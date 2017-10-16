Melting Up On The Way To The Meltdown

Well, as I detailed pretty extensively in the Monday wrap over at Heisenberg Report, there wasn't much in the way of clarity to be had on the policy/geopolitical front to start the week.

Between Catalan President Carles Puigdemont's refusal to clarify whether Catalonia has or hasn't declared independence from Spain, the escalating conflict between Baghdad and Erbil (which devolved into actual shooting over the weekend), and all kinds of mixed messages from Trump on tax reform and healthcare, it's safe to say that if you shook a Magic 8-Ball to start the week, it would come back with "reply hazy, try again later."

That of course didn't stop global equities from rising even in the face of a CNN report which indicated that North Korea is not interested in diplomacy.

There was some notable trader chatter and happily, my favorite analyst was out with something new on volatility (VXX).

Deutsche Bank's Aleksandar Kocic has long contended that thanks to the communication loop between the Fed and markets it will be virtually impossible for volatility to sustain a bid. Up to and until something forces the Fed's hand in terms of withdrawing transparency (i.e. withdrawing the "put" on their own credibility which they sold in order to finance an option to act on the market's behalf) volatility cannot rise. For Kocic, only inflation and/or deficit spending (i.e. bear steepeners) can force the Fed's hand. Implicit in all of that is the notion that the "sandbox" (as it were) is small - its dimensions well-defined. Here's Kocic:

The gap between the Short term rate expectations and the Long rate represents the remaining maneuvering space that the Fed has left. This gap defines the playground for the markets — everything that can happen, has to happen inside that space. This gap is narrow, currently at 60bp . Given where long rates are, Fed appears as overly hawkish – it has only two more hikes to go and, for volatility and risk premia to reprice higher, the gap has to widen. As is appears unlikely that the Fed will be cutting rates any time soon, the gap could widen only if the Long rates sell off. For anything to happen, 5Y5Y sector has to move higher. This is the catalyst for everything.

As I put it early Monday morning:

So to the long vol. crowd, now you know what matters. Adjust your positions accordingly. Or keep else keep lighting money on fire.

Meanwhile, former trader Richard Breslow thinks bonds are reflecting something more than central bank largesse. If you want to explain still-suppressed yields in an environment of improving growth and buoyant risk assets, he thinks you need not look much further than the above-mentioned geopolitical turmoil. Consider these excerpts from his latest:

At this point in the economic cycle, it’s worth thinking long and hard why sovereign bond yields are this pathetically and worryingly low. This no longer looks like risk-parity trading but survival training. Global growth is pretty good. Tapering and rate hikes are coming. And we aren’t in a world where endemically low growth and rates is a foreordained outcome, no matter who tries to peddle that story. But rates refuse to rise. And this goes way beyond the vagaries of the Phillips Curve, for which there are endless explanations. This is the portfolio commingling of risk-asset buying to stay in business and bond- buying because, in reality, it’s impossible to ignore the front- page news.

In other words, Richard thinks low yields reflect a safe haven bid lurking beneath the surface as opposed to model-driven positioning and/or investors expressing a dour view on the outlook for inflation. That's certainly possible, although it's hard to reconcile with still ebullient sentiment for the riskiest of risk assets.

Anyway, taking another step away from the deep thinking and towards the strictly anecdotal/humorous, I wanted to highlight a chart here that I meant to include in one of the weekend posts I wrote for this platform. Have a look at this:

(Google)

So that's from Google Trends and what it shows in an explosion of interest among U.S. residents in the term "melt-up." Again, that's anecdotal, but that doesn't make it any less amusing. Here's some color on this from a Deutsche Bank note out late last week:

Traders are positioning to chase equities into year-end for a possible rally that the popular press has termed as a ‘melt-up’ or ‘blowoff’ scenario [as] the equity market rally from the 2009 bottom has been the second longest, right after the one preceding the Dot-com crash, but the SPX keeps marching higher ignoring events that would have historically challenged the advance. With valuations at record highs, and many risks still present ranging from geopolitical issues, failure on getting significant tax reforms done, re-emergence of debt ceiling discussions, etc., upside options provide a good way to retain long exposure while protected against downside risks.

Basically, it's looking more and more like traders have decided to substitute upside calls for stocks (SPY) given the inherent risk in holding the actual shares with valuations where they are.

Here's another funny piece of anecdotal evidence from Bloomberg's Dani Burger:

(Bloomberg)

There's literally something that looks like a bubble forming in mainstream media stories with the phrase "buy the dip" in them.

Over the weekend, policymakers from across the world weighed in on what's come to be known as the "Goldilocks" scenario for asset prices. That's defined as a (relatively) synchronized expansion accompanied by only a limited rise in inflation. Which brings us neatly back to Kocic's point. Here's another quote from his latest:

What must not be, cannot be: Inflation cannot be allowed to develop because it would be no way of avoiding dramatic rise in rates. If the Fed embarks on aggressive hikes in order to fight inflation, rates would rise. If the Fed stays behind the curve, the market would bear steepen the curve. Either way, the long rates go up.

So that's where we are. Trade accordingly which, based on news flow means buy every dip and enjoy the "melt-up."

Now cue the commenters who miss the sarcasm.

