3 Reasons Why This 9.8% Yielding BDC Is A Buy

Hercules Capital has covered its dividend, on average, with NII and DNOI, suggesting that the BDC will be able to maintain its current dividend.

Hercules Capital’s shares have not yet recovered from the May sell-off after management proposed to externalize management.

Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) put investors off in May with its proposal to externalize management which would likely have resulted in higher management fees and a misalignment of management and shareholder interests. Since Hercules Capital subsequently withdrew its externalization proposal, the stock has bottomed out, and the business development company continues to cover its dividend with Net Investment Income, I think Hercules Capital has an attractive reward-to-risk ratio at today's price point. An investment in Hercules Capital yields 9.8 percent.

Hercules Capital shocked shareholders five months ago when it announced a special meeting of stockholders to approve an investment advisory agreement with Hamilton Advisers LLC. The idea: Hercules Capital wanted to externalize management, a move loathed by investors.

External management teams typically seek to grow assets under management and might therefore not primarily be concerned with improving shareholder returns. The misalignment of incentives resulting from an external management and compensation structure set off a massive sell-off, from which Hercules Capital's shares have yet to recover.

Source: StockCharts.com

After shareholders voiced their concerns about management's externalization strategy, however, Hercules Capital withdrew its proposal of a new investment management structure.

The decision to withdrew its proposal to externalize management was good news for investors, but Hercules Capital's shares had already taken a hit. Since Hercules Capital's shares are no longer weighed down by uncertainty about the company's externalization plans, the BDC makes a good value proposition today, especially since shares have not recovered fully from the May sell-off.

3 Reasons To Consider Hercules Capital As Shares Are Languishing

Hercules Capital makes an interesting value proposition based on three central memes: 1. Hercules Capital has good enough dividend coverage and strong margins to maintain its current dividend payout; 2. The BDC could grow its dividend payout which is conditional on the Federal Reserve pushing interest rates higher, and 3. The BDC has a reasonable valuation.

As to the first point, Hercules Capital covers its dividend payout with Net Investment Income, or NII, and Distributable Net Operating Income, or DNOI, suggesting that Hercules Capital will be able to maintain its current stable dividend payout of $0.31/share (unless, of course, there is a major loan default).

Source: Achilles Research

Hercules Capital has consistently reported strong Net Interest Margins quarter after quarter, a key reason why I think the BDC will be able to maintain its dividend.

Source: Hercules Capital

As a matter of fact, I think Hercules Capital might actually be able to grow its dividend payout due to its positive interest rate-sensitivity.

Thanks to its large floating-rate loan base, higher short term interest rates are poised to improve Hercules Capital's dividend coverage stats, potentially triggering a dividend raise in the quarters ahead.

A raise, however, would largely depend on the Federal Reserve which is still in the early innings of this current hiking cycle. In any case, Hercules Capital has significant Net Interest Income upside tied to an increase in the federal funds rate: The higher the Federal Reserve pushes interest rates, the bigger the Net Interest Income tailwinds, the better the odds for a dividend hike.

Source: Hercules Capital

Thirdly, Hercules Capital's shares have become much more affordable since investors sold them in shock and disbelief in May. While the proposal to externalize management is off the table, shares have not yet recovered, potentially providing income investors with an attractive entry point into the stock.

Based on Hercules Capital's most recent quarterly results, shares of the tech-focused BDC change hands for only 10.2x Q2-2017 run-rate Net Investment Income, which I view to be a sensible valuation for a 9.8 percent yielding income vehicle with a covered dividend. Considering that Hercules Capital's shares appear to have bottomed out and are no longer oversold, the reward-to-risk ratio is in favor of income investors.

Your Takeaway

I am not a big fan of externally-managed BDCs because I see external management and compensation structures as detrimental to shareholder interests. Hercules Capital's plan to externalize management is off the table for now, which is good news for investors.

Hercules Capital has good dividend coverage and robust Net Interest Margins which suggest that the BDC will continue to pay a stable dividend rate going forward. As a matter of fact, a dividend raise in a rising rate environment is a distinct possibility in my opinion as Hercules Capital's dividend coverage stats/Net Interest Margins are set to improve. The sell-off offers an attractive entry into the stock at a discounted valuation. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HTGC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.