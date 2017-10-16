Assets Invested In ETFs Listed In Europe Have Increased 31.2% In 2017 To Reach A New Record Of $751 Billion At The End Of September 2017

The European ETF/ETP industry had 2,285 ETFs/ETPs, with 7,266 listings, assets of $751 Bn, from 60 providers listed on 27 exchanges in 21 countries.

ETFGI reports assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe have increased 31.2% in 2017 to reach a new record of $751 billion at the end of September 2017.

All dollar values are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe have increased 31.2% in the first 9 months of the year to reach a new record of $751 Bn at the end of September 2017, according to ETFGI’s September 2017 preliminary European ETF and ETP industry insights report an annual paid for research subscription service.

ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe gathered $7.43 Bn in net inflows in September marking 36 consecutive months of net inflows and a record level of $85.69 Bn in year to date net inflows which is more than the $42.80 Bn in net inflows at this point last year and $30.00 Bn more than the $55.69 Bn net inflows gathered in all 2016. According to Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner and co-founder of ETFGI:

The U.S. market typically has performed poorest during the month of September. This year the S&P 500 was up 2.06% in September and is up 14.24% year to date. The S&P 500 Value outperformed S&P 500 Growth up 3.28% and 1.11% respectively, furthering the perception of stronger economic fundamentals. Energy and Financials were September's top performing sectors, up 9.94% and 5.14%, respectively. The S&P Developed Ex-U.S. BMI gained 2.57% in September and is up 20.76% year to date. Emerging markets declined 0.55% in September due to headwinds including a rising dollar but is up 26.95% year to date. The uncertainty of Brexit negotiations and North Korea are still areas of concern for investors.

Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered a record level of $6.77 Bn in net inflows in September, bringing year to date net inflows to a record level of $51.50 Bn, which is much greater than the net inflows of $1.79 Bn over the same period last year and more than the $17.98 Bn gathered in all 2016.

Fixed income ETFs and ETPs gathered $690 Mn in net inflows in September, growing year to date net inflows to $22.81 Bn, which is less than the same period last year which saw net inflows of $26.80 Bn.

Commodity ETFs/ETPs saw net outflows of $22 Mn in September. Year to date, net inflows are at $7.63 Mn, compared to net inflows of $12.12 Bn over the same period last year.

iShares gathered the largest net ETF/ETP inflows in September with $5.06 Bn, followed by Amundi ETF with $1.32 Bn and Lyxor AM with $1.22 Bn net inflows.

YTD, iShares gathered the largest net ETF/ETP inflows with $31.68 Bn, followed by Lyxor AM with $10.00 Bn and UBS ETFs with $9.89 Bn net inflows.

