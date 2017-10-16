It's Time To Wynn

Introduction

Casino's are a place where you eat, drink, have a good time, and gamble away your money. CEO Steve Wynn has been in the business since the 70's, and with the expansion of Wynn Las Vegas and Wynn Macau, has seen his company grow into a billion dollar industry. Since then, the company has continued to expand, opening new projects in China last year, with plans to open new casinos in the near future. Since the beginning of this year, the price of the company's stock has increased substantially, with revenues and net income increasing greatly from last year. This increase comes mainly from Wynn Palace, which opened last year in Macau, and makes more than the company's entire Las Vegas operations.

WYNN data by YCharts

The Fundamentals

Since last year, Wynn (WYNN) has seen an increase in YoY revenue by 48% in Q1 and by 44% in Q2. Additionally, it has also shown an increase in net income, with an increase of 34% from last year in Q1, and an increase of over 6% in Q2. The main reason for the increase is from the newly opened Wynn Palace in Macau, which generated a combined $890 million in both Q1 and Q2, and is responsible for 30% of the company's revenue in the first couple of quarters of 2017. Wynn Palace has made over 5% more in revenue this year than the company's Las Vegas operations. In fact, the entire Macau operations produces around 72% of the company's revenue. This is likely to continue to grow, as some are estimating Wynn Palace could generated up to $4 billion in revenue by the year 2020. This new casino could be huge for Wynn, if it does show those kinds of numbers.

The Financials (In Thousands)

Net Revenue: 2017 Q1 2017 Q2 2016 Q1 2016 Q2 Wynn Macau $587,031 $682,709 $608,243 $639,315 Wynn Palace $475,774 $414,651 -- -- Las Vegas Operations $412,875 $431,901 $389,435 $419,049 Total $1,475,680 $1,529,261 $997,678 $1,058,364 Net Income $100,816 $74,616 $75,221 $70,391

Wynn has also seen EPS grow this year, up 33.78% in Q1 and 5.8% in Q2. In addition, assets grew by over 11% in both of the first two quarters of 2017. Debts also increased, but at a smaller rate of 4.3% and 3.7% in Q1 and Q2. However, the company is trading at just over 53x earnings which is high, considering that their competitors, Las Vegas Sands (LVS) and MGM Resorts (MGM), have a multiple of 24.03 and 17.39 respectively. Wynn's forward P/E of 22.7 is more in line with the competition.

The Future

Looking towards this quarter, next quarter, and even into next year, Wynn is full of upside potential. Revenue in Q3 is expected to see a YoY increase of over 40%, and EPS is expected to increase to $1.39, a significant improvement from last year's negative earnings report. In Q4, revenues are predicted to increase by 17%, and EPS looks to increase by around the same amount. For the year, EPS is projected to increase to $5.08, and revenue is looking to increase to $6.07 billion, or 36%. Revenue next year could slow down slightly, with an increase of only around 5%, and earnings may increase by 23%.

WYNN Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Growth is what lies ahead for Wynn. With Wynn Palace completed last year, and already producing promising results, the company hopes to continue to expand. In mid 2019, Wynn will open a casino in Boston Harbor, which would be the only major casino retreat in the Boston metropolitan area. Additionally, Japan has just recently legalized gambling, paving the way for new casino projects in the future. This could be huge for the company, as they could then continue to expand their brand overseas. Assuming Wynn gets a license in Japan, their growth could have the potential to skyrocket, as a resort in Japan could open more possibilities and bring in more revenue for Wynn.

Valuation

Wynn is a company that runs on individuals willing to lose money, and somehow, people will always continue to do just that. Last year, in 2016, 73% of Wynn's revenue came from casino games. With the expansion of the company, it doesn't look likely to slow down. However, with a relatively high multiple, there might be some hesitation to entering a position with this company at the moment, although Wynn does have high promise looking forward in spite of that, with a forward P/E of over half of what it is trading at now. Comparatively, MGM and LVS have basically the same forward multiples as they do now. With new projects on the horizon, one in Boston Harbor, and another one that may be brewing in Japan, I believe this company has the potential to outperform expectations in the next few years.

The Risks

There are certain risks with every investment, and Wynn is no exception. All of Wynn's promise and expectations for the future ride on growth. While this is likely to happen, any number of challenges could appear on the horizon. Any slowdown in the U.S. economy may come to end soon. This would cause less people to be willing to spend their money on "high roller" suites and table games. Of course, Wynn is an international company, which helps protect them from a possible pullback in the domestic economy, as the Chinese economy, for example, might thrive even as the United States' begins to dwindle. Possible new additions in Japan would help protect them even more. This is probably the risk with every investment today, as a possible recession would cause a decrease in almost all company's that have any stake in the United States.

Conclusion

What you put in is what you get out, and Wynn has certainly put a lot into his company, which should pay off in the next couple years. With plans in Boston Harbor and possible ventures in Japan, this company has promise, and a lot of work to do in the near future. Wynn is certainly a well run company with an ambitious plan that is beginning to look more like reality. Shareholders who already have a stake in the company would be wise to hold their positions, even with a possible pullback approaching. On the other hand, those who do not have a position may want to wait until the company begins trading at a more reasonable price. If any slowdown in the economy takes place, it could throw the future earnings off balance, and destabilize management's plans for the future. However, that is not likely to happen this year or next year. With a full slate of new projects, it looks like this company could grow to be the largest in the industry, and it may be a win for Wynn.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.