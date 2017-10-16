Merck's Risk/Reward Is Compelling

In spite of the share price going up more than 30% since early 2016 after disappointing results for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in lung cancer in the Checkmate-026 study, I still think that Merck & Co.(NYSE:MRK) offers a compelling risk/reward with the stock trading at 15x P/E 2018.

Thus, in this article, I will focus on a quantitative valuation of the company to assess why MRK is trading at an attractive valuation.

Base Case

DCF analysis, with inputs slightly below analyst estimates, shows that MRK's risk/reward is compelling.

I used the Excel template offered by Bloomberg, but I adjusted consensus estimates to reflect my view on MRK's Immunotherapy (I/O) opportunity in NSCLC (Non-small cell lung cancer), which is the most important element to assessing the long-term valuation of the company.

As discussed in my previous article on Bristol-Myers Squibb:

“Currently, [the 1st line NSCLC] therapeutic area has been dominated by Merck & Co ... [but] the long-term dominant player is still unknown because there are four companies which will present Phase III data in this therapeutic area over the next 18 months, clarifying who will dominate the market over the long term.”

Recently, AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) has reported negative results from the MYSTIC trial, assessing the benefit of a combination of Durva + Treme, highlighting how many uncertainties are still to be assessed in this space. You can see here a more comprehensive analysis of my expectations for the I/O space.

Thus, I think it's unrealistic to say that I have a clear view about who is the winner in 1st line NSCLC, so I have built my base case DCF model on the assumptions that MRK will achieve below consensus sales in I/O in 2019/2022 and then I have run a scenario analysis to show how the valuation of the company could change if MRK will beat or miss consensus expectations in I/O.

Here are my key assumptions for the sales of Keytruda over 2017-2022 and a comparison with Bloomberg consensus for these two drugs.

Source: Bloomberg & My Own Valuation Model

Here are my key assumptions for the estimates of Sales, EBIT Margin and FCF:

Source: Bloomberg & My Own Valuation Model

As you can see, these estimates are slightly below consensus, as a result of more conservative assumptions behind the opportunity for MRK in the I/O space.

Source: Consensus Comparison vs. My Own Valuation Model

To generate a DCF analysis, I used 2 different methodologies:

Perpetuity Growth Method: I used conservative assumptions about the perpetual growth rate and the WACC. In details, I used a perpetual growth rate of 2%, which is below the free cash flow growth in the terminal year (i.e. 4% in 2022), and I assumed a WACC of 8%, that is higher than the Bloomberg one (i.e. 7.5%).

Source: Bloomberg

As can be seen in the table above, MRK is undervalued by 16% based on the Perpetuity Growth Model. In addition to that, the sensitivity analysis shows significant upside (i.e. 70%), assuming more aggressive estimates for WACC and perpetual growth rate.

EBITDA Multiple Method: This analysis reveals a similar result for MRK's valuation, given that the company still looks undervalued by about 15%. I assumed an EBITDA exit multiple of 13x, which is a reasonable assumption because it's approximately in line with the peers' multiple (i.e. 13.6x EV/EBITDA NTM).

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

In terms of multiple valuation, it's worth noting that MRK is trading above its 5-year average historical EV/EBITDA (absolute valuation), as shown by the following analysis, as a result of the positive earnings revision of the earnings over the last 12 months.

Source: MRK's Current vs. 5-year average EV/EBITDA (absolute analysis) - Bloomberg

Source: MRK's Current vs. 5-year average EV/EBITDA (relative analysis vs. peers) – Bloomberg

Source: MRK’s Earnings Revision Bloomberg

Scenario Analysis

Lastly, I also modeled a bull and bear case scenario. The key differences in terms of assumptions are:

In the bull case, I assumed that MRK will be able to achieve I/O peak sales of $15B in 2022, so around $5B more than what consensus is assuming, driven by differentiated clinical data which the company could report from the KEYNOTE-189 trial in late 2017.

In the bear case, I assumed that MRK will be able to achieve I/O peak sales of only $5B in 2022, so around $4B below what consensus is assuming, driven by a scenario in which the combination of PD1 and CTL4 (favored by BMY) will show a meaningful clinical differentiation vs. a combination of PD-L1 and chemo (prioritized by Merck and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY)).

For both scenarios, it's worth noting that I have assumed a WACC of 8% and a terminal growth rate of 0%, while I have also assumed that additional sales in I/O will benefit from a higher than average EBIT margin.

Source: My Own Valuation Model

Conclusion

In summary, as shown by this quantitative analysis, MRK is trading at an attractive valuation according my base case model, which suggests around 15% of upside.

In addition to that, assuming that the management will be able to deliver on their key pipeline development, the upside risk will be around 20%, which is around twice the downside in the bear case scenario, which will be around 11%.