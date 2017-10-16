Kuehne & Nagel International's (KHNGF) CEO Detlef Trefzger on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kuehne & Nagel International AG (OTCPK:KHNGF) Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call October 16, 2017 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Detlef Trefzger - Chief Executive Officer

Markus Blanka-Graff - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Daniel Röska - Bernstein Research

Mark McVicar - Barclays

Andy Chu - Deutsche Bank

Neil Glynn - Credut Suisse

David Ross - Stifel

Damian Brewer - Royal Bank of Canada

Michael Foeth - Bank Vontobel

Joel Spungin - Berenberg

Aymeric Poulain - Kepler Cheuvreux

Peter Rothausen - Danske Capital

Edward Stanford - HSBC

Christopher Combe - JPMorgan

Finn Petersen - Danske Bank

Stuart Todd - Lloyds

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the Kuehne & Nagel Nine Months 2017 Results Analyst Call, hosted by Detlef Trefzger, CEO; and Markus Blanka-Graff, CFO. My name is Andrea, and I will be your coordinator for today’s conference. For the duration of the call, you will be on listen-only. However, at the end of the call you will have the opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I am now handing you over to Detlef Trefzger to begin today’s conference. Please go ahead.

Detlef Trefzger

Thanks, Andrea. Good morning, good day, good afternoon, and good evening to all of you, and welcome to our analyst conference call on the 9 months 2017 results of Kuehne & Nagel International AG. I am together here in sunny Switzerland with Markus Blanka-Graff, and we are happy to lead you through the highlights and the financial details of the Q3 as well as the 9 months results. You all have seen the presentation that we have uploaded earlier today. And please follow us when you go through the presentation.

Let's get started on Page 4 of the slide deck with the highlights of the 9 months 2017 results. As you have seen from the press announcement as well as from our group key data sheet, I'm sure you have had a look into the details, we were seeing increasing dynamics in volumes and results, especially in Q3 2017. The net turnover of the group in constant currency grew by 11.5% and the earnings for the period increased by 3.8% in constant currencies excluding the amortization of other intangibles pertaining to acquisitions.

In seafreight, we saw a strong 7.7% volume growth or 230,000 TEUs more transported in the first 9 months of this year with a very high -- maintaining a very high conversion rate of 29.2%. More important, I will come to that in more detail when we go through the seafreight details. We stopped -- we saw the margin dilution trend GP per TEU being stopped in Q3 2017, clearly. Airfreight outperformed market extremely well, with a volume growth of 19.1% or 180,000 tons with a very high conversion rate of 30.3%.

And overland saw a very strong EBIT increase by CHF 18 million, which is twice as much as last year; or in percentage, 100%. And the EBIT increase in contract logistics has been CHF 21 million or 21% in constant currency, excluding the amortization of other intangibles pertaining to acquisitions in Q2 2017. So all in all, we are happy about the first 9 months results and especially over the performance in Q3.

Let's move to the highlights, the figures on Slide 5. As said, net turnover growth, nominal 10.4%; in constant currency, 11.5%. Gross profit growth, 4.8%; in constant currency, 6.3%., and EBIT growth, 1%; in constant currency is 2.4%, which still excludes the amortization of intangibles from the amortization of -- the amortization of intangibles and including these figures we would have seen a 3.8% or CHF 701 million EBIT in the first 9 months 2017.

Please follow me on Page 6 of the slide deck, the highlights of seafreight. Strong volume growth, 8%; or 230,000 TEUs added to our network. We have significantly gained market share and GP per TEU margin, we saw the first signs of recovery in Q3 2017. This is what we have been alluding to and talked about the last two calls and in Q3, this change has happened.

I will lead you through the details of seafreight on Page 7. Let's get started on the top left of the slide with the EBIT development. So year-to-date Q3 2017, we have accumulated EBIT of CHF 308 million. In Q3, we had CHF 110 million EBIT - we achieved CHF 110 million EBIT.

The conversion rate of seafreight maintained at a very high level of 29.2%. And if I may lead you through volume and margin effect in GP, where there's cost effect and the EBIT effect, together with other flavor, what happened the first 9 months and what happened especially in Q3.

So the volume effect of our business is easy to calculate with CHF 81 million additional GP generated through the 233 -- 230,000 TEU additional container volumes in our networks.

The margin effect has been CHF 96 million negative. So the margin dilution has been ongoing since Q4 2015, and we only added additional cost of CHF 70 million to our total cost structure, I'll come to that in more detail in a minute, so that the EBIT deviates by CHF 32 million versus previous year.

The SG&A and OpEx development for the full year is only 2.1% while the volume increased at 7.7%. So we significantly increased productivity again. Or in other words, and you see this in the key data sheet, the cost per TEU, the OpEx per TEU has been at an all-time or very long time low with CHF 229 per TEU.

Please follow me on the left bottom side of the slide and if you look at Q4 and the margin per TEU, we started Q4 or a year ago with CHF 369 per TEU, stayed stable in Q1 2016, also at CHF 369 per TEU and then saw a dilution up to CHF 321 per TEU in Q2 2017. This is a margin dilution of 11.8%.

In Q3 versus previous quarter, we were able to increase the margin per TEU again, first time in almost 2 years from - by CHF 6. So this is for us the sign that at least the margin situation in seafreight should have stabilized and should show better developments moving forward, a first sign of recovery.

But let's talk business, guys. Strong volume growth, especially in all U.S.-related trades, North Atlantic and transpacific, all South America trades showed strong volume growth. And I want to explicitly state that in reefer and less container load, LCL, we saw double-digit growth in both areas on both business fields.

So an excellent performance of our seafreight business unit in the first 9 months 2017, and especially in Q3 with the signs of recovery that I have mentioned before.

