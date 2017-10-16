Chesapeake Energy: Weighing The Debt Concerns

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK) has seen its stock price significant decline in the past year, making investors evaluate whether CHK could be an interesting momentum play for those looking for a rally in natural gas and/or oil.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

In addition, the recent rally in stock price over the past month, along with the company’s new debt issuance has brought more attention to the stock. Recently, I was asked to take a closer look at the company. In this analysis, I look to evaluate and provide further context surrounding the company’s current debt portfolio, quantifying the leverage concern going forward.

Snapshot of Company's Leverage

Chesapeake Energy has made strides in reducing its debt over the past few years. However, the company just recently started to increase its debt again which has renewed some investor concerns. In the previous quarter ended June, the company issued new debt while retiring a portion of previous debt issued; which lead to a 3.5% increase quarter-over-quarter.

(Source: Table created by Author, derived from Company's 10-Q and 10-K Filings)

New Debt Issued October 12, 2017

In addition to the increase in debt from the prior quarter, Chesapeake Energy announced that the company would be issuing new private placement debt in the amount of $850 million as noted in a press release at the end of September 2017. The deal officially closed this past Thursday. As indicated in the company’s 8-K filing,

On October 12, 2017, Chesapeake Energy Corporation and certain subsidiary guarantors named therein issued $300,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 8.00% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) and $550,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 8.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes”).”

Of the $850 million issued, net proceeds received will be $842 million after deducting underwriting, legal, and other administrative fees. In completing this transaction and disclosed in another press release, the company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds to retire $550 million of previously issued debt. The instant takeaway is that this recent financing and retirement of debt would lead to an increased total debt outstanding of $300 million. To look more closely, I evaluate the impact this has on the debt maturities over time, and on the interest rates moving forward.

Company’s Debt Portfolio

In the most recent 10-Q filing, the company discloses its long-term debt and interest rates for its various notes, loans, and lines of credit in several tables and verbiage. In conjunction with the information provided, I further aggregated the information to look at debt maturities by year.

Prior to the debt issuance on October 12, 2017, the company’s long-term debt as it relates to principal outstanding is listed below. The table below presents a timeline of the company’s currently outstanding principal debt as it becomes due, using the same methodology as the company for presentation, “based on expected maturity dates, using the earliest demand repurchase date for contingent convertible senior notes.”



(Source: Table created by Author, derived from Company's 10-Q Filing)

With the recent financing, the company announced that it would be retiring up to $550 million of currently existing debt. Per the company’s press release, a summary of the debt listed for potential retirement is listed below:

(Source: Company's Press Release)

First priority has been given to the company’s 8.00% senior notes with a tender cap of $300 million, and second and third priorities to other senior notes due in 2020 and 2021 with $200 million tender cap. In a simplified best case scenario, under the tender caps, the company would retire $350 million of its 8.00% senior notes and $200 million of its 6.875% senior notes. Under the tender caps, this would be the best option to extend out debt maturities with the greatest reduction in interest expense moving forward. I incorporated this scenario into the debt maturity table found below; highlighted are the debt that would hypothetically change.

(Source: Table and Chart created by Author, derived from information contained in Company's 10-Q Filing, Press Releases, and further assumptions made by Author)

The above table and chart illustrate the potential effect on the company’s debt portfolio, listing out maturities until 2027. The potential effects, under the best case scenario previously discussed, are highlighted in red (retirement of old debt) and green (new debt) which represent a decrease and increase in blue (original debt outstanding as of June 30, 2017).

In essence, the potential restructuring of the company’s debt will further extend out maturities by 3-7 years for the company while having greater interest expense moving forward. As previously noted, the $850 million debt is issued at a fixed interest rate of 8.00%. Of the $850 million, only $550 million is planned to be used to retire previously issued debt, leading to an overall increase of $300 million debt at a high interest rate of 8.00%. The average interest rate of debt to be retired is lower and ranges from 5.375% - 8.00%. In the best case scenario as previously discussed, the company replaces $300 million of the 8.00% notes, and $250 million of 6.875% notes.

To further analyze of the impact on overall interest rates for the company, I segregated out long-term debt between the various notes, fixed debt, and variable debt. In the table below, I calculate weighted average interest rates.

(Source: Table created by Author, derived from information in Company's 10-Q and Press Releases, with assumptions made by Author for post-refunding)

For a clearer picture, the following table highlights how average interest rates have changed over time for the company. The 6.94% interest rate is calculated under the best-case scenario, but in all likelihood will be greater.

(Source: Table created by Author, derived from information in Company’s 10-Q and 10-K Filings, with assumptions made by Author for post-refunding)

From the table above, we see a steady increase in interest rates for fixed rate debt which accounts for about 75% of total debt. Declines in the company’s credit ratings based on the company's leverage, financial health and uncertainty has contributed to increasing interest rates. For reference, we can review the company’s assigned ratings over time. Moody’s had assigned ratings of Ba3 for company notes in late 2015. Since then, the company’s credit ratings have declined to Caa2 for recent debt issued, seen as highly speculative with substantial risks involved. The company’s ability to issue new debt at reasonable rates is limited. Higher interest rates on its debt, coupled with new debt in the recent quarters does cause some concern.

Interest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 was $93 million in comparison to $63 million for quarter ended June 30, 2016. This would be expected to rise further with this new issuance in October 2017. As a quick comparison, operating income for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 was $399 million. Thus, interest expense may currently be viewed as a somewhat sizable expense before reaching net income.

Concluding Thoughts

Overall, the company had taken strides to reduce and restructure debt in prior years, which has allowed the company to have some time before any substantial repayments of principal in 2019-2020. However, the company's leverage continues to be an ongoing concern with the recent new debt issued, coupled with higher interest rates overall. With declines in credit ratings, and current leverage, one should not safely assume that the company can continue to issue new debt to extend out maturities. The company is basically "on the clock" and will need to continue to turn around operations within the next year or two.

That being said, there are recent positives and potential tailwinds for the company. In the recent quarters, the company has been able to generate positive operating income despite negative cash flows. In addition, as discussed in several other articles, there is an expected rebound in natural gas. Natural gas and natural gas liquids currently account for 65% of the company’s revenue as disclosed in the company’s recent 10-Q filing. The remaining 35% of revenue generated stems from oil, which some investors are also predicting a further rally.

In conclusion, the company's increase in debt of 3.5% in the previous quarter, and the expected increase by another 3.0% based on an additional $300 million in new debt in current quarter, along with higher average interest rates does create a valid concern. Recently published price targets have also weighed on the stock. That being said, there are potential tailwinds that could make CHK an option as an interesting momentum play, and company has some time to turn itself around. Given the risks and potential tailwinds, it depends on one's risk tolerance when investing and/or establishing larger positions at the current time.

