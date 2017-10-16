Nike: Growth At A Discount

Shares of Nike (NKE) are basically flat over the past twelve months, and in my view, that presents investors with an excellent entry price. Although this is clearly a growth company, the shares are trading at a nice discount to the overall market. The dividend has grown nicely over the years and shows no signs of slowing. I'll go through my reasoning in greater detail below, but for those who can't stand the suspense, I am long Nike.

Financial Snapshot

Nike has grown both the top line and the bottom line nearly universally for the past five years. Revenue is up at a CAGR of about 6.3%, and net income is up at a CAGR of 11.6%. That is a very good sign for me, as it suggests that the company is able to grow profits at a faster rate than sales. More and more money is thrown to the bottom line for each marginal dollar of sales, which is quite a positive development in my opinion.

In addition to the excellent financial performance here, it's obvious that management is focused on the shareholder. Over the past five years, management has returned approximately $17.5 billion to shareholders (~$4.5 for dividends, the balance from share buybacks). I consider friendly management to be a necessary precondition for me to invest in a company, as the opposite virtually guarantees a loss.

Turning to the capital structure, I'm not at all concerned for the level of debt present for a host of reasons. First, the majority of it (56.5%) is due between 2043 and 2046. Furthermore, a significant portion (28.6%) is due in 2026. In addition, the interest expense on this debt is only about 1.7%, which is quite low. Finally, there is currently more cash on the balance sheet than there is debt outstanding. For all of these reasons, I don't feel that Nike needs to pay down debt anytime soon.

The Dividend

Although the financial history here is interesting, investors are more interested in the future for obvious reasons. It's with that in mind that I must spend some time trying to forecast the likely future here. Whenever I perform a forecast, I make a ceteris paribus assumption, meaning that I only change one variable while holding all else constant. This allows me to more readily focus in on what I consider to be the most significant "driver" of value. In my view, the dividend is the most significant driver of value, so I will forecast changes in that variable.

Over the past five years, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of about 9.8%. Although I consider this growth rate to be sustainable for a host of reasons relating to the low payout ratio (~31%), and the EPS growth rate, I would rather be conservative in my forecasts. For that reason, I'm going to cut the growth rate by nearly 30%, and assume the dividend only grows at a CAGR of 7% for the next four years. When I perform this forecast, I infer a CAGR return for the shares of about 8.5%, which I consider to be a very reasonable rate of return given the relatively small risks present.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for NKE would turn bullish with a daily close above $51.50. This would signal a bullish breakout from a downtrend channel on the daily charts which began on September 18. From here, we see the shares climbing to the $55.00 level over the next three months.

We will buy NKE call options when the shares post a daily close above $51.50. Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close below $50.50.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you hold for three months or $55.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years, not months), we believe NKE is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio over the next four years.

Conclusion

For better or worse, investors don't often access the future cash flows of a given business directly from that company. We typically buy shares of a given business in the public markets. The problem (and opportunity) is that the shares often don't obviously reflect what's going on with the underlying business. The short term up and down price movements of the shares have much more to do with the mood of the crowd than they do with what's going on with the business. When the shares trade at a relative discount, they may represent a good bargain in my view.

They represent a good bargain when the shares of a growth company like Nike are trading at a discount to the overall market. At the moment, the shares of Nike are trading at a 15% discount to the overall market. This is strange in light of the fact that Nike seems to be a growth company. In my view, investors would be wise to buy the shares, as they represent a significant discount to their long term value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NKE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our Seeking Alpha BlogPost to get a feel for our trading style.