So let's move on to airfreight, Slide 8. Also here, I stated that strong volume growth, plus 19% or 180,000 tons, gaining significant market share. And you hear it and you read it and you say, "Tick in the box, looks good." But what does it mean to have 180,000 tons additional in the network? For the first 9 months, and let's calculate 30 days per month, for the first 270 days this year, we added approximately 7 full Boeing 747 freighters to our network capacity. Every day, our network added -- or in our network, we added 7 additional freighters to our capacity. And this is a very strong and extremely outstanding performance.

On Slide 9, I would like to give some details. While we added this strong volume growth, we maintained a conversion rate of 30%. So our performance from a KPI point of view has been stable with a growth that has been twice as much as the market. We assume the market to have been growing at 9% to 10%. In addition, we closed two acquisitions. Trillvane has been closed in September, early September this year. CFI has been closed October 2 this year.

So Trillvane has been part of our figures just for 1 month or a little bit less than 1 month. And CFI effect, you will see not before Q4 this year. So we have seen strong organic growth and also M&A in the perishable logistics arena and a very strong organic growth, and we come to that later on also in the hard cargo part of our business.

The cost development and volume development in airfreight looks different. So volume effects, the strong volume effects, 180,000 tons added to our network, led to CHF 137 million additional GP. The margin pressure is also ongoing in airfreight. As we have mentioned in our last two calls this year, the margin effect in GP is minus CHF 105 million and the cost effect is minus CHF 25 million, leading to an EBIT improvement, in total, of CHF 7 million.

SG&A here is underproportional to the overall volume development. We added total SG&A and OpEx cost of 4.7% to our cost structure while we have seen a growth of 19%, as we said before. So the cost per 100 kilo are down by 11%. And that is for us a very important leverage effect that we have seen, not only last quarter but 2 quarters before as well.

Again, let's talk business. Where does this growth happen? It happened on all trades, I can say. We saw strong growth on all trades, very strong export business from Europe and also from Asia again.

And we have seen growth both in perishable as well as in hard cargo, almost alike. So in total, the airfreight and perishable teams did a great job in the first 9 months. And I want to congratulate them for this strong performance in the first 9 months this year.

Slide 10, let's move on. And I could continue with the same statement. Our overland team showed a strong performance in all our global overland activities. That led to a net turnover growth of more than 5% and an EBIT that has improved by CHF 18 million or double the EBIT that we have seen last year. Remember, when we had our calls 5 years ago, 4.5 years ago, we were happy about a positive result in overland.

These times are past. And I can only say with this strong performance, I'm happy to see the team getting more and more grip with customers in the market. Overland is a very strong and important, integral part of our solution offering. And it's also contributing significantly to the bottom line of our group.

Let's go through the details. And let's start with net turnover growth in constant currency is 5.4%. And the gross profit of 5% -- so almost converting 100% into gross profit; and an EBIT improvement, as said before, by CHF 18 million with an EBIT to net turnover margin now of 1.6% for overland and an EBIT per GP margin of 5.1%.

The success of the overland business for sure is the stringent application of the operating model that has been defined years ago. And now it's in place all over the globe. And also the top line growth is a result of implementation of numerous pharma projects as well as scaling solutions being part of our solution offering, scaling solutions especially in high-value cargo and other areas. So once more, thanks, overland team, for a great performance so far. Keep on going.

And last but not least, as always in the same sequence, let's come to contract logistics, Slide 5 -- sorry, slide 12. A strong business growth in contract logistics of 6%, especially with solutions in the area of pharma and e-commerce fulfillment. On Slide 13, you will see the details.

Net turnover growth, 7.1%; almost 10% gross profit improvement. So the quality of the business has significantly increased once more. And an EBIT growth of 20% in constant currency, and including the acquisitions that we have made -- the write-off of the acquisitions that we have made.

More important is that the net turnover and gross profit growth has accelerated quarter-over-quarter. So Q3 has been the strong -- has shown the strongest growth in net turnover growth and gross profit. And I'm sure you will be able to follow those details on the key data sheet. In total, we have added CHF 188 million gross profit to our group's P&L. And as said before, significant double-digit growth in both e-commerce fulfillment and pharma solutions.

The contract logistics team has added 466,000 square meters of logistic space. But more important is that we have now 10.3 million square meters and only 2.7% idle. So while we have set up and implemented 36 new logistic centers during the first 9 months, we also consolidated existing centers and merged existing activities, thus as said before, leading to an idle space of only 2.7%. The pharma acquisitions in Turkey and Italy, 2 smaller but important pharma platforms are trading as expected. And they will show additional leverage in the years to come.

So after this short overview with the details on the business units, I'm happy to hand over to Markus, who will lead you through the financial details of our 9 months results.

Markus Blanka-Graff

Thank you, Detlef. And also a warm welcome from my side to the audience. I'm on Page #15, income statement. And as usual, my most preferred slide in the whole presentation.

As Detlef said, we have added for the total group, you can see here the gross profit, CHF 236 million of gross profit, of which around 50% were added in the third quarter. So when we look at it in a more differentiated way and when we go quickly through the business units where that happened, we already said CHF 188 million of that came out of contract logistics, CHF 31 million came out of overland, CHF 32 million out of airfreight and seafreight has minus CHF 15 million, of which in the third quarter the first time, there was an additional net positive impact in gross profit of CHF 4 million.

So however we want to see that as significant, but it is the turnaround point that I think we have all been working towards. If that turnaround point in seafreight has come at a time that we had predicted, I'll leave that to you. It can always be earlier. But obviously, we have reached a turnaround point and I think that is important.

Let me focus quickly on that conversion rate. So how much EBIT do we generate out of the additional gross profit for the entire group? And we just recently had our Capital Markets Day and we presented a long-term target to improve that conversion rate to 16%. And some of the reactions were relatively subdued in saying, "Well, 16%, my model gives it already in 2019. And we have to face reality.

When we look into the conversion rates that we have today, and we have added that, you might have noticed this. On that sheet, we have the conversion rate added. And you see we are currently running on the 13 -- between 13% and 13.5%. So there is nothing like a free lunch. So we will have to work hard until we get to that point to reach our target for 16%. We need quarters like those that showing the momentum that we gained through the various business units to additionally generate that profitability.

