Royal Dutch Shell To Acquire NewMotion For EV Charging

The deal provides Shell with significant penetration into the electric vehicle charging market as Europe speeds up its transition to electric transportation.

Global energy producer and distributor Royal Dutch Shell has acquired NewMotion for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Energy firm Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCPK:RYDAF) has agreed to acquire electric vehicle charging network company NewMotion for an undisclosed amount.

NewMotion has created a large network of over 50,000 charge points with 100,000 charge cards throughout Europe.

With the acquisition, Shell is executing on its New Energies initiatives and gaining a significant foothold in the emerging European electric vehicle energy distribution market.

Target Company

Amsterdam-based NewMotion was founded in 2009 to increase the number of charging stations available to electric vehicles.

Management is headed by Sytse Zuidema, who has been with the firm since March 2015 and has a mechanical engineering and marketing background.

Below is an overview video of NewMotion’s system:

(Source: NewMotion)

The NewMotion network is active in at least 13 countries and the system is enabled via a mobile application, which also provides locations of available charge points.

Investors in the firm have invested approximately $15 million in known fundings according to Crunchbase, although that amount appears too small to have created a 30,000 charge point network, so I suspect the invested amount was much higher.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither firm disclosed the acquisition price or terms and Shell didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so it is difficult to determine a purchase price estimate.

The combination of NewMotion and Shell is an interesting one. Shell is a Netherlands-based firm, but it has operations worldwide.

It has a goal of increasing its fuel station sales from electric vehicles and is investing $1 billion per year through its New Energies division.

New Energies was formed in 2016 to:

... pursue three main areas of opportunities in the energy transition: New fuels for transport, such as biofuels and hydrogen

Integrated energy solutions, where wind and solar energy can partner with gas to manage intermittency

Connecting customers with new business models for energy, enabled by digitalisation and the decentralisation of energy systems.

So, the deal for NewMotion satisfies the third listed opportunity of connecting customers via decentralized energy systems.

It appears NewMotion will continue as a separate operating unit, continuing to execute on its goal of increasing the size of its charging network.

As NewMotion stated in the deal announcement,

NewMotion will remain focused on accelerating its mission in Europe by delivering more innovative smart-charging solutions to homes, businesses and public parking spaces. The acquisition will help NewMotion enhance its electric vehicle [EV] charging services turning more parking spaces into charging stations as well as improving users charging experience across Europe.

Through the NewMotion deal, Shell is positioning itself to take advantage of the expected growth of electric vehicles and electricity energy usage, as the chart below by Morgan Stanley forecasts:

(Source: The Telegraph)

If that demand comes to fruition, Shell may be in the driver’s seat to navigate the transition from fossil fuels to electricity in Europe transportation.

