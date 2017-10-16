The A-Team: End Of September 2017 Review

In order not to miss out on any of these I encourage you to consider becoming a member ASAP >>>.

Eighteen months into this journey, I only hold three names out of the A-Team original names. Accidentally or not, these are the names that have performed the best.

The short-term target has been met long ago and we're on track to meet the long-term target way before the A-Team tenor concludes.

During the first quarter of 2016 I went on a shopping spree. Following a collapse in valuations of Regulated Investment Corporations ("RICs"), especially Business Development Companies ("BDCs"; BIZD, BDCS) and mortgage-REITs ("mREITs"; REM, MORT), I bought many beaten-up names.

Very quickly things turned around and these purchases went up nicely and sharply. In-spite of temporary pauses here and there, they actually never stopped ever since...

True, basically everything went up since Q1/2016 but a closer look at the performance and risk levels of RICs versus the overall market will show you how fantastic the RICs run-up has been (from 2/9/2016 till 9/30/2017):

The income-based RICs have outperformed the broader stock market (SPY) all along. As a matter of fact, BDCs peaked towards the end of April 2017 and at that time both BDCs and mREITs have outperformed the SPY massively. At some point the total returns of mREITs and BDCs were twice as much as that of the SPY!

During the following five months (May-September 2017), stocks kept climbing across the board and in-spite of the out-performance spreads narrowing, RICs are still looking at the broader market from above.

In our May 2017 A-Team review we already announced that we lightened up on BDCs and we have repeated this stance at the end of June 2017 review. Nevertheless, last month we wrote that "Time To Give Few BDCs Another Go". This piece was written following a discussion in the chat room of "The Wheel of FORTUNE" where I've been asked about the attractiveness of BDCs.

We named four BDCs as our preferred names - those were NMFC, TCPC, TPVG and MRCC - and indeed all four have done quite well over the one month since the article got published (9/14/2017):

NMFC Total Return Price data by YCharts

The A-Team was officially formed on 3/31/2016 with very specific target returns:

1. Short-term (first year): A total return of 10% after the first twelve months.

2. Long-term (five years): A total return of 50%, i.e. 10% nominal per annum, after sixty months.

Here's how the A-Team performed since 3/31/16 till the end of each of the three months that fall inside the third quarter:

End of July 2017

NRZ, NEWT, GAIN and MAIN were the leading names of the A-Team throughout 2017. Nonetheless, believe it or not, PSEC was (back then) the fifth element that completed the top-half of the A-Team. Since then (see below), PSEC has published a disappointing earning report that was followed by a much-expected dividend cut. Luckily, we exited this stock along the way, at $8.20, while still booking a nice total return and avoiding another 24% free fall.

After existing NRZ at $17 a short-while earlier, we took advantage of the weakness during that month to get back in (albeit with a smaller amount that we sold) at about 10% discount to the sale price.

At the end of that month we were holding only three stocks out of the A-Team: NRZ, NEWT and GAIN. Since then we haven't changed any of our A-Team related positions.

End of August 2017

Generally speaking, this was a tough month for the A-Team, mostly for BDCs. ARCC and especially PSEC (cutting its dividend) and HTGC (thinking of changing from internally to externally-managed) suffered from significant losses. On the other end, LADR which was lagging for a long-time played a catch-up and was a clear out-performer with an over 5% total return this month.

End of September 2017

A major jump for all A-Team members, except for STWD and LADR.

Total average return for the team as a whole (equal weightings): 38.0%.

While that is an amazing total return, it's still shy off the 41.66% that was recorded for the A-Team (as a whole) on May 1st, 2017.

Bear in mind that at this point in time, I own only three names out of the ten A-Team members - NRZ, NEWT and GAIN - and these three names have returned in 18 months (from 3/31/2016 to 9/30/2017) 73%, 62% and 56%, respectively.

Moreover, my personal purchases took place during Q1/2016; mostly during the first two months. The market reached a bottom on 2/9/2016 and although I haven't been that lucky (to execute my purchases for that single day), it's worthwhile taking a closer look at the A-Team performance since that day, i.e. from 9/2/2016 to date:

NRZ Total Return Price data by YCharts

Unless NEWT have pulled back last Friday due to the FBI raiding one of its subsidiaries, there would have been two stocks that already returned more than 100%. Another four names - GAIN, MAIN, LADR and ARCC - have returned more than 50%, and even the lagging four A-Team members - PSEC, HTGC, STWD, ARI - have returned more than 40% each, since 2/9/2016.

Total average return for the team as a whole (equal weightings) since 2/9/2016 to date is nothing short of ~64%!!! That's 64% in a bit over 20 months. The SPY during that time has returned 42.5%, i.e. we are talking of an out-performance of ~21.5% or almost 1.1% per month. Every month!

On a personal level - and taking into consideration the actual data of my A-Team purchases - it's safe to say that: "Mission accomplished". Nonetheless, the 38% average return is still not the 50% overall target but we still have 42 months to get there...

What's now? Which A-Team member you should buy, hold or sell?

Since this piece is focusing on the A-Team we would only touch upon the relevant ten names that are part of the A-Team here.

At "The Wheel of FORTUNE" we are currently working on a piece that focuses on the best BDCs to buy/hold right now. This will be followed by a similar piece that will do the same for mREITs and then, possibly, for eREITs too.

Eventually, we intend to form a new A-Team or even a couple of A-Teams that will cover not only the RICs space but the entire market, a much broader universe (than RICs only) that is being covered through out service anyway.

A-Team members to BUY

Obviously, this list includes the names we are currently holding: NRZ, NEWT and GAIN. We recently published a piece for our subscribers about NRZ and in short the message was: There is simply no reason not to stick to this name for the foreseeable future. Our PT for NRZ is $21. Minimum.