Let me move on to Page #16. More the hard-core KPIs, if you like. So equity ratio at 30%, operational cash flow slightly above last year's, plus CHF 40 million, CapEx in the same range as we have last year. So everything under control, everything where it should be with very minor variances. Net turnover increased by CHF 1.3 billion. And we will see that now going through a couple of slides that are following. CHF 1.3 billion additional net turnover.

Where does that come from? Yes, business growth, obviously we have very healthy growth rate in all business units, but also with a multiplying effect in the network businesses, sea and airfreight, where we have rate increases that are pushing that net turnover rate upwards.

Why I'm saying that, why I'm spending the time with this is because on the right side of the slide, you see the return on capital employed, which is a relation, as you know, between elements of the balance sheet and elements of the P&L. And there comes something that usually we don't talk about because variances are not so big. But now I have put, you can see that in September 2017, average -- comparison of average rates for P&L and month-end rates for the balance sheet.

And you see that in the balance sheet, especially on the euro side, we have a valuation of the values within the local balance sheet that is 5 basis points higher than actually on the average rates for the P&L.

We all understand that is a technical topic rather than anything we can influence, but that leads to return on capital employed values that are slightly lower and, more importantly, when we don't talk about the development of receivables and payables within the balance sheet, that has a significant impact.

Talking about valuation in balance sheet of receivables and payables, we go to Page #17. While that's a logical consequence, look at trade receivables. Trade receivables have increased by roundabout CHF 600 million; trade payables plus accruals, trade expenses, for around CHF 500 million. And inflation of the balance sheet that not only is driven by volume and rates but certainly also through a certain impact of currencies.

What does that mean to the cash flow statement? Page #18. Just jump to the bottom right corner, where we have cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period is CHF 146 million less than last year. Well, where did we put it? In the changes in working capital, you see that here very clearly: changes in working capital, CHF 126 million. So this is where -- or CHF 126 million difference. Actually, the total impact was CHF 174 million. This is how we financed obviously the growth in our business.

Just want to point out a little cross-reference, if you like. If you will go into the interim consolidated financial statements, you will see on the Page 7, the cash flow statement, the gross amount of it that are leading to that amount, you will see the CHF 600 million increase in trade and other receivables and also the increase in trade payables and accrued trade expenses, so minus CHF 600 million on the receivables, plus, if you like, on the payables, of which 1/3 of that value is in the third quarter 2017. So that underlines what we said before about the acceleration of our business growth in the third quarter.

Last but not least, Page #19, our working capital development. I have been asked in some of the calls I had today in the morning already what went wrong, if you like. So I did explain the mechanics around that. This is what we have just in talking about we are still within the corridor.

Our corridor, as you know, for working capital intensity is between 3.5% and 4%, so we are well within that corridor. When you look a bit deeper into the mechanics, what do we manage? I said it repeatedly, we manage the spread between the DSO and the DPO. And here, you could see we are actually the same level as 1 year ago. Arguably, we are 0.4 days better, but I call it still at the same level.

So also here, I think we have met our financial targets in respect of working capital as well as balance sheet quality as well as net cash positions. The return on capital employed mechanics I have alluded to. And I can only say I'm looking forward that for the rest of the year maybe the euro is going to stick to $1.15 or $1.16. That might give us a bit of a relief of what has been a downward translation impact since I think at least 10 or 12 years for the P&L.

Anyway, third quarter, first time, I think, as an inflection point, where we really start to accelerate. And with that message, I would then conclude our presentation with some household -- or we say, housekeeping. And the 2 next pages, our next dates for presentations, so full year results and first quarter results 2018, and would then thank the auditorium obviously for listening our presentation. And back to the operator to open the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from the line of Daniel Röska from Bernstein Research. Please go ahead.

Daniel Röska

Good morning, Markus, Detlef. Three questions, maybe more on the strategic side, if I may. You've had a large drive for volume, right? And is this volume growth drive kind of a precursor for your eTouch ambitions? So how should we think about your tradeoff between volumes and GP kind of in this next one or two years leading up to eTouch?

And then secondly, also on volume growth, how dependent is your growth target within the new strategy on acquisitions? Can you achieve your target organically alone or are - how essential are acquisitions?

And maybe in which business units do they matter most? And then you commented on your M&A process during the Capital Markets Day and said, "There's a positive place, we're constantly reviewing the pipeline." However, if -- and that's an assumption, right. If you need a little bit more larger M&A to make the target, what are you changing in terms of how you look at M&A and how you run that process to actually make sure that you can target larger acquisitions? Thanks.

Detlef Trefzger

Sure. Let me answer all three questions and get started with the volume versus eTouch. So first of all, we go for volume growth already for a couple of years. Our target remains, we want to grow double market or twice as much as market in our business units. And capturing volumes has two effects. You can optimize -- or markets has always stated this as the leverage effect of our business, so additional volume can be operated and processed through our networks at marginal costs only.

And with eTouch, this effect is going to be increasing even more. So both is relevant, volume growth independent of eTouch and volume growth growing via eTouch and a digital interface with our customers, includes -- or improves further the leverage of our business model.

In our Capital Markets Day, we have not stated any figures or details on acquisitions. So we can achieve our target as always in the past on organic performance, organic growth only.

But yes, our M&A process has changed in the way that we look at each and every also major or more significant acquisition in order to see whether we can find synergies or additional footprint or additional competence in the market. So looking back to the last 12 months, we have made acquisitions, small- and medium-sized, where we gained additional competence in certain markets or footprint.

So with CFI, we gained an important -- or the market leader in an important footprint in U.S. perishable, in the U.S. perishable sector. With Trillvane, we completed an approach of exports from Kenya to Europe, mainly the U.K. And the 2 pharma platforms, we're confident that we could have built organically ourselves but accelerated our pharma performance in those two markets where we already have customer interfaces.

