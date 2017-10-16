Bitcoin Rules At Over $5,000

Bitcoin continues to be the source of lots of conjecture in markets. While some traditional bankers have rejected the digital currency as a "fraud" others have taken a more pragmatic wait and see approach to the crypto world. I think the most interesting observation or analogy came from Lloyd Blankfein of Goldman Sachs who reminded that "folks were also skeptical when paper money displaced gold."

There is no doubt that Bitcoin and other digital means of exchange are a technological trend rather than a fad. Detractors continue to believe that the price action amounts to a bubble. After all, the price of the world's best-known cryptocurrency has increased in value by five and almost six-fold since the end of 2016.

The fact is that each time a big-name and influential detractor like Jamie Dimon from JPMorgan Chase comes out against the cryptocurrencies they tend to fall for a brief period as the fear that governments and regulators will use their powers to stop all crypto trading and use increases. However, so far, after each dip, the digitals have come roaring back to a higher high. In many ways, Bitcoin and its sister digitals, are laughing in the face of the status quo these days and they threaten the very fabric of traditional banking business, governmental control of money supply, and regulation in the United States and around the world.

Bitcoin takes out recent highs

The noble prize winning economist, Robert Schiller, was interviewed on CNBC on Oct. 16 and he had a fascinating observation about Bitcoin and the world of digital currencies. Dr. Shiller said that he views the gold market as a bubble that has existed for thousands of years and there is no reason why Bitcoin and other cryptos cannot continue their ascent into the stratosphere. Source: Bitcoin Price Index - Real-time Bitcoin Price Charts

As the chart of Bitcoin's relationship with the dollar dating back to 2010 shows, the most recent selloff came in the aftermath of comments by JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon. The price dropped from just under $4675 on Aug. 28 to lows of $3782.51 on Sept. 18. Since Bitcoin closed 2016 at around the $956 level, the low was still around a four-fold increase in 2017. However, by Monday, Oct. 16, the price of the digital currency that receives the most attention had appreciated to almost $5725, over 50% higher than the Sept. 18 low, which was less than one month before. At the same time, the increase in the cryptocurrency so far in 2017 is now just shy of sixfold. Bitcoin has taken out the recent highs, and it seems that as the number of detractors grows the price moves to the upside.

The more detractors, the higher it goes

There is an old saying that goes something like this; there is no such thing as bad press. Just ask President Donald Trump who has thrived and won the U.S. Presidency in an environment of negative press. Bitcoin and other digital means of exchange and President Trump have one significant factor in common. Both seem to come back stronger each time detractors vocalize disdain for the President or the digital currency.

When it comes to Bitcoin and the world of digital currencies, it is possible that the negative press and predictions of a bubble have provided the asset with lots of free press and exposure. After all, cryptocurrencies go higher when there are more buyers than sellers and lower when sellers dominate buyers. Each day, more market participants are coming to these markets for reasons ranging from speculative fever to acceptance that the technology has taken hold of financial and currency markets.

Disruptive technology hits the financial market

Yogi Berra, the great Yankee catcher and armchair philosopher once said, "The future ain't what it used to be." When it comes to the world of cryptomania these days, many of those who remain resistant to what is now a disruptive technological force is hoping that history and tradition will kill the cryptocurrencies before they destroy their vested interest in the status quo. They might be smart to consider Yogi's musing as Bitcoin's ascent and the rise of new tokens or digital instruments are a commentary on the past.

We are at a point in history where technology has set its sights on traditional financial instruments. Electric cars are a disruptive technology that will begin stealing market share from oil-based fuels over coming years. Therefore, why can't a new global means of exchange offer an alternative to the dollar, euro, yen, RMB, ruble, and other paper money that is government issued and depends on the full faith and credit of the countries that print money? After all, we have seen some less than subtle changes in the political structure of the world over recent years that turn conventional wisdom on its head. China, a Communist nation, has embraced a capitalistic ideology. The people of the United Kingdom voted narrowly to leave the European Union in 2016, and the United States elected a reality TV star and real estate tycoon as the forty-fifth President of the world's most powerful nation. Technology had fostered sweeping changes in the world which has become a much smaller place because of advances in communication, travel, and the flow of news around the globe. Disruptive technology creates new markets and value networks and eventually disrupts existing markets and value networks, displacing established market-leading firms, products, and alliances. In the world of foreign exchange instruments, money, and banking, digital currencies are a disruptive technology.

Cherry picking blockchain

Even the world's leading detractors of digital currencies are embracing the underlying accounting principles that are the child of Bitcoin. Almost everyone involved in business, banking, regulation, and government around the world agree that blockchain technology will increase efficiency and bring operations and settlement procedures unto the twenty-first century. The CFTC has set up LabCFTC to promote responsible FinTech innovations like blockchain technology. Central banks and monetary authorities around the world have been studying blockchain, and in a recent report, the International Monetary Fund suggested that central banks should consider issuing digital currencies before they are left behind by the current trend. IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said that the supranational institution could soon develop a cryptocurrency and she has a different view than bankers like JP Morgan's chief. "I think we should just be aware of not categorizing anything that has to do with digital currencies in those speculation, Ponzi-like schemes," she said. "It's a lot more than that as well." However, many bankers, regulators, and even government officials would be quite happy to cherry pick the world of digital currencies for blockchain technology. When it comes to the cryptocurrencies themselves, they threaten the very fabric of their businesses or the way that governments keep control of their citizenry. Interestingly, the global nature that transcends regulation and government control is the basis for the attraction of Bitcoin and its cousins.

The detractors will come around

In the 1960s no one wanted to pay for TV, and today the cable or satellite bill is just another monthly utility expense. We used to have to go to the bank to get cash; in 1969 the first ATM on Long Island set the stage for many of us to never have to set foot inside a bank. In the 1970s a computer was a machine that sat in a giant air-cooled room with lots of tubes, and today most of us carry around an advanced computer in the form of a smartphone in our pockets. In the 1980's we paid our monthly bills with checks, today bill-pay via personal computers has replaced the need for paper checks. There are so many examples of disruptive technologies that have changed our lives and have changed business. In many of those examples, traditional banking institutions not only avoided disruption they profited from the changes. However, the problem with the digital currency world is it now threatens some of the most powerful financial and governmental institutions in the world. The detractors are attempting to slow down what is likely an inevitable change in the way we pay for things, save, and conduct personal business. While most people around the world are not using Bitcoin or digital currencies these days, the trend and rising acceptance mean it is just a matter of time before the cryptos become as commonplace as our smartphones.

I try to understand where this asset Bitcoin could find its peak, and the more I think about it, the higher it goes. I have heard some call for $10,000 and others for $100,000. There was one piece that made the case of $1 million per Bitcoin. After watching this digital currency move from 6 cents in 2010 to over $5000 last week, anything is possible when it comes to this disruptive financial innovation. Bitcoin is winning the war that Jamie Dimon and others declared over recent weeks, and it continues to be a sign that technology has found its way into our institutions which need to adapt or be swept away in a technological tidal wave in the months and years ahead. These digital currencies currently challenge the power of banking and government institutions around the world and to maintain their influence they will need to get ahead of the curve rather than remain behind it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.