors (NYSE:GM) or Ford (NYSE:F) or large industrial conglomerate like GE (NYSE:GE), all of which require heavy and sustained CapEx. Its rapid and international expansion, however, could tempt management in taking on too much debt needlessly, and Starbucks has gotten in trouble for over expanding in the past with similar analyst concerns still in the news.

Total current assets rose from $2.1 billion in October 2016 to $2.7 billion as of July of this year. Total assets also increased modestly from $14.3 billion to $14.5 billion over the same period. Total liabilities rose from $8.4 billion to $8.7 billion, resulting in a total equity remaining flat at $5.9 billion.

Source: SEC.gov 10-Q

Starbuck's hedges, which are probably more complex than the average investor would expect, are listed above in millions. Most of the exposure is currency related since the firm's fastest growing areas, such as China, are often volatile in terms of exchange rates versus the USD. Given the $80.45 billion market capitalization, the derivatives exposure is unlikely to have a material effect on earnings.

Valuation and Conclusion

Starbucks' brand, customer interaction, growth strategy, and financial performance remain strong. The yield of 1.8% is modest while the payout ratio is fairly high at 48.5% in Q2. Don't expect Starbucks to be an income stock anytime soon despite the fact I think it should transition that way in the coming years. To its credit, SBUX has increased its dividend consistently since 2011.

Source: Google Finance

As we can see above, SBUX has crushed the S&P 500 in the last five years despite the latter's exceptional run over the period. But let's take a look at the last 12 months instead.

Source: Google Finance

The S&P 500 did its routine 18-20% while Starbucks is up less than 5%. It is also down 20% from its recent highs in June of 2017. That's a long way to fall in a few months. Due to the steadily improving financial performance and flat share price in the past couple years, its free cash flow per share is riding along five-year highs of $2.0 per share.

I don't often use price to earnings ratio because GAAP accounting is applied so differently across time periods and companies. For Starbucks, however, its low amount of non-cash expenses and other financial and operational characteristics make it a good candidate for this valuation tool. According to YCharts, Starbucks' minimum P/E ratio over the past five years has been 24 while today's comes in at 28; this is about equal to McDonald's (MCD) and much lower than Domino's (DPZ) and Chipotle's (CMG) despite the latter's recent struggles.

Source: Google Finance

A price target in the low 50s coincides with resistance established in early 2015 and a price to earnings ratio just above the five-year low. Excluding a significant market correction or recession, the lowest post-valuation multiple on SBUX puts the downside risk around $48 per share. That is a far more favorable setup than most large-cap companies outside of energy. On the upside, recent highs from my buy target represent a nearly 25% gain; that'll be the minimum gain achieved before I trim the position. Starbucks is an attractively priced stock compared to most large caps with a strong balance sheet, healthy, and, in some segments, growing margins, consistent and transparent performance results, and global brand and footprint. As mentioned, the risks are associated with its reliance on the command and control Chinese economy, lack of same store sales growth, and store saturation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BXMT, HMC, CF, POT, RY, MRCC, GST-B, F, GST-A, SBRA, QCP, HCP, OAS, LGCYO, KMI, NFX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author owns senior unsecured bonds issued by Legacy Reserves LP. The author may enter into long or short positions in any part of the capital structure of any of the firms mentioned in this article. The author has bids out on one or more securities mentioned in this article. Readers should always conduct their own independent due diligence and not rely upon information or opinions provided by the author.