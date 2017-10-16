Invest In Barracuda's Cloud Future

Barracuda Networks (CUDA) is one of the most impressive cloud security and data protection providers on the Nasdaq. Large data breaches and security threats continue to increase the requirement of high level security at corporations. The recent Equifax (EFX) issue has put even more of a spotlight on the need for innovative storage and security solutions going forward. The area has had some stumbles, but tailwinds going forward with the growth of cloud computing will help CUDA forward. However, the stock has been a bad underperformer for the past 18 months, with the stock being range bound in that time. The revenue growth has slowed, so while the stock trades at a significant discount to peers such as Palo Alto networks (PANW), it has struggled to gain in 2017. The most recent Q2 2018 earnings was more of the same, with continued subscription growth, but earnings are dragging. I believe over the next week or two will be a great time to buy into CUDA, as the stock tests the $20 strong support level again. Once margins start improving again the stock should reach new highs in mid-2018.

The weakness in the stock is a combination of middling results and an elevated stock price. The market has been quite strong of late, with small caps recently having a strong move to the upside. This combined with the results sent CUDA down 12% after their Q2 2018 numbers. The main issue was a lack of revenue growth above what they have. Revenue increased to $94.3m from $87.9m in Q2 of fiscal 2017 for just 7% revenue growth. This matched the prior two quarters in growth rate as noted in the chart below. This combined with the expected lower operating income led to an EPS of $0.17.

Barracuda continues to see strong growth in their Barracuda Essentials for Office 365. From their research of those who haven't made the switch yet 72% would use security layering, such as the Barracuda Sentinel product. This is a higher GM% and higher revenue product with AI technology, 3 layers and integrates directly with the Office 365 API for ease of use. As the shift to products such as these increase, the costs for the products will as well, increasing margins in the following years. With adoption only at 63% the market still to be addressed is sizable and will continue to shift over the next several years. This growth should give a steady increase in revenue for CUDA.

As you can see below the trend remains very strong, and is accelerating slightly in the past several quarters. Many of these subscribers will be more willing to buy additional products down the line than from a different or new provider. CEO BJ Jenkins noted that its core products are doing quite well of late and pushing subscriber growth. On the Q2 2018 CC he noted: "In e-mail, we continued to see strong growth with both new and existing customers for our Barracuda Essentials offering. We now have approximately 5,000 customers using Essentials, of which over 50% are net new to Barracuda." Phishing threats continue to cause extensive issues for enterprises of all sizes. Having the large new contingent of customers in a lower level product leaves lots of room to upsell. Gross margins are hurting due to the investment in the cloud services, but this will pay off in 2018 and 2019. The market isn't giving the credit for the future increase in margins as of yet, but it gives a good buying opportunity on the shares.

Analysts also remain bullish on CUDA as well. Rob Owens of Keyblanc notes that the strong investment in the last 2 quarters should result in better margins down the line. Margins have degraded but when they return the share price growth should continue at Barracuda. JP Morgan's Sterling Auty agrees noting that "the margin issue is the easier item to fix" to than other issues. Revenue and billing growth is the most important factor, and that continues to increase strongly as the cloud shift continues. Cloud companies should continue to outperform, and Barracuda does provide a "safe" way of attaining growth in this area. The valuation compared to a competitor such as Palo Alto Networks (PANW) is reasonable, with CUDA at 3.2 P/S versus a 7.74 P/S for PANW. You get much slower revenue growth with CUDA but you get significantly less downside if any market correction is to occur in the next 12 months as well.

Technically you can see on the longer term time frame that the $20 area has been very strong support. The stock is a strong buy once it nears that area, as you are able to place an effective stop loss just below. Now at $22 the strong is in a range where I would recommend half a position if you were bullish on the thesis. The market continues to have strength and this position could act as a "safe" growth stock in your portfolio. The consolidation should result in a big upside move come early to mid 2018 when margins begins to re-accelerate from the improvements to the cloud platform Barracuda has made. I would look for a gross margin increase to lead to a price of near $30 in 2018, where you could look to become a seller on the name. Taking advantage of some weakness in a bull market is important to getting outsized gains, and buying CUDA at these levels will help you achieve that goal.