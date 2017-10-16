National Bank Of Canada: Great Dividend Stock

The company has larger wealth management and capital market operations compared to its peers, both of which have grown at a faster pace throughout the years.

With revenues and loans concentrated in Quebec, the company will easily avoid the worst of any possible housing crash in Canada.

National Bank of Canada currently yields 3.7%, has grown its dividend for the last six years, and hasn't reduced it in decades.

National Bank of Canada's (OTCPK:NTIOF) current dividend yield, history of past dividend increases, and future expected growth make it a good choice for investors looking for dividend growth stocks. The company's relatively low exposure to the overheated Canadian housing market makes it especially ideal for investors looking for exposure to the Canadian financial industry, but who are bearish concerning the housing industry in the country.

Business Overview

National Bank of Canada is Canada's sixth largest bank, although, with a USD 16.7B market cap, it is significantly smaller than the competition.

(Source: Company Factsheet)

The bank is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, where it maintains most of its operations and generates most of its revenues, while most banking institutions in Canada are headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, the largest and most profitable province. The company has a small international business unit, which recently expanded in Cambodia and several African countries, although this generates very little in revenue.

(Source: Company 2016 Annual Report)

The bank's revenue sources are relatively diversified by business unit, however. Personal and Commercial Banking is the largest, generating 42% of the company's income, which is quite small compared to most Canadian banks, which usually generate around 70% of their revenues from this segment. Wealth Management and Financial Markets (Capital Markets) are relatively large, at 29% and 20% of income, respectively, with U.S. Specialty Finance generating the remaining 9%.

(Source: Company 3Q2017 Report)

During the last few years, personal and commercial banking revenue growth has lagged relative to the bank's other business units, with most Canadian banks experiencing the same. Income for this unit grew at a 4.9% CAGR during the last five years, compared to 22.2% for Wealth Management and 6.8% for Financial Markets, averaging 8.2%. In part due to the above, management is focusing quite strongly on the company's wealth management segment, as it expects it to continue delivering consistently high growth throughout the years. On the other hand, these two business units, especially financial/capital markets, tend to be more volatile than personal and commercial banking.

During the last year, the company has been undergoing a large-scale restructuring exercise, meant to cut costs through a larger online banking presence (Read more: National Bank of Canada cuts 600 jobs in restructuring). Unlike most of its competitors, National Bank of Canada has tried to maintain its overall branch network intact and has concentrated on reducing the size and number of employees per branch instead. The initiative has so far succeeded in reducing the growth of costs and driving up efficiency ratios across the company's business lines.

(Source: Company 3Q2017 Report)

Growth prospects for the bank are, I believe, generally positive for three main reasons.

First, the economy in Canada has been recovering quite nicely from low commodity prices a few years back. Quebec has recovered from general economic malaise from a few years back and is growing quite a bit as well (Read more: RBC Quebec Provincial Outlook).

Second, the bank has a larger (relative to its size) wealth management/capital markets operation, both of which have grown at a faster pace than traditional banking services. As these two services continue their growth, the bank can be expected to profit.

Third, the bank's exposure to the overheated Canadian housing market is less than its peers, ensuring it will weather any possible housing crash in better shape, more on this below.

Canadian Housing Market

Housing prices have significantly increased in Canada during the last decade, with only a small correction from the financial crisis in 2008/2009. Generally speaking, Vancouver and Toronto have seen the largest increases in prices, with other cities seeing more moderate increases. The market seems to be finally cooling off, with home prices falling an average of 0.8% this last September (Read more: 'The worst is still to come' as national home price index falls in September).

(Source: Canadian Real Estate Association)

Although I believe housing prices are unlikely to continue growing as they did during the last decade or so, I believe the negative effects will be relatively small, and not at all comparable to the United States in 2008/2009. I mostly agree with this article, and would like to add that, so far, various levels of government in the country have taken measures to cool off the market (taxes on foreign buyers, tougher lending standards, interest rates have started to go up, etc.), and economic growth hasn't been negatively affected. Nevertheless, looking into the bank's exposure to this sector is still warranted.

In general terms, the bank's exposure to the overheated housing market in Vancouver and Toronto is significantly smaller than its larger peers, as the bank concentrates on the province of Quebec. While for most banks Ontario and BC compromise around two-thirds of their mortgage portfolio, its only 33% for National Bank of Canada. Around half of these mortgages are insured by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, a normal percentage for the industry. In total, only 10% of the company's mortgage portfolio is from the Greater Toronto Area and Greater Vancouver Area, so the bank has relatively little exposure to overheated markets.

(Source: Company 3Q2017 Report)

Balance Sheet

National Bank of Canada is well capitalized, with capital ratios comparable to its Canadian peers, and around 40% higher than Basel III requirements.

(Source: Company 3Q2017 Report)

Dividend

National Bank of Canada currently has a dividend yield of 3.73%, in line with most other Canadian banks, although lower than CIBC's 4.6%. The dividend has had quite good growth during the last few years, growing at an 8% CAGR for the last five years. The company has increased its dividend every year since 2011, and it has either increased or remained constant every year since 1993. The bank's current dividend payout ratio of 42% ensures the dividend has room to grow without jeopardizing the company's financial position.

It is important to note that, as a Canadian company, non-residents face withholding taxes on any dividends. United States residents face a 15% tax rate, although this can usually be offset against income tax, and certain qualified retirement accounts have the tax waived entirely.

Peer Comparison

National Bank of Canada is, in general terms, very similar to the other, larger, Canadian banks, in operations and financial performance. The bank's dividend yield and P/E valuation (currently 12.8) is very much in line with most of the other banks, although trails CIBC (which tends to trade at a small discount, partly due to market risk concerns).

The bank's lower exposure to the Toronto and Vancouver housing markets is probably a net benefit moving forward, although I believe the housing market in Canada will not crash badly. On the other hand, the bank's smaller size, less geographical diversity, and larger capital markets presence imply larger earnings volatility. The fact that the bank's dividend history is, although quite good, more spotty than its competitors is partly proof of this.

Due to the above, I believe most of the other Canadian banks offer similar value, with a better track record and slightly less risk. Nevertheless, the bank shares more similarities than differences with its competitors, and their performance will likely be close.

Conclusion

National Bank of Canada is a well-capitalized bank, focusing on the growing, stable and low-risk province of Quebec. The bank offers a stable and growing dividend, with the least exposure to the Canadian housing market. Investors looking for exposure to the financial industry in Canada, and especially those that are more bullish in their assessment of the mortgage market, should consider including the company's stock in their portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.