The BlackBerry Licensing Exodus

On just a couple of weeks, BlackBerry (BBRY)(NASDAQ:BB) lost two relevant executives from the same segment. That segment is BlackBerry’s Licensing and IP segment. A segment, it is to be reminded, which produces pure profit when it books additional revenues.

These departures cannot but be seen as ominous. This is so because the departures happened right after two very relevant developments took place at that same Licensing and IP segment.

I have already covered those developments, namely in my article titled “BlackBerry: The Canadian Cashless Miracle And Other Things.” However, put in the context of these departures the same events gain new meaning.

Consider the developments which took place in this same Licensing and IP segment:

During Q2 FY2018, BlackBerry booked a full $30 million in revenue and pure profit from a single IP Licensing contract. The surprise here, of course, was that this licensing was to produce no actual payments for more than one year. This cashless contract was the only reason for Q2 FY2018 being heralded as a significant beat both on revenues and EPS.

Also in its Q2 FY2018 report, Blackberry guided for its Licensing and IP segment to produce $100 million in revenues for the full FY2018. This was so strangely negative that even I had trouble believing it. Why was it so strangely negative? Because during H1 FY2018 BlackBerry already produced $88 million in revenues in this segment, so if that guidance was to be believed BlackBerry would only book a further $12 million during H2 FY2018. This would be catastrophic for BlackBerry’s H2 FY2018 earnings, if it actually happened.

So there you have it. Both BlackBerry’s reported earnings and BlackBerry’s immediate earnings future are nearly entirely reliant on the Licensing and IP segment. And yet, the top executives in the segment start bolting one of the other, on short notice? Can’t be good news.

Speculatively, we could say that some kind of (negative) development will hit after these departures. Again, speculatively, it could be a number of things:

The $30 million cashless contract might lead to further disclosure or even be re-stated away.

BlackBerry might actually deliver on the Licensing and IP guidance – which would be a disaster.

BlackBerry might be having trouble signing the IP contract it spoke about during the Q2 FY2018 conference call. This contract, though, already would be weird in the context of the Licensing and IP guidance.

A side note here. During the earnings call John Chen, BlackBerry’s CEO, seemed to think that the large ($30 million) cashless contract had actually consisted of an upfront payment. Notice the exchange here (bold is mine, italics also my comments):

Daniel Chan Alright. Can you – what drove the strength in the licensing revenue, was it stronger licensee handset sales or was there anymore recurring IP revenue? (Author note: What drove the strength was the cashless contract.) John Chen We have licensing handset sales start coming in, which is first literally the first time and it’s the – we have some a quarter ago, right, that’s small. So that grew. The IP was strong for the quarter and then the PBM is the strategic plan, right. So, it’s both the IP and the handset. Daniel Chan And on the IP side, is that recurring or are those one-time license costs or license program? John Chen It’s a little bit mixture of – it’s not recurring I say. It’s usually strong where the model that we like to go to see is a upfront payment with some back end royalty.

As we now know, there was no upfront payment. The large $30 million contract was cashless and the first payments on said contract are (were) more than one year away at that point. Hence, the receivable on that contract was booked as a long-term asset.

Anyway, it’s obvious that something relevant took place in the Licensing and IP segment, and good news is not the kind of thing which leads several top-level executives to depart on short notice.

Conclusion

A BlackBerry segment which I had already highlighted for its strange developments is now seeing several high ranking officers departing.

This confirms that something is not right at BlackBerry’s Licensing and IP segment. This is the same segment which produced a strange revenue and EPS beat during Q2 FY2018 by booking a $30 million cashless contract as all revenue, all profit, more than one year before seeing the first payment. This is also the segment whose guidance for the full FY2018 seemed impossibly negative. Perhaps the guidance was real after all?