And now given those two platforms, pharma platforms, we can accelerate that growth. So from an M&A process, we look at everything that makes sense from a competence or geographic point of view and in addition, also from a volume point of view. And maybe the latter one is new for our radar screen calibration with regards to M&A.

Daniel Röska

Maybe if I may follow up a short comment on Asia, because it seems that one of the gaps in the portfolio remains Asia and you currently -- you just said you'd reach the targets organically as well. Is that also true for Asia? So what's your confidence level around reaching the position you'd like to have in Asia also without M&A?

Detlef Trefzger

Our strongest organic growth at the moment is in Asia, especially transpac, but also intra-Asia. But more important is, given the sheer market size of Asia and what we have presented at the Capital Markets Day, the middle class rising in Asia, we can do -- we can capture more market share.

So our market share in Asia offers much more growth potential than maybe our market share in Europe or North America. So without acquisitions, we will be successful. But with an acquisition and maybe an acquisition that has activities in Asia, that will even be accelerated further.

But be careful. Some market players show revenues in Asia that are not necessarily originated in Asia. So we have to see where the invoicing structure or how invoices are running and where you book the business that has been generated by whatever customer. So that also can lead to a bit of a -- or shall I say, unsharp picture with regards to geography.

Daniel Röska

All right. Thanks very much.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Mark McVicar from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Mark McVicar

Good afternoon. Two questions for me. First of all, on the airfreight side, with the combined two acquisitions, CFI and Trillvane, do you think that once you've settled those businesses down, you'll be delivering a similar EBIT per ton as the existing business?

I mean, I understand, just that perishables GP will be lower but then so will cost. But in terms of the underlying EBIT, do you expect to be able to achieve that?

Detlef Trefzger

Confirmed, Mark. You're correct. GP per ton will go down. Perishable doesn't offer that GP, but it's a different business. So the EBIT per ton should not be influenced much by the acquisition. The opposite, in total, we will see volume growth and EBIT growth.

Mark McVicar

Okay, that's great. And then, my other question was obviously, as you pointed out, we've now seen a slight turnup in terms of GP per TEU. Do you think, and if you do, over what period you can get that back to the levels of sort of 2015 and early 2016? Or just structurally, is it not going to get back there?

Detlef Trefzger

So Mark, I'm currently missing my crystal ball here, so I have a bit of problems. First of all, important is what we have -- one second, what we have said earlier this year since our Q1 call that the margins per TEU will stabilize, that has happened. And we saw a stabilization.

Yes, there was an increase in margin per TEU of 1.9% quarter 3 versus quarter 2 this year. But for us, that's a stabilization. So that's important. With the strong volume growth, that's the basis. So in total, I would say the margin between CHF 330, CHF 340 to CHF 360, CHF 370, 7-0, should be the normalized margin that we should expect, including all our additional services that we generate, including all our activities that we are driving. That was the case in 2015.

So at the moment, we are at CHF 327. So let's assume this is the run rate for the next quarters, and maybe we can improve margins with the additional services that we still offer, it's an end-to-end supply chain as complex as we also have presented at the Capital Markets Day.

And there's a lot of touch points where we generate GP and margin. And hopefully, we can increase this further. More important that the trend has stopped, the trend of margin dilution quarter-over-quarter has stopped and we see the first signs of margin recovery or I have seen the first signs of margin recovery in Q3 2017.

Mark McVicar

Yes, you probably need to borrow Markus' crystal ball. He's in charge of that, I think, isn't he?

Detlef Trefzger

We usually look into the same crystal ball, but maybe we should look at it from a different angle.

Mark McVicar

Okay. Thank you very much.

Detlef Trefzger

Thank you, Mark.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Andy Chu from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Andy Chu

Thanks very much. Good afternoon. I have three questions from me, please. The first one is just on volume growth. Just looking, as you just entered into Q4, clearly volume growth, particularly in airfreight, is strong. But your comps, I guess, coming into Q4 are certainly becoming a lot tougher, particularly on the air side.

So could you just give us an indication, I guess you're halfway through Q4 now, in terms of what the volume growth looks like, please, particularly in air but also in sea?

Secondly, just to Mark's point in terms of -- coming back to Mark's point on the conversion rates in seafreight, and clearly you're seeing a stabilization, is it right to think, therefore, your comment support a stabilization into Q4, i.e., sequentially, and also therefore, year-on-year, the conversion ratio should look at least stable?

And then, just a sort of question on the contract logistics business, which is showing a nice sort of strengthening or rebound in profitability. And I'm just kind of thinking about the sort of -- the medium term, at some stage, the cycle rolls over.

So what actually happens, do you think, to that contract logistics margin of over 3% if we were to sort of enter into a some sort of economic downturn? I guess historically, that margin for the industry has come under pressure. Or are you structured today that if the market rolls over, you might see a little bit of protection to that margin? Thanks very much.

Detlef Trefzger

Sure, let me - Andy, sure, let me answer your questions. You said we were halfway through Q4. From my point of view, we are 2 weeks in Q4 already. Halfway through, we would wait another 4 or 5 -- we would have to wait another 4 or 5 weeks.

Volume growth at the moment in airfreight and seafreight, we don't see any major change with regards to the volume growth that we have seen in Q3. Is that true? And let me ask answer a question you didn't ask, is that true for next year? I would assume that this strong volume growth in airfreight should normalize next year, back to a 5% whatever market growth. That would be our reading of the market.

At the moment, also talking to airfreight carriers, we don't see any major change. And we have peak season now. So at the moment, we don't see any changing element in that airfreight volume growth.

Similar in seafreight, there are different signals in the market. Some speak from strong volume growth, others speak from idled capacity with carriers again. We see no change from the situation that we have faced in September and partly August after the summer season.

So at the moment, for the couple of weeks to come, I would envisage that this stage, it's stable. Then you asked for the stabilization of margins versus conversion rate. For me, there are 2 different elements. First of all, we would assume that the margin is stabilized now.

We have said so, it came -- as Markus already stated, it came later than we have expected. And we told you why, because there was a strong competitive element in the market, so competitors gave rates and interpreted markets differently than we did.

