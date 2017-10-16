Invest For 5% Tax-Free Income

Always on the lookout for safe dividend opportunities, I was quite surprised when I came across the Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income fund (NEA). A 5% yield on a national municipal fund that isn't solely exposed to subprime quality is something to be excited about because it can offer certain investors relative high-yield and some tax relief.

Investment Thesis: In addition to tax benefits, NEA offers capital growth and diversification.

Fund Overview

Objective: Current income exempt from Federal income tax and a secondary goal of capital appreciation

Benchmark: 80% S&P Municipal Bond Investment Grade and 20% S&P Municipal Bond High Yield Index

NEA is a diversified across many sectors with exposure to both revenue and general obligation municipal bonds. The fund is able to deliver this superior yield by allocating up to 35% of its underlying securities in BBB rated or below municipal bonds. NEA has historically traded at a discount to NAV. The fund has been operating since 2002, has over $4 Billion in Net Assets, and about 2 years of manager tenure.

(Source)

(Source)

The Monthly Distribution

To assess the stability and sustainability of the fund's monthly distribution we will consider a few financial metrics. According to NEA's statement of Operations, the fund generated enough investment income and capital gains to cover the yearly distribution despite some losses in swaps. Furthermore, they had $3.6 million in Undistributed Net Investment Income in 2016, had a very high distribution coverage ratio by paying out very little relative compared to cash flow, and had a debt ratio of 37%. All of this considered, it's puzzling that management decided to cut the dividend $.04 from $.062. Whether they want to allocate more resources towards generating portfolio growth remains to be seen but the financials indicate that the distribution is sustainable. A chart of the history of distributions also shows that there has been relatively little deviation in NEA's distributions as you can see below. Despite being a muni fund, I think it's worth mentioning that the fund hasn't paid any Return of Capital ((NYSE:ROC)) distributions which would further enhance the tax savings but could be construed as a sign of financial distress for the fund. For comparison's sake, NEA is yielding 2.4% higher income than the Vanguard Long-Term Tax-Exempt fund (VWLTX) a similar fund.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Risk/Return Profile

Looking at NEA's chart, it's clear that it can effectively be used as the bond portion of a traditional portfolio due to strong negative correlation to core equities and yield. The tradeoff, however, is that NEA is significantly more volatile than similar funds like VWAHX and VWLTX due to exposure to junk bonds. That being said, it can be a great fit for more aggressive investors who see the price drops as buying opportunities and need a tax break. For other investors, value can be obtained by combining NEA with other asset classes to create a diversified non-traditional tax advantaged income portfolio.

Alternative Portfolio Asset Allocation

I have identified the following positions to create a diversified portfolio that performs in both bear and bull markets. While growth can easily be achieved by allocating to core equities, my position is that it may be a good idea to de-risk your portfolio after an 8+ year bull run. The resulting performance is very conservative due to strong negative correlations. This protects your principal while collecting the income from the portfolio. For reference, I have previously covered the Gabelli Equity Trust (GAB) which you can read here.

NEA 20%

GAB 10%

IYR 10%

EDV 40%

EXG 10%

Cash 10%

Bull Market

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Bear Market

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Who should invest in NEA

As a national municipal bond fund, NEA is best suited for high earning investors who reside in states with no income tax such as Nevada or Florida. Furthermore, because of its long duration and exposure to lower quality bonds, NEA exhibits more volatile price swings than similar funds. If used in a traditional portfolio, NEA is most appropriate for Investors with aggressive risk tolerances and a time frame of 2-4 years along with exposure to treasuries to protect downside risk in a bear market. The same parameters apply to NEA when used in a non-traditional portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.