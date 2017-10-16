IBM: I Challenge You Not To Yawn

If history repeats, IBM (IBM) is scheduled to release an earnings beat and another YOY revenue decline tomorrow, after the closing bell.

Credit: Piximus

Revenue estimates of $18.6 billion, if they materialize, would represent IBM's 22nd consecutive quarter of YOY top-line decline, this time by -3%. On EPS, the Street is betting on $3.28, just about flat vs. year-ago levels.

Last quarter, management seemed optimistic about a paced slowdown in revenue deterioration, with GBS showcasing a pickup in new contracts signed and modest improvement likely to take place in tech services and cognitive solutions through the rest of the year. However, I expect the trend reversal to take quite some time to fully unfold.

In general, SaaS models tend to build up very slowly over a period of several years (with the upside being the sticky, recurring stream of revenues), and IBM's systems business may continue to be a drag to total company top-line growth for longer. So in terms of short-term upside to sales, I see very little likelihood for surprises in 3Q17.

Somewhat optimistically, however, I still expect the YOY growth in strategic imperatives to fully offset the decline in the legacy side of the business in 2019, in line with what I had calculated previously (see table below). The tipping point might not occur until the end of that year, however, as strategic imperatives will need to survive less on inorganic fuel than it has in the past.

Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from press release

Helping to offset the revenue decline impact to earnings this quarter, gross margin is expected to improve sequentially as we move into the second half of the year. Yet, not unlike what we have seen last time, I don't expect profitability to be up YOY, as the mix shift and scale factors still bode ill for margins in the short- to mid-terms.

Most of the potential upside to EPS estimates, in my view, will likely come from opex management. Last quarter, I estimated that a sizable $0.23/share YOY earnings improvement came from lower operating costs, which was crucial to help IBM deliver its large EPS beat. I expect 3Q17 to be not much different.

See below my projections for the quarter:

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company's press release

On the IBM stock

I continue to hold small quantities of IBM and remain moderately bullish about the stock in the long term. But one must understand what he or she is signing up for before buying shares.

IBM is a large ship steering very slowly toward positive revenue growth. In the near term, this transition will be nearly imperceptible, in my view, as much of the drivers behind the shift is slowly-evolving in nature - ramp up in SaaS, recurring revenues, initiatives like Watson and blockchain likely not having a meaningful impact to financial results any time soon.

But with IBM's revenues coming mostly from analytics, cloud security, mobile and social by 2019, per my estimates, the tides are bound to turn at some point. During that long stretch of time, gross and op margins are likely to recover, particularly once the company is able to gain scale once again. And while substantial bottom-line results do not materialize, investors can collect on a 4% dividend yield supported by solid free cash flow generation.

Once I balance out the pros and cons, I believe IBM is still a low-risk, high-potential reward name that deserves a slot in my diversified portfolio.