Obviously, we were right because rates are less agile, less volatile and rates stayed rather high on average. So we believe that the margin shall stabilize for the next couple of months. The conversion rate remains the way we operate our business. So the conversion rate is dependent on how much additional leverage we can generate, how much productivity gains we can generate, how much eTouch business we can grow and all those elements.

And our ambition states that we, for all business units or for the 2 business units, sea and airfreight, we aim for a conversion rate above 30%. Contract logistics, your last question, I would -- guys, I would like to go through contract logistics in more details. I've been -- I had the fun and honor to run this business for 1.5 years 5 years ago.

The portfolio of services and projects that we operate has significantly changed. So as long as consumers are willing to spend money for whatever goods they want to spend for, pharma products and also e-commerce products, we should be able to show a very strong contract logistics business. At the same time, our operating model will be -- and we presented that at the Capital Markets Day, will be upgraded further, will become more and more leading in our industry.

So a GDP downturn will only have an effect if, in our operations, this throughput through the warehouses and logistics locations will significantly be reduced. At the moment, this is far away from being envisaged. If you look into world trade indicators, we see a very strong outlook for the next couple of months.

Consumers are willing to invest. And there's no reason to assume that contract logistics should suffer from what you call, Andy, an economic downturn. I would rather say the opposite.

Andy Chu

Right. Thanks very much.

Detlef Trefzger

Sure.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Neil Glynn from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Neil Glynn

Hello, good afternoon. I have for me, please. The first one -- or both on airfreight, but the first one with respect to volume and pricing in the third quarter. Now it might suggest you're using your efficiency advantages as a tool to gain share.

I know, obviously, there's more to it than that observation, but to what extent are you seeing peers change their competitiveness? Are you seeing any less advanced business models changing their competitiveness for SME business, for example, recognizing your stronger competencies?

And then, the second question, GP-to-EBIT conversion is now higher than seafreight. I know these things can change quickly, but just interested, do you think there's an argument for this to remain the case into the future given the higher-value nature of the airfreight industry and also greater forward -- or penetration within airfreight than seafreight?

Detlef Trefzger

Yes, interesting question, Neil. Let me start with the latter one. I would say, the specific situation in seafreight, the consolidation of the carriers and the high and very surprising margin pressure, that has led to a bit of a lower conversion rate this year, but we are still talking about 29.2% or in the 30s.

By the way, with the conversion rate, that has improved quarter-over-quarter in 2017. Have a look in the key data sheet. If I'm not wrong, we started with -- let me have a look, give me one second -- 27.6%. We were at 30% conversion rate in Q2 and then added another 0.1% to 31% -- to 30.1% in Q3.

So a very stable conversion rate despite the strong volume growth. That's a result of the margin pressure. If that -- and if we are at the turning point of the margin pressure, we should be able to see continued stable or maybe slightly improved conversion rates. And so I remember times when we discussed with you that we were discussing a target for both business units of 25% conversion rate.

So continuous now for the last 2 years we are in the 30s, plus/minus 0.5%, 1%. So I don't see any change here. Pricing and volume, the efficiency, I think we have a production model that caters for both, big-volume shippers in airfreight as well as small- and medium-sized accounts.

At the moment, we see growth in both areas. And the way we produce now, remember that we discussed tight capacity a year ago out on China, and we have changed our production model. We have secured more capacity, and we are able to ship the volume demand of our customers well. So from that point of view, I don't see any change here.

And the efficiency is the operating model. But that's the case both for the big-volume shippers as well as the SME accounts. So at the moment, Neil, from my point of view, airfreight is well positioned both from a market penetration point of view as well as from the operating model to cater for volume growth with high effects in volume to -- in converting the additional GP into EBIT.

Neil Glynn

Understood. If I could just come back on that, the volume versus price question. I'm more just interested as to, are you seeing smaller [size] competitors who are less sophisticated than you? Are you seeing any change in behaviour as you're growing so aggressively or the status quo continues?

Detlef Trefzger

I would not see any trend with our competitors at the moment -- any change. Again, we -- our market share is 2%, 2.5%. Globally, we are driving our strategy. We have target accounts. We have target regions, solutions, both in perishable as well as in hard cargo.

And consequently, we implement this approach in the market. Whether this goes against smaller or bigger or local or regional competitors, we don't know. We concentrate on our customers, and that's important.

Neil Glynn

Operator

The next question comes from the line of David Ross from Stifel. Please go ahead.

David Ross

Yes. Good morning, gentlemen. Wanted to follow-up on airfreight because you mentioned, in the most recent answer to Neil's question, that you have secured more capacity out of China, because you talk about adding the 7 747 equivalent to capacity. Are you signing short-term ACMI arrangements for freighters to help with that? Or do you see more ACMI business potential in the future to secure freighters in the network?

Detlef Trefzger

Sure. We always secure capacity based on ACMI agreements. And also, we have increased, especially for China exports.

David Ross

And then, do you have a preferred cargo plane for the international traffic? Because you talked about 747s. Do you use a lot of 777s or other type of planes in the cargo operations? Do you have a preferred one?

Detlef Trefzger

We -- I talked about the 747 freighter because that's the most well-known plane. And by chance, it has exactly 100 tons payload on average. So that is the easiest to calculate. There was no secret or strategic thinking behind it.

We take -- we also look at CO2 emission depending on customers. So there are advantages and disadvantages. There's a couple of those types, and it depends on the routing where we use what type of aircraft.

David Ross

And then, last question just on the contract logistics side. With the growth in e-commerce, are you finding that the e-commerce facilities that you manage or e-commerce solutions for customers have kind of a better, worse or average EBIT margin associated with them?

Detlef Trefzger

The EBIT margin depends on the solution that we operate. So the more we do with the goods of our -- or the article numbers of our customers, the more margin we can generate. That's a very simple contract logistic logic. And -- so the more we are becoming an integral part of the fulfillment of those e-commerce platforms, the higher the margin is in total.

