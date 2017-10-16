Enterprise Products' Lower Distribution Growth Is Good For Unitholders

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) announced a lower distribution increase for the third quarter of 2017 than what the company has been offering since the last several quarters. While this looks bad for the unitholder prima facie, it’s in fact a wise decision for the long-term.

Let’s first see at what Enterprise Products saves through this step. While it looks like a baby step, EPD stands to save nearly $120 million over the next one and a half year. The calculation is shown in the table below. For simplicity I’ve assumed units outstanding increase by 4% in 2018 - the average rate of increase over the last three years.

Source: EPD, own calculations

The first good thing to note is that the company takes decisions to save wherever possible, even if it is a small saving, for the benefit of unitholders. It is precisely this financial acumen that has allowed Enterprise Products to sail through the tough times relatively easily.

The question that comes to mind is why EPD had to lower its distribution growth rate. Let’s take a look at the fund flows in the MLP sector to understand this.

Tepid flows

Source: GSAM US Energy and Infrastructure Quarterly Update

As the above graph shows, the fund flows into the MLP sector has been anaemic over the last ten quarters. This contributes to limited demand for new units, as well as pressured prices for existing units.

That’s why paying out lesser as distributions is a better option than issuing units. EPD units are trading at a yield of 6.3% - that’s pretty high for a company as stable as EPD. I agree when the management said that the market is not appreciating enough of EPD’s stable distribution growth. It’s not a good idea to issue more units at such high cost. And that’s why the company wants to self-fund the equity portion of its capex.

Another factor contributing to low MLP equity issuances over more than two years is an infrastructure overbuild combined with volatile commodity prices. Companies became selective in capital investments as cost of funds rose and returns on projects fell. These resulted in lowered capital spending, and lower equity issuances to fund the same.

A positive shift

Enterprise Products’ decision results from market’s low interest in the sector. It’s a shift from the usual MLP practice of funding growth projects through new units. It’s worth noting here that its peer Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP) has been successfully utilizing self-funding approach for its projects since long. The chart below compares the growth in units outstanding for the two companies.

Source: EPD, MMP reports

Enterprise Products will decide its distribution strategy for 2019 considering the investment opportunities and available alternatives for returning capital to investors at that time. The energy sector fundamentals as well as the investors’ interest in the sector will likely improve by then. Even if they don’t, the new approach allows EPD to function with minimum need, if any, of issuing equity to fund growth.

To conclude, EPD’s lower rate of distribution increase over the next one and a half year, and maybe beyond, is nothing to worry about. The company’s growth prospects remain intact. EPD’s step is a prudent response to the current market situation and the tepid flows that the sector is witnessing. With the amount of interest that the sector is currently generating, the self-funding approach will provide a sustainable path for growth. A potential buyback program that the company is planning would be a far better approach to return value to shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.