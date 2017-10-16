Canadian Zinc: A Cheap Way To Get Exposure To The Zinc Market

The problem is that Canadian Zinc had cash of only C$5 million as of the end of Q2, and it will need $223 million to finance the construction. As a result, a notable share dilution is highly probable.

Although Canadian Zinc (OTCQB:CZICF) (there is more liquidity on the TSE under the ticker CZN) has successfully completed a positive feasibility study for its Prairie Creek zinc-lead-silver project two weeks ago, the market doesn't seem to care. The share price reaction was very cold, and the market value of the company is less than $40 million, although the projected after-tax NPV of the project is C$188 million ($150 million, using the feasibility study USD/CAD exchange rate of 1.25). The main problem is that the initial CAPEX is C$279 million ($223 million), and the company had only C$5 million at its disposal as of June 30.

CZICF data by YCharts

The Prairie Creek Mine

The Prairie Creek Mine is located in the south-western part of Canadian Northwest Territories, close to the borders with the Yukon Territory. The history of the property is quite long. The mineralization was discovered in 1928, but more intense exploration started only in the late 1960's. During the 1970's, the exploration continued along with some underground developments. The deposit was being developed especially for the contained silver, the owner, Cadillac Explorations, paid only less attention to the zinc and lead. In 1982, shortly before the newly constructed mine was commissioned, the Cadillac Explorations went bankrupt, due to low silver prices. During the 1990's, Canadian Zinc won control over the Prairie Creek Mine. It managed to discover new zones of mineralization and it tried to re-develop the mine, but the process was interrupted by various permitting issues. However, the company has finally obtained all of the necessary permits:

Over the past eight years Canadian Zinc has successfully completed six environmental assessments and obtained all the significant regulatory permits and social licences required to complete construction and development at the mine site and a winter access road to allow commencement of mining and milling at Prairie Creek.

Source: Canadian Zinc

Right now, it seems that the Prairie Creek mine is finally primed for production. The deposit contains proven and probable reserves of 32.24 million toz silver, 1.44 billion lb lead and 1.54 billion lb zinc. At the current market values of $17.5/toz silver, $1.15/lb lead and $1.5/lb zinc, there are 3.019 billion lb of zinc equivalent and the zinc equivalent grade equals 16.96%. The current market value of the contained metals is more than $4.5 billion.

Source: own processing, using data of Canadian Zinc

Besides the reserves, there are also inferred resources containing 37.6 million toz silver, 1.2 billion lb lead and 1.76 billion lb zinc. The amount of zinc equivalent ounces equals 3.11 billion and the zinc equivalent grade equals 17.5%. It means that there is a very high probability that the current reserves will be further expanded in the future.

According to the recently released feasibility study, the Prairie Creek mine should be able to process 1,200 tonnes of ore per day. An initial mine life of 15 years is projected, however, given the volume of the inferred resources, there is very high potential for a significant expansion. Over the first 10 years, the mine is expected to produce 95 million lb zinc, 105 million lb lead and 2.1 million toz silver per year on average. It equals to 200 million lb of zinc equivalent (using the current metal prices). The total operating, transportation and smelting costs are estimated at C$332.47/tonne mined, which equals to $265.98. An average annual mining rate of 584,000 tonnes ore is projected. Given the abovementioned average production volumes, 162.67 lb zinc, 179.79 lb lead and 3.6 toz silver, or 342.47 lb of zinc equivalent should be produced from each tonne of ore. It means that the total cash costs should equal approximately to $0.78/lb of zinc equivalent. If lead and silver are assumed to be by-products instead of co-products, the mine should be able to produce 95 million lb zinc at a total cash cost of $-0.02/lb, if the current metal prices prevail.

The biggest problem for Canadian Zinc is the CAPEX right now. Although it is estimated only at C$279 million ($223 million), as a lot of facilities and infrastructure is already in place, given the small market capitalization and insufficient cash on hand, Canadian Zinc probably won't be able to avoid a notable share dilution.

The feasibility study used metal prices of $1.1/lb zinc, $1/lb lead and $19/toz silver, which is well below the current market level. As a result, the after-tax NPV(8%) is C$188 million ($150 million) and the after-tax IRR is only 18.4%. Using the current metal prices ($1.15/lb lead, $1.5/lb zinc and $17.5/toz silver), the annual revenues should be $300 million (95 million lb zinc * $1.5 + 105 million lb lead * $1.15 + 2.1 million toz silver * $17.5). It is similar to the scenario where the lead and zinc price is $1.3/lb and the silver price is $22/toz (table below) that should lead to annual revenues of $306 million. It means that at the current metal prices, the after-tax NPV(8%) should be slightly below C$444 million ($355 million) and the IRR should be slightly below 29.8%.

