Real Talk On REITs

REIT earnings season kicks off this week. The sector has seen an upturn in the last three weeks, but started off the week of October 16th on a slightly down note.

With REIT earnings season kicking off this week, the sector is top of mind for many investors. As measured by REIT ETFs VNQ and IYR, the sector finished up 2% last week, gaining for the third week in a row. Retail REITs surged 3% last week, bunking the narrative that dotcom behemoths like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) are sounding a death knell for brick-and-mortar retail. At the time of writing as of market close on Monday, October 16, VNQ and IYR were both down a half percent on the day, starting the week off on a down note. All eyes are on earnings to see where REIT stocks are headed next.



Arturo Neto, author of Heard on the REITs, believes there are opportunities to be had in REITs in all markets. Even in the face of challenges like recession and sour investor sentiment, there are sectors that offer favorable situations - you just have to know where to look. He does, by using a combination of top-down and bottom-up analysis. Arturo also actively manages volatility using a proprietary process in the portfolio he tracks for Heard on the REITs subscribers, which helps to mitigate risk. The result is a well-diversified portfolio with targeted REIT exposures that’s tightly defined and carefully managed - a good thing for investors who want to include REITs in their investing strategies, but perhaps aren’t sure how to optimize their portfolio allocations or where to find the best opportunities.



Arturo is a seasoned portfolio and money manager, and he brings years of experience in those fields to bear for Heard On The REITs subscribers. He joined the Roundtable to talk about how he evaluates REIT ideas, offer his take on the current market environment, and school us on his current favorite investing idea in the sector - student housing.



Seeking Alpha: You approach REIT investing differently than most investors focused on the sector, from more of a macro perspective with a bottom-up methodology. Why do you look at REITs this way, and what is the benefit to investors?



Arturo Neto, author of Heard on the REITs: I first started my career in investment management performing due diligence on hedge funds in 2001. Throughout that process, I was exposed to managers investing in a wide array of asset classes and using a variety of different strategies, from global macro to the more “traditional” long/short equity managers. Some of the managers had unique approaches to investing but most, if not all, used some form of top-down or bottom-up process. On the extremes were managers that only used a top-down approach and allocated their portfolios based on macroeconomic factors or themes, while pure bottom-up managers picked individual companies irrespective of the macro situation. Then, there were managers that applied some combination of the two to arrive at a portfolio that satisfied both broad themes and was invested in the best companies with exposure to those themes.

Over time, I realized that if done right, the dual approach can add more value both in the short term and long term. For example, it didn’t make sense to me to invest in a solid company that was facing strong headwinds from sector or industry dynamics. Provided it was cheap and was a leader in its industry, it was likely to rebound at some point. But fast forward to a more favorable environment and that company looks much more attractive to me. Knowing the macro environment therefore became a key investment approach for me.



SA: You talk about a “volatility overlay” as a risk management tool in Heard on the REITs. What exactly does that mean, and how do you use it to minimize a portfolio’s risk exposure?



AN: When determining the specific allocation to each position within our portfolio, I assign what is a subjective percentage based on the relative attractiveness of that stock and the risk of being wrong on the thesis or timing. I typically allocate from 2% to 6% to each position, and it is entirely based on relative attractiveness between each of the stocks in the portfolio, while maintaining the exposures set in the top-down phase - which is broken down into each REIT sub-sector reported by NAREIT.



I then calculate a proprietary volatility allocation percentage based on the volatility of each stock relative to the volatility of each of the other stocks in the portfolio. The result is a percentage allocation to each stock that totals 100%.



With both allocation percentages in hand - the subjective allocation and the volatility calculation - I then adjust the allocation to each position based on my personal qualitative assessment. In other words, I don’t let the tail wag the dog - I use the volatility calculation as a guide. As a rule, however, I stay within 1.5% of the volatility allocation for each stock.

SA: What’s your take on the markets right now, and how does that impact your investing, if at all?



AN: We keep waiting for the market to pull back, and it keeps defying gravity. It almost seems too complacent. Some analysts may argue that the expectations of an abrupt pullback is exactly what is causing the low volatility. I would compare that theory to driving in the rain. If you expect slippery conditions and you slow down, it is less likely that your car will slip out of control.

