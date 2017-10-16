Take Profits On Johnson & Johnson

I've discussed Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) various businesses from a qualitative and quantitative prospective, and it’s clear that I like the company’s long-term strategy and its pharma pipeline.

I believe Johnson & Johnson is one of the best positioned companies in the pharmaceuticals space and worthy of long-term investment. However, I think some profit taking on the name would make sense at this time.

In fact, after the strong performance in the last two months and a 19% move up year-to-date, a valuation check suggests that the risk/reward is much less compelling than few months ago.

Thus, in this article, I will go through three valuation approaches — DCF, sum-of-the-parts (SOTP), and multiple comparison — to demonstrate why I believe it’s time to take profits in Johnson & Johnson.

DCF Valuation

I discussed here the methodology behind my DCF Valuation for Johnson & Johnson. In this article, I update my analysis on the basis of the announcements of H1 2017 Results.

Here are my key assumptions for the estimates of sales, EBITDA margin and FCF:

As you can see, these estimates are slightly above consensus, as a result of my bullish assumptions behind Xarelto and Darzalex.

To generate a DCF Analysis, I used two different methodologies:

PERPETUITY GROWTH METHOD: I used reasonable assumptions about the perpetual growth rate and the WACC. In details, I used a perpetual growth rate of 1%, which is lower than the Bloomberg assumption (i.e. 2%) and I assumed a WACC of 7.5%, that is lower than the peers' estimate (i.e. 7.8%).

As can be seen in the table above, Johnson & Johnson is undervalued by only 3% based on the Perpetuity Growth Model, while in my previous analysis it was undervalued by around 15% on similar assumptions.

EBITDA MULTIPLE METHOD: This analysis reveals a slightly better result for Johnson & Johnson's valuation, because the company looks undervalued by only 7%, which looks less attractive compared to my previous analysis where it was undervalued by about 17%. I still assumed an EBITDA exit multiple of 12x, which is in line with Johnson & Johnson’s historical EV/EBITDA valuation, as shown by the following tables:

SOTP Approach

To support my thesis on Johnson & Johnson, I will show what multiple is implied in the current 18x P/E 2018 valuation of the company, using a SOTP (Sum-of-the-parts) in order to classify JNJ's key drugs between innovative and legacy assets and to demonstrate that the current valuation of the company is not attractive.

Pharma Legacy Assets: Where I have classified the old, mature and profitable brands of the Pharmaceuticals division, which will suffer from increasing competition or patent expiration over the coming years, as for example Remicade, Invokana or Zytiga. I assign a valuation at this franchise of 12x P/E, at discount to peers.

Pharma Innovative Franchise, where I have classified the recently launched drugs which should grow at least for the next 10 years, as Darzalex, Xarelto, Guselkumab and Imbruvica. This franchise is the most attractive segment of JNJ, thus I assign a valuation of 20x P/E 2018, at premium to peers.

More details about the peers' valuation can be found in the following table.

Medical Devices, assuming a valuation of 20x P/E, in line with peers, even if this division has been pressured by divestments and a slow rate of organic growth.

Consumer Healthcare, assuming a valuation of 20x P/E, in line with the peer valuation.

This analysis shows that even assuming an optimistic 20x P/E valuation to the Innovative Pharma, CHC and Medical Devices franchises, the stock is overvalued by around 2%.

Conclusion

Thus, despite the fact that I like the company's long-term strategy and diversification approach (Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare and Medical Devices), I think the market is fully appreciating the quality of the innovative Pharmaceutical division so I would take some profit on the stock, waiting for a better entry point later during the year.