So -- and that's what we are driving for, becoming -- and remember the Capital Markets Day, expansion of value chain. So becoming an integral part of the solutioning of our customers is part of the strategy, not only in contract logistics but in all business units. And this drives the overall margin, because we moved away from making a margin purely on storage pallet places -- storing pallet -- pallets or renting out pallet places already years ago.

David Ross

That makes sense. And just a follow-on to one of my earlier questions with the ACMI agreements. Do you have -- what's your typical length of contract? Do you have a 3-year ACMI agreement? Do they tend to be 3-month, 1-month, one year?

Detlef Trefzger

Yes, David, this is something we will not disclose in an analyst call to the wider public, including our competitors most likely. We have an operating model that we review regularly, and it's obviously offering the best solutions from a cost per unit, cost per ton point of view, as you can see from our key data sheet.

David Ross

Excellent. Thank you very much.

Detlef Trefzger

Sure.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Damian Brewer from Royal Bank of Canada. Please go ahead.

Damian Brewer

All right. Good afternoon everybody. Thanks for taking the questions . Could I come back two questions, please. First of all, obviously, you lapped the higher volume growth comparators from Q4 in '16. But also, just looking at the data Q4 '16 is when you began to get the significant reductions in the operating costs per TEU and operating costs per ton.

As we lap that comparative in Q4 this year before the infects -- effects of inflation, are you thinking again back to the sort of 3% to 5% efficiencies that you have had historically from that cost line.

Are your SG&A costs before inflation reducing by that amount per unit? And if not, could you elaborate a little bit more on what you are thinking about? And then secondly, coming back to the working capital, obviously there are balance sheet issues around FX, and I've seen there are some FX issues on the working capital as well. Could you elaborate a little bit more on what FX did to the working capital readings and if you've got any feel for what it would have looked like without that? Thank you.

Detlef Trefzger

Damian, I see a bit the model you are thinking about in front of me at the moment. And therefore, I hand over to Markus to give you some reflection on your questions.

Markus Blanka-Graff

So Damian, on the ops cost, it was a very complicated question, so I do not follow 100% what you were asking in all the details. But I think my answer is going to be still accurate to your question.

When we look into the expenses per TEU or the expenses per 100 kilos, so for both of the businesses, that shall be hold true. So we are looking at expenses per TEU, to start with seafreight, of this year between CHF 225 and CHF 237. So if you ask me what is the fourth quarter -- and last year's fourth quarter expenses per TEU, they were CHF 232.

So I can -- I think I'm on safe ground saying that we are going to be around the CHF 230 mark for 2017 fourth quarter as well. So that means we will be at a lower level, slightly lower level, I think, as -- than what we have been in the fourth quarter '16. The gap, obviously, and that is what you actually said, the biggest jump if you like, you always see in the first quarter where some of the costs are being more pronounced than others.

Today -- or this year in the first 3 quarters, you see the improvement as an overall number of plus or a 5% lower cost per TEU over the first 9 months, 7.5% in the first quarter, 6% in the second quarter, 2% in the third quarter. I do expect this trend to continue, not with 7% but somewhere below last year's Q4 cost base. We're saying in a different magnitude, obviously, because it's calculated at 200 kilos. A similar situation for airfreight.

There, we are consistent -- or more consistent, if you like, 10% lower cost in the first quarter, 15% in the second quarter, 10% in the third. I'm also confident that both production costs per unit will be lower than in the fourth quarter -- will be lower in the fourth quarter '17 than in the fourth quarter '16. Is that okay?

Damian Brewer

Yes, that's very clear.

Markus Blanka-Graff

Thank you. And the second question on the working capital FX, I have calculated that, obviously, for myself. But when you look what is the exchange rate impact, we talk on euro around 5%; and on pounds, around 3.6%. If you combine these 2 on the balance sheet, remember around 60% of our receivables is in euro; around just shy of 10% is in pound.

So I take there is around 70% of the receivables being somehow impacted by around 5%. You also have obviously a point in saying in the working capital, there is an FX impact, and I can tell you on the CHF 500 million or CHF 600 million variant, that impact is around -- excluding the volume impact, so pure FX, no volume, is around CHF 80 million to CHF 100 million.

Damian Brewer

That’s very clear. Thank you very much.

Markus Blanka-Graff

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Michael Foeth from Bank Vontobel. Please go ahead.

Michael Foeth

Yes, hi, gentlemen. I have a question around the GP per TEU recovery that you mentioned. The question would be when -- back in Q2, you were mentioning that during -- or late in the second quarter, you had quite a few contracts that are up for renewal and that at that point in time, you could pass on the rates that had been going up over the -- basically since last year.

And my question would be, how much of the sort of the GP per TEU recovery that you've seen relates to renewed contracts? And how much is really due to the fact that the rates in the market have maybe sort of stabilized or there's less upward pressure during the third quarter than maybe we have seen in the first half of the year?

I don't know if that's quantifiable at all, but if you could give a qualitative statement at least. That would be the first question. And the second one, along the same lines, the development of this GP per TEU recovery throughout the quarter, is it something that has accelerated towards the end of the quarter, i.e., should we expect the October to December to trend slightly higher than the average Q3? Yes, that will be it.

Detlef Trefzger

So Michael, sure, I'm happy to answer both questions. The GP per TEU recovery has 2 effects. First of all, markets started to be less volatile, as said before; and also, the market as such, customers became more and more, I wouldn't say used to it, but aware of the high rates. It took longer than we have expected, I have to say. We assessed the market in January, February, as we stated in our Q1 call, and we're starting to discuss new rates with our customers.

But some of our competitors, and I'm not stating who and which and where and so on, but they read the market differently, obviously, and they went in with rates that they were not able to really contract for in the market. Some of them even handed back business because they were not able to get capacity or were not willing to get capacity at the rates they have contracted for.

So I think we are through that period now. The higher rates, the consolidation of the seafreight carriers and the less volatile market environment has become known to each and every of our customers and potential customers in the market. We were able to pass on parts of that already.