The impact that today’s market has on my investing is actually no different than in any other period of time. In any market environment, there are investments that are attractive, risky, cheap, and expensive. It’s my job to figure out which investments fall into each of those categories. They’re not always the same ones, obviously, and some move from attractive to expensive to risky, or vice-versa, but every market has opportunities.

SA: You have quite a diverse background in investment and portfolio management. How do those experiences come into play in the portfolios you manage for Heard on the REITs subscribers?



AN: It’s a bit of a challenge to provide portfolio management advice or services to Seeking Alpha subscribers. They all seem to be well-educated, engaged, and like to make their own decisions. So they might read about a great company whose stock is at a reasonable valuation and decide to invest. The inherent problem with that approach, based on my previous experience, is that investors end up with a sub-optimal portfolio. Not sub-optimal from a modern portfolio theory (MPT) point of view, but perhaps they end up with too much in a specific sector or with too many companies with performance impacted by similar factors.



The Heard on the REITs portfolio has exposure to each sub-sector that makes up the NAREIT Index, with the strategic, or baseline allocations based on the market cap of each sub-sector relative to the entire REIT universe. For example, Office REITs make up 9% of the total market cap of the NAREIT Index, and Industrials are 6%. We then determine whether we want to allocate more or less than the baseline amount to each sub-sector based on our views of the economic cycle or broad themes. In this example, we are allocating only 6% to Office REITs and 6% to Industrials - so we are underweight Office REITs and Neutral on Industrials.



Our individual positions are then allocated based on those limitations set at the sub-sector level. The result is a well-diversified portfolio constructed with a targeted exposure to REITs in a broad sense, but tilted towards our views. With the volatility overlay mentioned above, the result is a well-defined and managed portfolio, not a group of companies put together because they were all attractive at the same time. I tell clients all the time - if everything is going up at the same time, everything is going to go down at the same time. So, too much of a good thing is actually going to be bad at some point.



If I chose my Top 10 favorite stocks to put in my portfolio, I’d have too much exposure to Infrastructure, Data Centers, and Single Family Homes. A portfolio is more like a puzzle - it works best when the pieces fit well together. I don’t know if the individual investor is thinking about their portfolio this way, but it’s how we manage the HOTREITs portfolio and how we base our narrative on investing.



SA: You said in your recent interview on Cheddar TV that American Tower (NYSE:AMT) is, to coin a phrase, “killing it” in the mobile tech market. Can you elaborate on why the name is so interesting for you right now and what the potential opportunity is there?



AN: A disclaimer - I was delayed an hour because of a Donald Trump press conference, and I was told I had to make my comments quick because we had less time than they originally had mentioned.

I like American Tower for two reasons: Its focus on towers and its international growth prospects. During the interview, I mentioned American Tower as being at the epicenter of the massive amounts of investments going into 4G and 5G networks. What was missing from the commentary is that AMT’s focus on macro cells (towers) and its derivative benefits from investments in 4G is what makes it so compelling. Telecom carriers are still investing $30 billion annually on their networks, and most of that is still going into 4G. The 5G network will be a bigger driver for small cell technology and fiber, but that benefit is still out several years. That opportunity is being eyed by others right now.



On the other hand, the push for 4G is massive in many international markets. Many people don’t realize that in many emerging market countries, the telecommunications infrastructure buildout process skipped many steps. Many countries never had landlines and never will. Why install telephone poles and run wires across an entire country when it can now be done with cell towers and wifi? So, the growth of mobile demand internationally is also quite compelling, and the larger peers in the Infrastructure REIT sector are focused primarily on the US market, not global.



That said, I hold AMT, Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI), and Uniti (NASDAQ:UNIT) in the portfolio, but I believe American Tower is best positioned for what’s happening in the industry right now. It is the second-largest holding in the portfolio in the sector with the largest overweight. That might change as we approach the rollout of 5G, but for now there is still quite a bit of upside near term.



All of these companies’ results are driven by the massive amounts of data that all of us demand on our phones, tablets, watches, etc. and the infrastructure the carriers require to fulfill that demand. It’s a self-fulfilling process too. For example, just a few years ago, we couldn’t watch a movie on our phones. Not only was the phone not capable, but the data speeds were inadequate. Today, we get upset if a movie pauses for just a split second while it's buffering.

