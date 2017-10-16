I articulate a method to pick the signal from the noise and use an example to demonstrate the process.

There's no easy way for an investor to pick which data will drive the future performance of the stock.

Investors are overwhelmed with too much 'data' (news from the company, opinions from the analysts, forecasts from the experts, tweets from the bystanders, just to name a few).

While access to all kinds of data - news, tweets, expert opinions, beat/miss numbers - has become easier and faster than ever before, it is no simple task to figure out which of those is likely to drive the stock performance over the medium to long term. First, a quick disclaimer. The proposed method may work for some companies, and may work for some of the market environments, and it does take time and experience to recognize the patterns and apply them carefully. I use a proprietary machine learning sentiment analysis algorithm based on Stanford's CoreNLP (Natural Language Processing) for my analysis.

Let's start with the data source itself. My preference has been to discard all the tweets, most of the news, most of the expert and sell-side upgrades/downgrades, and earnings beats and misses. Granted some of these will move the stock, and may move it substantially, but most of the 'common' investors cannot predict those or benefit from those fast moves. My experience is that a better predictive data source is the quarterly earnings call; within the call, I find the prepared remarks by the CEO the most relevant. Additionally, one can get meaningful insights if one were to compare the prepared remarks across multiple quarters. Note, most of the earnings call transcripts are available on Seeking Alpha.

Change in sentiment and its impact on the near-term (2-3+ months) stock price is best illustrated with an example. I picked the home-builder sector and Lennar (NYSE:LEN) as the stock for this analysis. It's widely known that since the crash of 2008/9, the sector has been gradually improving but is not completely out of the woods yet. Let's start with the prepared remarks of Stuart Miller, CEO of Lennar. During the Q1-2017 earnings call on March 21, 2017, he said

So let me go ahead and begin and start by saying that market conditions certainly feel like they are strong and strengthening. The slow and steady, though sometimes erratic, market improvement that we've seen for the entirety of this recovery seems to be giving way to a more definitive reversion to normal.

While our first quarter operating results, particularly gross margins, reflect some of the sluggishness seen at the end of last year, our sales results went from tepid to better to strong as the quarter progressed.

To analyze the CEO statement I used CoreNLP, a Natural Language software toolkit developed at Stanford. From their website, and I quote,

Stanford CoreNLP’s goal is to make it very easy to apply a bunch of linguistic analysis tools to a piece of text.

Let's see the sentiment analysis in action using the live demo at CoreNLP site. I added Stuart Miller’s text to the live-demo to get the following result. Note that I am analyzing 3 sentences that I believe capture the overall sentiment. Again, from CoreNLP, There are 5 classes of sentiment classification: very negative, negative, neutral, positive, and very positive.

Sentence 1’s score is 74 positive and 16 very positive.

Sentence 2 is 67 negative and 11 very negative. Sentence 3 (not shown here), is 55 negative and 16 very negative. I use a proprietary method to compute an aggregate score by assigning weights for each of the sentiment classifications.



Based on just this aggregate score, and no other data, I would expect the stock price to be in a narrow range until the next quarterly call.

Now let's fast forward to Q2-2017 earnings call, dated June 20, 2017, where Stuart Miller said

So let me go ahead and begin by saying that we are very pleased to announce a very strong earnings for the second quarter, with strong and balance results being reported by each of our operating segments. While in our first quarter, we noted that the somewhat sluggish overhang from the end of 2016 had negatively impacted margins and therefore our operating results.

We felt that the market was improving, as sales picked up throughout the first quarter. We anticipated that the spring selling season would be solid and that we would in fact see improved results as the year progress.

When I run this statement with CoreNLP, I get sentence 1 score as 41 positive and 56 very positive - an improvement from first quarter; sentence 2 is 63 negative and 9 very negative - a slight improvement; and slight improvements in the remaining sentences, leading to a better aggregate score than Q1-17.

Therefore, all else being the same, I would expect an improvement in the stock price. Having said that, I would also be somewhat cautionary, thinking if this was a single quarter improvement, or will this last for several quarters from here on. At most I might put in a starter position, or I might wait for one more quarter before jumping in. So my expectation of the stock price move would be revised to 'upward bias, but no breakout'.

Another fast forward to Q3-2017 earnings call, dated October 3, 2017, where Stuart Miller said

So let me go ahead and begin by saying that we are very pleased to announce very healthy earnings for our third quarter, in spite of the active hurricane season that’s affected our business at the end of the third quarter and carried into the fourth.

Again, using the algorithm and computing the aggregate score, I find consecutive and consistent improvement. So what would I expect the stock price to do in the near-term? A break-out from the previous range-bound area, and possibly a 52 week high.

As a final note, check the stock chart below. It is generally consistent with the sentiment analysis scores and a 'high-level' stock price forecast.

LEN data by YCharts

In conclusion, my experience is that subtle changes in words used by the company management are a leading indicator of the stock price moves by a few months - especially when the company’s business metrics are turning from negative to positive; additionally, I have found that the shift in sentiment is isolated from other variables like earning beats, analyst rating changes, etc.

It’s best for investors to keep an eye on the sentiment change from ‘neutral’ to ‘positive’, and watch if the stock price does not react immediately - like it did for Lennar in Q2-17. Investors can start building a position leading up to the next earnings call, with an assumption sentiment will continue to improve, and the stock price will break out.

In Part 2 of my analysis, I will highlight another such example with a High-Tech company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.