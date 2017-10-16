Not A Falling Knife: Synergy Pharmaceuticals' Drop Makes For A Great Buy

With approval of a new indication on the horizon and a data presentation this week, Synergy looks significantly undervalued.

Out of the night that covers me,

Black as the pit from pole to pole,

I thank whatever gods may be

For my unconquerable soul. - William Ernest Henley

Woe betide the small drug company that tries to launch a product without the aid of a giant partner. Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) has had rough go lately after it chose to do just that with Trulance, its drug for treating chronic idiopathic constipation, or CIC. That is especially true when larger players have their own drugs for the same indication; in the case of CIC, the market leader is Linzess, a drug produced by Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) and sold through partner Allergan (AGN).

In spite of Allergan’s size and Linzess’s overbearing position in the market, Trulance has been making real headway. Trulance is also on the cusp of gaining approval for another indication, this time for constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS-C.



Despite that seeming embarrassment of riches, the market has been slow to forgive Synergy’s sluggish sales efforts. A further blow struck on Oct. 12 when Ardelyx (ARDX) reported promising results from its Phase 3 clinical trial for IBS-C drug Tenapanor. The news contributed to sending Synergy shares down nearly 7%, to close at $3.09 on Friday.



The negative price behavior is odd, given a broadly improving picture for the company and its signature drug. The downward movement presents a buying opportunity in a company that is significantly undervalued.



Trulance's Star Continues to Rise



After a slow start, Trulance has started to take off. This is upsurprising, given the drug’s clear superiority to competitors, including Linzess. Trulance is as effective as Linzess at treating CIC – if not more so. At the same time, it has far fewer negative side-effects, including a far lower rate of the most common side-effect, diarrhea.



Prescriptions have been tracking upward at a rapid clip, with data from September prescription numbers suggesting an annual revenue run rate of $30 million already. The market so far appears to be discounting prescription and revenue growth, yet the real time prescription numbers demonstrate a growing market traction and anticipation of progressively growing market share.

With the potential to grow sales in 2018 to as much as $85 million, and with peak sales of $350 million by 2021, a valuation of less than $700 million (less than half of peak sales) looks inordinately harsh. Even if we were to apply a steep discount to peak sales, say, by cutting them in half, that still wouldn’t justify the current ill favor.



Add to the rosy picture the likely approval of Trulance for the IBS-C indication at a PDUFA scheduled for late January 2018, and a whole new revenue stream is opened up that should propel sales and Synergy’s share price over the next few years.



Irritable Bowel, Irritable Market



The recent positive results for Tenapranor seem to be the proximate cause of Synergy’s recent share price stumble. Yet that behavior makes little sense given that Trulance is likely to receive approval for the IBS-C indication in Q1 2018 while Tenapranor will not come to market until 2019 – if it is approved at all. Indeed, Ardelyx’s candidate has repeatedly shown significant safety issues, with distressingly high incidence of diarrhea. Trulance, on the other hand, has consistently shown lower rates of diarrhea and severe diarrhea compared to Tenapranor and to existing competitor Linzess.



Given Tenapranor’s patchy safety record, it may not get the nod even from the current, more indulgent, FDA. Linzess is already on the market and Trulance is likely to win approval in January. Another drug with eyebrow-raising safety concerns may find itself unwelcome. The market seems to have overlooked, or significantly discounted, these issues. Investors can benefit from exploiting that inaccurate picture of the situation.



Furthermore, Synergy will be presenting data this week at the the World Congress of Gastroenterology on its BURDEN IBS-C trial (Better Understanding and Recognition of the Disconnects, Experiences, and Needs of Patients with Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation). This will be an excellent opportunity for the company to highlight the efficacy and safety of Trulance for the treatment of IBS-C. Given its prior studies and indications, Trulance should once again impress.



Investor's-Eye View

There is some downside risk in all this, of course. Synergy might fail to win expanded label approval, which would dampen future sales growth prospects. The company might also fail to continue to gain significant market traction, facing off against a much larger competitor in the form of Allergan.

Yet, with a news catalyst inbound, likely approval on the horizon for the IBS-C indication (with attendant sales increases), and improving prescriptions and sales in the CIC indication, Synergy is poised to rise in the weeks and months ahead. This is a relatively low-risk biotech stock with significant upside potential. But David always has to work hard to beat Goliath.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGYP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.