The recent pullback in NEWT following the FBI raid into one of its subsidiaries has been discussed here and it is (or was...) principally a buying opportunity. Our PT for NEWT remains $20, though it may take a bit longer to get there.

GAIN just hiked its dividend last week - always a welcome move - and it's closing up on the $10 mark quickly. Our PT for GAIN is now $11 from which we will need to re-assess.

A-Team members to HOLD

It's all about valuations and/or challenges. Each of the following names has at least one major issue that we wish to see getting resolved/improved before we jump in:

ARCC: The expected boost to the results out of the merger with ACAS has not yet materialized and the last couple of earning reports were off. We wish to see this sizable BDC's results improving before we dive in. Our BUY range starts at a dividend yield of 10%.

ARI: Valuation isn't attractive enough here. The 13% premium to BV and the EPS barely covering the distribution are causing us to stay on the sidelines for now. ARI is a name we wish to buy but we need a wider margin of safety here.

LADR: This is a "head or tale" story. There was too much (negative) noise around this company during the first half of the year. Things seem calm(er) now but the results aren't consistent enough as of yet. This is a stock that won't stay long between the 13-14 range where it trades over the past four months. The 8.69% yield is nice but not high enough in our view. Why? see below...

STWD: With a dividend yield of 8.85% - it's hard to prefer LADR over the much-safer STWD. The reasons we're cautious about STWD are: a) High premium to NAV, b) Under-invested status (that leads to), c) no dividend hike is expected.

Basically, we wish to get paid at least 10% from BDCs or mREITs. Sometimes we make exceptions (e.g. GAIN's 8%) but that's because of special circumstances, i.e. upside potential, unique (non-traditional) position, diversification (VC/PE-like investments), etc.

ARCC, STWD and LADR currently don't meet this threshold. Although ARI does we see very little upside potential and/or margin of safety there.

In order for a RIC to be a BUY it must also offer a minimum 10% upside potential. We don't see such a price appreciation potential for any of these stocks at the moment (from current levels). A 5%-10% pullback may bring some of those into our BUY zones and we will wait patiently for them to meet minimum 10% (dividend yield):10% (price appreciation potential) criteria.

A-Team members to AVOID

PSEC: A couple of disappointing earnings, followed by a dividend cut and that may not be the end of it. Although we see limited downside from the current valuation - we also see limited upside. Some may say that with 11.5% PSEC may be worth the risk but we think that this yield is too low (!) and in any case, NRZ with 11.62% is a much better and a much safer choice...

HTGC: We sold this BDC due to valuation very close to its peak. This was not only a great timing but also a lucky sale just before the company became a victim of its own contemplation: Become externally or remain internally managed? The reason we avoid this company - that we really like (operationally wise) - is very simple: If it remains internally-managed so the current circa 30% premium to NAV might be reasonable. But if, on the other hand, HTGC becomes externally-managed, why would I pay such a premium for a company with a BV of only $9.87? The difference, i.e. risk, is too high.

MAIN: Without words... The best BDC operation-wise is the worst BDC investment-wise... I'd better shut up when it comes to MAIN...

Surprisingly (or not), there are no SELL-rated members. The reason is simple: The financial sector - to which both BDCs and mREITs belong - is still ,in my view, the best place to be invested in right now. Yields, spreads, Fed, Trump, regulation, economy, earnings, trading, capital markets - you name it!; everything seems to support the valuations of lenders.

On the other hand, there is the High-Yield ("HY") bubble and this is a bubble , no matter how you look at it:

HYG Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Never before have high-yield debts (HYG, JNK) paid so little. The excuses of "record low interest rates" or "very low long-term yields" after a year that has seen both (rates and yields) rising can no longer explain this phenomena.

Investors in HY debts simply don't demand enough reward (yield) for the risk they're taking. It's as pure and simple as is.

When this bubble burst? I really don't know and I'm not even going to try to guess. I do, however, know, that when this bubble burst - BDCs and mREITs won't necessarily be the places where you would like to be invested...

This is exactly why, at the moment, I don't employ a long-term view on RICs. They are very tricky investments and you need to know when to dive in (with full power) - just as was the case in Q1/2016 - and (more importantly) when to pull out.

Too many investors thing that getting paid a nice dividend by a company that fully-covers its distribution and trading at a reasonable valuation is all they need to look at (And ask for). Wrong! There is much more to it than this and things can change (for RICs) very quickly, much quicker than they may change for AAPL, GOOG, or AMZN.

Yield, dividend coverage and fair valuation are the minimum requirements, not the complete list of requirements. I hear many claims that go like this:

"as long as the dividend is safe - I care less about the price"

"while you wait for a better entry point - I keep collecting the payments"

"the difference between 9% or 10% is insignificant"

I don't say that these claims are incorrect - each one has a point - but I do believe that these claims are missing the main point, the one single question that investors must keep asking themselves all the time: Do I get enough (potential) reward for the risk I'm taking? Because if you get paid reasonably it still doesn't mean that you get paid fairly. If you are willing to get 70% of what you should/could earn for the same job/security that you're buying - don't complain when you get caught up in the middle of carnage:

UNIT data by YCharts

Any of these names - UNIT, WPG, CBL, PEI - might turn out to be the best investment of the next 12, 24 or 60 months. I have no idea... Have you asked yourself (or have you seen anyone discussing) what is the further downside that these stocks offer? Have you asked yourself do they pay enough yield right now? Have you asked yourself whether the (potential) reward outweigh the high level of risk that they all surely offer?

Some food for thought...

Disclosure: I am/we are long NRZ, GAIN, NEWT, TCPC, NMFC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are short out-of or close-to the money PUTs on WPG, PEI and UNIT I am/we are short out-of or close-to the money CALLs on SPY