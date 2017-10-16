Calumet's Big Quarter

We have been investing in Calumet Specialty Chemicals (CLMT) for several years and doubled down on our investment recently in the $3-$4 range. In several recent articles, we proposed the idea that Calumet was a turnaround and not a bust. We gave our reasons, leading our list was experienced new management and an excellent, disciplined turnaround plan. We wondered how long and at what point the turnaround would change into an active and vibrant company. With the sale of the Superior Refinery imminent for an excess of $450M, the turnaround phase is moving quickly toward a vibrant company. The 3rd quarter, completed a few weeks ago, will be big. With the refinery sale, the possibility of a dividend opens. We intend to estimate 3rd quarter's cash flow, estimate the cash balance after the Superior sale and predict both the adjusted EBITDA to debt ratio and timing for the first dividend.

3rd Quarter Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Flow

Calumet divides itself into three businesses, Speciality, Fuels and Oil Field. In the 2nd quarter, the Speciality business Adjusted EBITDA was 67M. The company announced several new products and expansion projects for the 2H17 for the speciality business. One of the new products announced in May, uninhibited transformer oil, will be sold worldwide. Branded products expansion projects for Royal Purple and TruFuelTM will commence in 2H17. In our view, the expansion projects are most likely coming on stream in the beginning of 2018 or later. We expect little change from expansion or other business growth during 2H17 for speciality. Calumet Speciality EBITDA will continue to range between 70M-75M or +$5M QoQ. Timothy Go, the CEO, discussed the profitability of Group oil products at the last conference. Maintaining high margins for these products is difficult providing the company with at least some measure of protection from competitors. Go also continues to remind us that CLMT is first a speciality company; it will continue to improve and grow the speciality business; and Calumet is in the early innings of a turnaround. Specialty will grow significantly, probably not much in the 3rd or 4th quarter.

The fuels business is about crack spreads, production rates and RIN costs. According to the 2nd quarter 10-Q, the company produced approximately 5% less products in the 2nd quarter due to the outage at Superior. Since than management informed investors that the balance of refinery outages were moved to next year meaning, Fuels, at Calumet, should operate at full capacities for the next 8 months or so. Fuel product production averaged 111,000 bpd last quarter. Without delays, 3rd quarter production probably exceeded 111,000/0.95 or 117,000. Additional EBITDA can be calculated by 117,000-111,000 times 92 times 20.5 or $11M. Refining crack spreads average $20.5 in the quarter vs. $15.5 in the 2nd quarter. The additional EBITDA generated from higher spreads is $10M times $5 (the QoQ crack spread difference) or $50M. The cost of RINs is still to us a mystery with at least two of the refineries being exempted. We view RIN cost changes neutral QoQ. The total fuel gain QoQ is $60-$65M. The total fuels adjusted EBITDA will increase from $35M in the 2nd quarter to $100M.

The drilling rig count by Baker Hughes is up slightly from the low 700's to the mid 700's. The oil field EBITDA will remain near +$5M. We also consider the Self-Help Savings mostly neutral going forward. The Self-help now to us seems mostly about generating new revenue rather than cost savings. It will be interesting to see the quarterly results with regard to Self-help.

Total adjusted EBITDA for the 3rd quarterly will range between $180M-$200M ($75M+$100M +$5M) being almost the total adjusted EBITDA for the previous four quarters. We view the sum of the individual business as being the lower end of the range with Self-help projects adding some cost savings, but still an undetermined amount.

Projected Cash at the end of 3rd Quarter and Beyond

Several factors affect the cash balance: Calumets 3rd quarter adjusted EBITDA, asphalt sales and capital spending. Asphalt working capital will be reduced significantly being sold into the summer road construction season. But we believe capital spending increased. The company had only spent $35M of the budgeted $120M. With two quarters left, the 3rd quarter capital spending likely increased to approximately $45M-$50M, or $30M more than the last few quarters. We estimated that at one point, Calumet had near a $100M tied up in asphalt working capital. During the 3rd quarter, asphalt working capital probably dropped at least $50M. The difference in cash between working capital recovery and capital spending is estimated at a positive $20M. For the second quarter, we estimated that the company generated $30M of cash. The cash flow for the 3rd quarter is the sum of $30M (base from last quarter) plus at least $80M from increased EBITDA, plus at least $20M from net working capital and capital expenses totaling $125M - $145M.

Paying a Dividend

At the Duetsche Bank conference, Go commented that the ratio, debt/adjusted EBITDA must be below 4 before the company would consider paying a dividend. He also discussed paying off smaller debts before paying down the big $400M secured loan. The reason is that other unsecured debts may be purchased for slightly less than par (0..98), where the secured debt with early redemption could cost between 1.25-1.30 of par. He remarked that Calumet could redeem more debt with the coming cash by buying some of the unsecured debt first. In our view, it is clear that the company is trying to begin the dividend with some level of expedience.

During the 4th quarter, Calumet will receive $500M for the Superior sale, probably have $140M in cash at the beginning of the quarter, plus additional cash generated during the 4th quarter. The 4th quarter cash generation could again be significant. So far in the first half of October, crack spreads have continued to hoover near $20. At full rate production in the fuel business for Superior in the mix for half of the quarter (40% of the production, 30-35% of the profits), the fuel business could generate an additional $40-$60M of EBITDA. At $50M of additional EBITDA in that quarter plus $30M when comparing with the 2nd quarter, the total amount of cash could reach $500M plus $80M plus $140M at the 4th quarter beginning, yields $700-$750M in cash at years end enough to purchase significant amounts of debt.

Calumet lists two unsecured debts that total $675M due in early 2020's. As an example, paying both of those notes is within reason with $700M+ in cash. Using a conservative adjusted EBITDA of $400M a year, the debt/EBITDA ratio would drop to between 3-4, triggering a dividend possibility. Another example is that the company pays down the $400M secured debt using approximately $500M with penalties plus one of the $300M debts using a $150 from cash and $150M from a revolver. Again the debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio would be less than 4. The company may be within 6-8 months of paying a dividend. Calumet has many choices ahead. It will be interesting to see which path it chooses.