And with all the ongoing negotiations -- we have ongoing negotiations, contract renewals with the big portfolio of activities, especially in small and medium-sized accounts -- we are able to more and more pass on that -- the new market rates, let's put it this way. And clearly, your second question, this has accelerated especially throughout September. So we have seen stronger momentum here, also a stronger GP per TEU in September.

Michael Foeth

Great. And maybe just a follow-up in terms of the peak season trends. If I understand correctly, peak season in seafreight should be over now, and you should be -- it should be starting in airfreight. Can you make a comment of how this peak season is looking in terms of volumes with respect to the average peak seasons from the past? Any better or worse?

Detlef Trefzger

We see this year a more pronounced season than last year. That would be my answer to your question.

Michael Foeth

Thank you.

Detlef Trefzger

You’re welcome.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Joel Spungin from Berenberg. Please go ahead.

Joel Spungin

Hi. Good afternoon. Just one really for me. I was just wondering if you could remind me of what the impact of acquisitions on the airfreight volume will be, so the annualized contribution from the acquisitions will be. And related to that, thinking about the GP per TEU and expanding on what you're saying earlier about that being an impact to your GP per kilo at that level because of the change in mix, should we expect therefore sequentially in the fourth quarter, as you get a full quarter of the acquisitions in the portfolio, that it'll be down even if that effect sort of nets out in time at the EBIT level? So that was my first question.

And then just one more. When you announced those acquisitions -- you announced them in the summer, I was surprised the CFI didn't close until the beginning of this month. Was there some delay there? Or was that always the intention?

Detlef Trefzger

So let's start with your latter question. Happy to answer both questions. The CFI acquisition went exactly on plan. On the date that we have envisaged we closed -- on October 2, we closed that acquisition. You have to file a lot a formal -- formalities. You have to go through a process in the -- or with the authorities in the U.S. It's a U.S.-based acquisition.

But all went well, smooth. No irritation. So from our point of view, we never stated when we would close, and we do not do press announcement on closing, obviously. But it went as per our plan. To come back to your volume effects, we stated that in our press announcement, if I'm not wrong. For both Trillvane as well as CFI we expect, on an annualized basis, 30,000 tons additional volume out of Trillvane; and approximately 150,000 additional tons annualized out of CFI acquisition, both in the pure perishable sector. That's confirming clearly our #1 position globally in the perishable network business.

Joel Spungin

Okay, that's helpful. So realistically, bearing that in mind, I mean, the CHF 66 per kilo that you reported, I think it was for the third quarter, or CHF 65, is likely to be down again in the fourth quarter?

Detlef Trefzger

I don't know. Why should it be down?

Joel Spungin

Thinking about the mix effect that may account for that.

Detlef Trefzger

The mix effect. But maybe also here, as we said before, markets are balancing differently in airfreight this year than they did last year. So let's see. We will see when we close Q4. I'm not expecting a further or significant dilution of the GP per ton.

And more important, as Mark, I think, has asked, the EBIT per ton is the important topic here because the production of perishable also is different to the production of a complex pharma hot cargo solution. So therefore, don't focus on one isolated KPI only. That would be my...

Joel Spungin

That make sense. That’s helpful. Thank you very much.

Detlef Trefzger

Sure.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Aymeric Poulain from Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead.

Aymeric Poulain

Yes. Good afternoon. Thank you for taking my questions. First one is on the dividend policy. Given the working capital outflows linked to the strong volume growth and your [dedicated] M&A ambition, does that change the dividend policy? So that would be useful, if you could update on that.

And secondly, at the Capital Market Day, you gave an ambitious target for the e-booking percentage by 2022 of 20% to 40% of the total volume going through eTouch. But that suggests a very significant acceleration of growth there. So in Q2, I think you mentioned a 25% growth. Has it changed in Q3?

And in terms of the costs that may be needed, marketing costs in particular that you need to accompany the transition, are we seeing some of that already, notably in the seafreight, where I notice a CHF 10 million -- CHF 11 million increase in costs in Q3? That would be my questions.

Detlef Trefzger

Okay, sure. Our marketing costs are not significant. We are an operational company, and you heard that at the Capital Markets Day. So we don't invest into marketing. We invest into solutions, and we invest into people interfacing our customers and make -- and systems interfacing our customers and making sure our service is unique and compelling and generates a high contribution for our customers. I can only confirm what we said at the Capital Markets Day. The eTouch volume in the year 2022, guys, in 5 years, yes, will be between 20% to 40% of our total volume. That's what we are aiming for. That's what we are driving hard. And our growth rates are accelerating in eTouch. We don't disclose secrets here.

And we promised summer next year, you'll get eTouch KPIs, and we will inform you about that. But growth is ongoing and our solutioning -- solutions get more and more traction. And I've also said at the Capital Markets Day with more and more platforms that you have at mainly booking and not operational platforms out in the market, our customers are more and more aware and willing to change their old processes and interface differently with our operations and that helps a lot.

To come back, Aymeric, to your dividend -- to your questions regarding dividend policy, that's subject to the Board of Directors and the general assembly to decide. At the moment, I don't see any reason to change our existing dividend policy.

Aymeric Poulain

Thank you.

Detlef Trefzger

Sure.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Peter Rothausen from Danske Capital. Please go ahead.

Peter Rothausen

My questions have been answered. Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Edward Stanford from HSBC. Please go ahead.

Edward Stanford

Good afternoon quick one managing the working capital. And you very clearly said that you manage the spread rather than the individual components, but the individual components in terms of days of both sides have been expanding for a number of years now. Is there any limit to that? Or does that inexorably continue with your -- you continuing to squeeze your suppliers as your customers demand ever more demanding terms from you?

Detlef Trefzger

Edward, I hope that the squeeze on the DSO is going to have an end, but I think that is hope that is never going to happen, no. I mean, customers are demanding, obviously, longer payment terms. And equally, we are -- I don't want to use that terminology. I think we are offering to our suppliers fair payment terms, including some of the supply chain finance solutions that are available, so that we can meet our own targets.

