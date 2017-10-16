Buy The Pullback In Walgreens Boots Alliance

The shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) have been pushed down to 52-week lows following the build up in rumors surrounding Amazon's (AMZN) potential entrance into the pharmacy space. However, Walgreen's position as both a global retailer as well as a global wholesaler make them a formidable business for Amazon to try and compete against.

A threat of new entrants is never good for the returns of any industry. But if Amazon were to enter the pharmacy space by acquiring a smaller prescription benefit manager and build it into their online and Whole Foods distribution networks, their market share could take decades to rival that of Walgreen's. Let's not forget that Walgreen's management would also work hard to adapt to the changing competitive landscape. In my opinion, the current pullback in its share price offers investors the opportunity to start building a position. With so much vagueness surrounding the pharmacy space and Amazon's intentions, investors should be reminded of a great quote from legendary investor Warren Buffett.

In the business world, the rearview mirror is always clearer than the windshield. - Warren Buffett

An Introduction To The Company

Walgreens Boots Alliance was created through the 2014 combination of Walgreens and Alliance Boots. Through a portfolio of retail and business brands, including Walgreens, Duane Reade, Boots and Alliance Healthcare, the company has a diverse range of operations spanning the U.S., Europe and key emerging markets. With over 13,200 retail stores and 390 distribution centers delivering to more than 230,000 pharmacies, doctors, health centers and hospitals each year, the company is one of the world’s largest purchasers of prescription drugs and well-being products and their U.S. market share is 20.5%. The company also has a number of health and beauty product brands, such as No7, Botanics, Liz Earle and Soap & Glory.

A Profitable & Growing Business

Walgreens' strong business portfolio and efficient operations have allowed the company to achieve average return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (ROIC) of 15.0% and 12.2% respectively over the past decade. This level of profitability is above my rule of thumb of 15% ROE and 9% ROIC, allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain and continue to increase its intrinsic value in the future. On the growth side, book value per share has grown from $12.67 in 2008 to $28.60, which when combined with the dividends paid out from equity has averaged growth of 15.0% annually.

Conservatively Financed

Over the past decade, finance leverage (assets/equity) at the company has grown slowly from 1.74 in 2007 to 2.42x. While leverage has increased in the past couple years, the company's interest coverage is still a conservative 10.1x.

Walgreens' number of shares outstanding have increased in recent years as the company continues to grow through investments in other business. However, as discussed on the Q3 conference call, Walgreens recently completed a $1B share repurchase program and announced a further $5B repurchase program to be funded with surplus cash that was previously earmarked for the acquisition of Rite Aid (RAD). With Walgreens now purchasing 2,186 stores from Rite Aid rather than the whole company, some of this left over cash can be returned to shareholders instead. With Walgreens' market cap currently around $72.3B, this new repurchase program would represent just under 7% of the company's market cap.

Price Ratios & Potential Shareholder Yields

When looking at steady growth companies such as Walgreens Boots Alliance, a good tool to use is legendary investor Peter Lynch's PEG ratio. To get an idea of how the company's market valuation compares to competitors CVS Health (CVS) and Wal-Mart (WMT), I have placed them all side-by-side.

As can be seen, Walgreens' market valuation is mid of the pack and its average revenue and EPS growth have been strong over the past 10 years at 9.5% and 8.3% respectively. Walgreens' PEG ratios of 1.8x for revenue growth and 2.1x for EPS growth are right around Peter Lynch's rule of thumb of being under 2x (a PEG ratio over 2 suggests that earnings growth is already built into the price).

To get an idea of potential returns, the current TTM P/E of 17.1x can also be expressed as a 5.8% earnings yield, which while respectable, is below the 9% that I like to see. However, investors could also add potential long-term growth to this earnings yield for a company with such a strong history of growth such as Walgreens. Adding 3% to represent Walgreens growing alongside global GDP would move potential long-term returns towards 8.8%. In the mid-term, the company's low leverage ratio gives it more room for share repurchases to drive EPS growth possibly beyond this 3% level.

I also always like to examine the relationship of ROE and price to book value. With the company earning an average ROE of 15.0% over the past decade and the shares currently trading at a price to book value of 2.36x when the price is $67.56, this would yield an adjusted ROE of 6.3% for an investor's equity at that $67.56 purchase price, if history repeats itself. While this is below the 9% that I like to see, adding the same 3% long term growth rate could increase this yield to 9.3%.

Conclusion

Walgreens is a highly profitable and globally diverse company. The high TTM P/E of 17.1x is well supported by growth over the past decade around 9%. In my opinion, the current pullback in the share price is an opportunity for investors to start building a position in a great company. A threat of new entrants is never good for returns of any industry. But if Amazon were to enter the pharmacy space, Walgreens position as a global retailer and wholesaler with over 13,200 retail stores and 390 distribution centers delivering to more than 230,000 pharmacies, doctors, health centers and hospitals each year would make them tough to compete against. Let's not forget that Walgreens' management would also work hard to adapt to the changing competitive landscape.