So now that we have very fast data, we want even faster data. I recall a line in the movie “The Longest Yard,” when one of the prisoners was referring to one of the players on the football team. “He makes fast people look not so fast!” That’s how people are with their data; we use it in such a way that makes fast data look not so fast any more - and the enhancements to 4G will alleviate some of that, but the rollout of 5G is going to be startling. To put things into personal context, we just upgraded our cellular plan to unlimited - with the caveat that it starts slowing down when you reach 22GB. I recall just a few years ago when we barely used 1GB per month, and our recent plan allowed for 15GB per month. Last month, my daughter alone used 33GB on her tablet!!! What’s the growth rate on data usage in our household?



SA: Another investor said to me - and this is going back a few months now - that they felt the mREIT sector was overvalued. Do you agree with that? If there are any opportunities in mREITs, where would they be right now?



AN: As I mentioned above about there being opportunities and risks in every market environment, the same holds true for mortgage REITs. As a group, they are currently trading at 1x book value, while the 3-year historical average Price/Book is 0.9x. By that measure, they are 11% overvalued? I’m not sure I would agree with that.



Most investors follow Annaly Capital (NYSE:NLY) because it is the largest mREIT by market cap. It is almost twice the size of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC), which is the second largest. Annaly trades at 1.2x book value, compared to a 3-year average of 0.9x, and it has returned 33% over the last year. Perhaps it might be overvalued, but that’s just one company. On the other hand, Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) is trading at 1.3x, which looks expensive, but that is exactly where it normally trades.



One might look at 1.3x and consider that expensive, but that would be the same mistake many investors make when looking at a P/E ratio for a specific company relative to other companies in the sector. Most of the time, you will notice that certain companies always trade at a higher multiple than their peers. That tells me the market is assigning a premium to that company relative to others, whether because of management, operational efficiencies, or other factors.



In the example I just mentioned, Starwood looks overvalued relative to Annaly but is in line with its historical average, while Annaly is absolutely trading at a premium to its own 3-year average, even if it looks cheaper than Starwood.



The lone mREIT in our portfolio is Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT), which focuses on variable rate securities and is therefore less impacted by interest rate increases. It trades at 1.2x book value, compared to a 1.1x 3-year average book value. Perhaps slightly overvalued on that metric, but with a 7.9% yield and downside interest rate protection - I’ll take it.

SA: What is an investing idea you like currently, and what’s the story behind it?

AN: There are several ideas I like in a few beaten-down sectors, like Shopping Centers and Single-Family Homes, but I want to highlight another one to reiterate the concept of a well-balanced portfolio. As everyone knows, we are in the 8th year of the economic recovery and a similar streak for the stock markets. What I don’t know is when the next recession will hit. I do know that we are closer to the next recession than we are to the previous. Whether it’s one year or three is anyone’s guess.



If a recession hits, we want to be invested in defensive sectors. In the broad market, that would include utilities, consumer staples, healthcare, etc. In the REIT sector, one of the recession-resilient property types is student housing. When people lose their jobs and jobs aren’t available, enrollments in universities rise. That’s a fact - and they rise fastest from a stable level in the top tier universities. After all, if you’re going to pay for tuition, you might as well get the best education you can.



American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) is our favorite name in this space. We like its strategy of owning properties in or near campuses of top tier universities and creating an environment for students that caters to students, not professional millennials working 9-5 jobs. If you look at what they do in terms of amenities, quality, and lifestyle features specific to students, it creates a high level of demand not only from students, but their parents - who usually end up footing the bill.

Just a footnote, it trades at a substantial premium to other Apartment REITs with a P/FFO of 20 or so, compared to AvalonBay (NYSE:AVB) with a P/FFO in the mid-teens. That’s not expensive in my view - as I mentioned before, it is one of those examples where it always trades at a premium to its peers. It had a hiccup in FFO recently, and we think the market is overlooking the temporary nature of that situation. I believe many investors see a number drop unexpectedly and automatically assume the worst - typical of having to manage to a quarterly number. When you look at the reasons why FFO was lower than expected, it’s evident to me that the long-term fundamentals are still intact.



***

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Arturo Neto is long BXP, SLG, DRE, MNR, KIM, REG, SPG, GGP, SRC, O, ACC, EDR, UMH, AMH, AAT, HPT, CUBE, HTA, SNR, WY, AMT, UNIT, CCI, CORR, DLR, QTS, CXW, BXMT