And also, the suppliers have a reasonable liquidity available. So I think as long as we can manage that in the terms that everybody wants to work with, anybody, then we should be happy with how we manage currently the spread. As you know, some of these KPIs are also dependent on interest levels and liquidity within the companies.

And currently, we are at a very low interest level even on a global perspective, with most of the companies having quite a solid liquidity base. That can change, obviously, when money becomes more expensive again. But at the current stage, I think managing the spread around to 12 days, whatever the gross amounts or the gross numbers are in DSO or DPO, I think that is where we currently sit.

Edward Stanford

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Christopher Combe from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Christopher Combe

Good afternoon everyone. Apologies if you touched on this already, but I want to make sure. If we look at EBIT per TEU, touching upon your Capital Markets Day themes, it looks like the full year might be on track for a 10% decline in [indiscernible] terms.

Is it reasonable to assume that we'll see some stabilization at these levels and more stability or perhaps upside going forward? Or could we see some additional volatility extending into 2018?

Detlef Trefzger

First of all, I think we made those statements already. Let me repeat. And if you have a look on Slide 7, you can maybe follow my statements here. So firstly, we have seen a dilution of GP per TEU by 11.8% in the period Q4 2015 to Q2 2017. And we were able to recover 1.9% of that again in Q3 2017 versus Q2. And that our statement has been we are at a turning point here.

We assume, first of all, stabilized margins and the more -- the less -- the more the higher margins coming through a consolidated seafreight carrier market into the market became -- become known and become a new market standard, the more I would assume or we would assume a stabilization of margin.

And then hopefully, we can increase margins again, but we don't count on that. At the moment, we have seen that the margins have stabilized 1.9% in quarter 3 versus quarter 2.

And that is our assessment for Q4. And at the moment, as said before, with regards to growth and capacity, there are no major changes that we are aware of that would lead into 2018 at the moment. So from that point of view, maybe what we can then discuss in 5 months from now, the Q4 figures, then - or maybe offering the guidance for 2018 as well. But that's to be seen. I hope that answers your question.

Christopher Combe

Thanks for stepping that once again.. Thank you.

Detlef Trefzger

Sure.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Finn Petersen from Danske Bank. Please go ahead.

Finn Petersen

Yes. Good afternoon. A couple of questions regarding seafreight and contract structure. Could you just elaborate a little bit on how long your contracts are and how long you're prepared to go with contracts without back to back with the carriers? And how -- has this approach changed over the last couple of months?

And finally, a question about volumes in seafreight during Q3. Could you say a little bit about the development in July, August and September, if there are any variation there?

Detlef Trefzger

Sure. Contract duration. We have seen very short contracts the last 2 years and contracts per se become longer and longer at the moment. So that is a trend that we see at the moment in the market. And as you know, we hedge those contracts. So we go longer with our contracts with carriers as well. So a trend that was surprisingly becoming short, short, short 2.5, 3 years ago has become longer again going into longer contracts, both with customers and carriers.

As said before, July, August, September, your question, September showed strong growth, strong volume growth, and a very strong margin improvement or stabilization. So that is the pattern that we have seen in Q3. By the way, not surprisingly, always September is the strongest month in Q3. Don't exaggerate or overinterpret my statements here.

Finn Petersen

But was it -- year-on-year, was September better relative to August if you look at -- or was the development you saw in September on a year-on-year basis, taking out the seasonality, was it stronger or weaker?

Detlef Trefzger

I hope for your understanding. We don't give details on our monthly results. So we give a conclusion on the quarter -- quarterly results, but we don't give details on our monthly results.

Finn Petersen

So if I may, just to follow up on the contract. I just have to understand it. How long are you prepared to go -- to make contracts with customers without having a back to back with carriers? Say -- so say an open contract with customers.

Detlef Trefzger

Also here, we don't give details on our business policy and commercial agreements with customers. You find everything in the market.

Finn Petersen

Thank you.

You’re welcome,

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Stuart Todd from Lloyds.

Stuart Todd

Yes. Good afternoon, gentlemen. Thanks for taking my question There's some -- there's prospects in a very, very strong peak season. If you figure a prospect of -- a capacity squeeze in airfreight, then are you worried about that which [indiscernible]?

Detlef Trefzger

Stuart, happy to answer this one. We had a situation 1 year ago, Q4, out of China, and we mentioned that in our annual result call as well as -- in the -- I think Q1 call or Q2 call, I don't remember. At the moment, I think we are well prepared. So from that point of view, we don't see a further tightening of capacity, especially -- we are talking especially China export. That is the only trade [indiscernible] where we saw capacity shortages last year. At the moment, we don't see this, not to the extent that we have experienced 1 year ago.

Stuart Todd

And there's been talk that there's a capacity squeeze out of some European airports. It's the situation in Schiphol or in Amsterdam, whether it could impact the number of annual flight slots. Have they already been reached for the year? And if pallet size have been cut back in perspective for the freight (inaudible)? Have you seen any bottlenecks in Europe, Amsterdam included, or anywhere else in Europe?

Detlef Trefzger

No, but, Stuart, the good thing is that we have a couple of hubs here in Europe, and we can exchange the operations or the hubs we use depending on the capacity. We have not experienced any surprises or over-proportional capacity shortages in Europe so far.

Stuart Todd

Okay, that’s very clear. Thank you for taking my questions.

Detlef Trefzger

Sure.

Operator

Detlef Trefzger

So first of all, thanks, everybody, for joining the analyst conference call today and asking many, many questions. I think it was one of the longest conference calls on a few -- 3 years I -- that we ever had. It was interesting to talk to you, and you saw our performance. So we are happy to continue with increased volume growth and improved results and hope that this will continue in quarter 4 this year. And with all the answers that you have concluded and that we have exchanged, let's talk again on February 28 when we submit our final results for 2017. In the meantime, good luck to all of you, and we stay in touch. Bye-bye.

