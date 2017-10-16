SCHV: Value Still Makes Sense

The purpose of this article is to determine the attractiveness of the Schwab Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) as an investment option. To do so, I will look at recent fund performance, current holdings and allocation, and trends in the market to attempt to determine where the fund might be headed as we look forward to 2018.

First, a little about SCHV. The fund's stated objective is to track as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index. The fund attempts to hold the same proportions of its stocks as its weightings in the index and is managed by Schwab. SCHV is currently trading at $52.57/share, and its most recent quarterly dividend was $.32/share. Based on this payment, the fund is yielding 2.43% annually. I recently covered this fund about three months ago and offered a buy recommendation. Since then, the fund has given investors a total return of about 4%. This is a solid short-term return, and bests the S&P 500 return during the same time period, which returned 3.26%. Given this slight out-performance, coupled with recent Fed guidance, I wanted to reassess the fund to see if it is still a buy going forward. I believe it is, for the reasons I will outline below.

One, with the major indexes reaching new highs almost daily, investors need to be especially critical when initiating new positions. Value funds fit this bill, as they are trading at more reasonable valuations than broad market funds. This protects investors if we experience more volatility and presents a nice risk/reward balance at current levels. For perspective, the S&P 500 is currently trading at a price to earnings (P/E) ratio over 25, which is above its mean of 15. This means the market's valuation is getting stretched, even if it is for good reasons like a growing economy, which we currently have. By comparison, SCHV has a current P/E of just over 19. While it is entirely possible that stocks with higher P/E's will outperform going forward, one of the reasons for SCHV's attractive valuation has to do with its high percentage of financial stocks in its portfolio, a sector I see outperforming in 2018. Therefore, I currently believe there is more potential upside in value funds, certainly in the short-term.

Two, my bullish take on the financial sector, which is the largest sector within SCHV, exists for a couple reasons. Financials are making a strong comeback - as banks are recording strong earnings, dividends are being hiked, and investors are recognizing the major banks are trading at reasonable valuations compared to the broader market. Last week, three of the largest banks, JPMorgan (JPM), Citigroup (C), and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), announced earnings that beat Wall St expectations in a few areas. While the results were not without fault, the key areas of earnings and revenues surpassed expectations for all three banks. To illustrate see the table below:

Bank Estimated Earnings Actual Earnings Estimated Revenue Actual Revenue JPM $1.65/share $1.76/share $25.23 (billion) $26.2 (billion) C $1.32/share $1.42/share $17.896 (billion) $18.173 (billion) BAC $.45/share $.48/share $21.976 (billion) $22.079 (billion)

What does this mean for SCHV? Quite a bit, considering both JPM and BAC are two of the top five biggest holdings in the fund, collectively making up almost 5% of SCHV's portfolio. Simply, as the economy continues to strengthen and interest rates move higher, financials, the biggest component of SCHV, will be a primary beneficiary.

Three, I mentioned a catalyst for financials - and by extension SCHV - is increasing interest rates. This appears to be materializing, at least in the short-term. While the outlook for 2018 is murky, investors seem pretty convinced that another rate hike from the Fed will be coming in December this year. According to CME Group, which tracks the futures market for investor sentiment on interest rate movements, the probability of a rate hike in December currently stands at 83%. This outlooks makes sense, especially given Yellen's statements today (10/15) at the Group of Thirty’s Annual International Banking Seminar in Washington. Yellen said the "biggest surprise" to her right now has been low inflation, but it will not prevent the Fed from raising rates gradually. Also importantly, Yellen stated she “expect(s) growth to continue to improve over the near term", which indicates she doesn't anticipate short-term setbacks to prevent the Fed from pushing forward with rate hike plans. If Yellen's outlook is correct, then the broader market, and especially financials, will continue to perform well even as rates move higher.

Of course, investing in SCHV is not without risk. While value stocks appear attractive right now, a growing economy could propel the "hot" stocks even higher, despite their aggressive ratios. Fast growing companies, unlike the more stable firms that make up SCHV, could outperform the broader market, leaving value-oriented investors behind. Furthermore, while I mentioned SCHV's heavy weighting towards financials as a positive, it also presents a risk. Financial firms are heavily sensitive to interest rates, more so than other sectors, and while odds are that rates are going up short-term, this is by no means a sure thing. Even if we see a rate hike in December, the outlook for 2018 is unclear and there may not be another hike for some time. This will surely cause financials, which have rallied strongly over a one year period, to take a bit of a breather.

Bottom-line: SCHV is beating the broader market over the last few months, as large banks report strong earnings and pull the fund higher. With stock indexes moving higher and higher, investing in firms and funds that have reasonable valuations seems to be a prudent choice of action. While the fund is not made of the flashiest stocks, SCHV is comprised of some of the largest companies in the world, so what is good for the broader economy is good for SCHV. As the bull market looks to enter another year, I recommend investors look at funds with a focus on value, and consider initiating positions in SCHV at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.