Oil's Surprises Keep On Coming

Well, folks, oil data continues to surprise in a way that is bullish for long-term investors in this space. In its latest report, the EIA (Energy Information Administration) announced some rather positive developments (and one slightly negative one) that I'm frankly shocked market participants didn't seem to care much about. In what follows, I will dig into this data and point out why, on the whole, the picture continues to improve for oil bulls and why I believe it will continue to do so moving forward.

Inventories dropped... again

*Created by Author

According to the EIA, crude oil stocks during the past week fell at a pretty nice clip. If the organization's estimates are accurate, it's believed they fell by about 2.8 million barrels, declining from 465 million barrels down to 462.2 million barrels. This is a little better than the 2.4 million barrel decline forecasted by analysts, and was far better than the 3.1 million barrel build that the API (American Petroleum Institute) had forecasted. In the graph above, you can see the trend that stocks have taken over the past 52 weeks and, in the graph below, you can see the same graph but zoomed-in on so that you can more easily see weekly fluctuations.

*Created by Author

In addition to seeing crude stocks fall, we also saw declines in other areas of the oil market. Distillate fuel stocks, for instance, reported a drop of 1.4 million barrels, falling to 134 million barrels. In addition to this, we saw residual fuel stocks dip 0.8 million barrels to 35.8 million, while kerosene-type jet fuel inventories ticked down a modest 0.3 million barrels to 43.1 million. It should also be mentioned that fuel ethanol stocks remained flat for the week at 21.5 million barrels.

While I would love to be able to say that all categories of petroleum product stocks reported draws, this would not be accurate. In particular, motor gasoline stocks managed to rise by 2.5 million barrels to 221.4 million barrels. Propane/propylene stocks grew by 0.9 million barrels to 78.9 million, while the "Other" category of petroleum product stocks grew by 0.3 million barrels to 295.8 million. Despite these builds, though, the sum of crude and petroleum product stocks still managed to fall by 1.7 million barrels from 1.2944 billion barrels down to 1.2927 billion. This came about even though the US government unloaded a further 1.2 million barrels of its reserve oil onto markets.

Interesting production and demand figures

*Created by Author

One really great thing that we saw during the week was a drop in US oil production. According to the EIA's estimates, domestic output for the week averaged 9.480 million barrels per day. This represents an 81 thousand barrel per day drop (or 567 thousand barrels for the week) compared to the 9.561 million barrels per day seen a week earlier. More than 100% of this falloff came from the lower 48 states, which reported a decline of 87 thousand barrels per day, or about 609 thousand barrels for the week. According to the EIA, this drop appears to be caused by a re-benchmarking of oil output, which is a net positive for investors in my mind. With that said, in the graph above, you can see the trend that production has taken over the past 52 weeks and, in the graph below, you can see the same graph but zoomed-in on so that you can more easily see weekly fluctuations.

*Created by Author

In addition to seeing lower domestic production, I'm pleased to announce that the picture for motor gasoline demand appears to be firming. If the EIA's numbers are accurate, demand averaged, in the past week, 9.480 million barrels per day. This represents an increase over the 9.241 million barrels per day seen a week earlier, and is higher than the 9.264 million barrels per day estimated for the same time last year. The four-week average demand figure, meanwhile, came out to 9.421 million barrels per day, a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. This is all great, but one negative that should be pointed out is that distillate fuel demand appears to have weakened a bit from where it was earlier this year. Despite this falloff, though, the four-week average figure for it came out to 3.916 million barrels per day, which is up 2.1% from the 3.836 million barrels per day seen the same time last year.

The rig count declined yet again

To add to the bullishness of some of the data I've presented, I also looked at the oil rig count in the US and Canada. According to Baker Hughes, a GE Company (BHGE), the US oil rig count during the week fell by 5 units to 743. While this drop is positive, the count is still far higher than the 432 units in operation the same time last year. Meanwhile, in Canada, the oil rig count stayed flat at 112 units. This compares unfavorably to the 90 units in operation during the same week of 2016.

And it's falling elsewhere, too

Using monthly data provided by Baker Hughes, it's too soon to see what the rig count picture looks like internationally for October so far, but we can see data for September and even before that. I was curious about something. If the rig count in the US is declining, is there a similar trend abroad? Sadly, the company does not break down the international data, that I'm aware of, between oil and gas, but since the two often follow a similar path, I would argue that the overall rig count is probably an okay proxy for oil.

*Taken from Baker Hughes

In the image above, you can see the trend that the rig count has taken in the US, Canada, and select international regions so far this year. If Baker Hughes is accurate, we actually saw the rig count decline by 35 units between August and September. If you look at the 10 years before 2017, there were only 3 years where a decline took place during this time frame and one of those was in 2015, the year that the oil and natural gas industry really took a beating. Averaging the 10 years of data out ending in 2016, the average change from August to September was an increase of about 18 rigs globally. Taking out the large 2015 drop, this number grows to an increase of about 26 rigs. What all of this suggests is that the decline between August and September, on a global scale, is likely not attributable to seasonal fluctuations.

Unfortunately, it's impossible to know at this point in time what the full impact of this drop will be, but as a rule of thumb it's undeniable that a decrease is bullish for investors while an increase is bearish. Given changes in technological innovation, combined with changes in region mix, it's possible, as always, that this could be an exception, but only time will tell there. For now, investors can be happy knowing that the rig count data suggests a world where producers are not in a hurry to ramp up production now that oil prices have been hovering in a fairly narrow range.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that, on the whole, I am very pleased with recent developments in the oil space. Frankly, I am shocked that prices have not reacted in a more bullish manner to recent developments, but perhaps this is a positive. Lower prices over an extended period of time mean that the probability of an overreaction that will lead to a spike in prices a year or two from now is greater than if the market behaved rationally.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.