Source: Canadian Zinc

The Newfoundland projects

Although Prairie Creek is Canadian Zinc's flagship and most advanced project, the company owns also several interesting properties in Newfoundland. In 2012, Canadian Zinc acquired Paragon Minerals and its South Tally Pond Project and in 2013, it acquired Messina Minerals and its Tulks South and Long Lake projects (map below).

Source: Canadian Zinc

Inferred and indicated resources for 4 deposits have been outlined by now (table below). The combined resources contain 647.48 million lb zinc, 207.54 million lb lead, 59.54 million lb copper, 12.2 million toz silver and 184,305 toz gold. Although the deposits are small, there is some potential for further development. Canadian Zinc collaborates with Buchans Resources on a research program that will evaluate the possibility of processing ore from Boomerang, Domino, Long Lake, Lemarchant and several deposits owned by Buchans at a central milling facility.

Source: own processing, using data of Canadian Zinc

A drilling campaign focusing on the Lemarchant deposit is currently underway. The recent results confirm the exploration potential of the property. The most promising results include hole LM17-126 that intersected 7.5 meters grading 14.41% zinc, 3.41% lead, 2.4% copper, 576.9 g/t silver and 1.06 g/t gold or LM17-130 that intersected 2.25 meters grading 29.26% zinc, 2.33% lead, 1.91% copper, 168.3 g/t silver and 7.1 g/t gold.

The opportunities and the risks

The upside potential is really impressive. The after-tax NPV(8%) of the Prairie Creek Mine at the current metal prices is around $350 million. It is almost 9x the Canadian Zinc's current market capitalization of $40 million. Also the very conservative base-case after-tax NPV(8%) is almost 4x higher than the current market capitalization. It clearly shows that there is a real potential for significant gains over the coming years. Moreover, after the all-season road is completed, the economics of the project may improve further, as a smaller fleet will be needed to transport the concentrate and the mine will be able to use lower cost energy sources, such as LNG.

On the other hand, there are also several important risks. The biggest one is the risk of a significant share dilution. Although the CEO has stated that 60-70% of CAPEX should be covered by a bank debt and the remainder of the financing package should include a stream, mezzanine-style financing or off-take arrangements, the creditors almost always want to see that the company uses also its own money. As Canadian Zinc held only C$5 million as of the end of Q2, it's almost sure that an equity financing will be needed not only to finance a portion of CAPEX but also to finance the ongoing exploration activities and other expenditures. At the current market capitalization of approximately $40 million, the share count may double quite easily. Although there will be a significant upside potential left even in the case of a 100% share dilution, it is quite natural that a lot of investors have chosen the strategy of not rushing in and waiting for the next steps of the company, in anticipation that after a major equity financing, the shares may be bought at an even better price.

Also the USD/CAD exchange rate may prepare some negative surprises. At an exchange rate of C$1.25 for $1, the base case after-tax NPV (8%) equals C$188 million ($150 million). However, using an exchange rate of 1.375, the after-tax NPV (8%) equals C$287 million ($209 million). It shows how the strengthening of the CAD weighs on the economics of the project. If the CAD keeps on strengthening, the Canadian Zinc's upside potential will keep on declining.

Another factor that weighs on Canadian Zinc's share price is time. If everything goes well, the first production is expected in the middle of 2020, which is almost 3 years from now. It is quite a long time and a lot of the potential investors may seek a better near-term opportunity somewhere else, with an intention to return to Canadian Zinc sometimes during 2019 or early 2020, before Canadian Zinc is re-rated from a developer to a producer.

And there are also the permitting issues. Although almost all of the necessary permits have been already granted and the last key permit for the year-round road seems to be almost warranted, some of the investors may be still a little cautious, given the historical experience. The MacKenzie Valley Review Board has already recommended the approval of the construction of an all-season road to the Prairie Creek Mine. Right now, it is up to the Federal Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs to issue the permits. But as the approval has been recommended and Canadian Zinc seems to have quite good relations with the local population, the probability of not obtaining the permits is quite low.

Conclusion

The Canadian Zinc's Prairie Creek Mine is a very interesting project located in a safe jurisdiction. Its after-tax NPV (8%) is around $350 million at the current metals prices. The problem is that Canadian Zinc has only limited cash, and its low market capitalization of $40 million means that a significant share dilution is highly probable, in order to finance the common operations of the company and to cover a part of the projected initial CAPEX of $223 million. All in all, the potential upside is very high, and it clearly outweighs the risks. However, the investors should be prepared to wait for several years, before the full potential of Canadian Zinc is realized. However, there are also some near-term catalysts. The first one is the expected permission to construct the all-season road to the Prairie Creek Mine, and the second one is the arrangement of the financial package.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.