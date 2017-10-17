PNC Financial Producing Balanced, High Quality Growth

PNC Financial’s (PNC) management is relatively conservative in many respects, but that is not keeping the company from posting good numbers as spreads increase and credit remains benign. Better still, there are plans on the table with respect to expanded commercial lending and improved retail banking efficiency that should support additional incremental growth in the years to come.

Although Bank of America (BAC) has outperformed PNC over the last year, PNC’s share price performance has been quite strong relative to peers like Citigroup (C), JPMorgan (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), U.S. Bancorp (USB), and BB&T (BBT). Looking ahead, PNC has above-average growth prospects, but the shares do seem to already reflect a lot of that. Changes to corporate tax law and/or bank regulation could support higher growth rates, but the shares look more or less fairly-valued on the assumption of 6% to 7% long-term growth. That said, in a banking sector without a lot of clear bargains, I do believe PNC is an incrementally better option.

More Good News In The Third Quarter

PNC has been reporting good quarters for a while now, and the third quarter continues that trend. The bad news was pretty limited - the loan loss provision was a little higher than expected, corporate service revenue came down from an exceptionally high level in the second quarter, and mortgage banking revenue was just flat. But on the positive side, higher rates are leading to attractive growth in net interest margin, efforts to boost loan growth are paying off, and the company’s cost leverage is improving.

Revenue rose about 8% from last year, propelled by double-digit growth in net interest income. PNC saw more than 20bp of NIM improvement from last year, as well as modest (3%) growth in earning assets. Corporate service revenue declined 5% from last year (and 15% sequentially) on lower syndication fees and M&A fees, but asset management revenue continues to grow, and overall non-interest income grew 5% on a core basis. In terms of its peer group, PNC is likely going to be one of the best performers in terms of NIM leverage this quarter.

Loan growth was also impressive. While loan growth was slower this quarter than originally expected on a sector-wide basis (with commercial lending up around 2%), PNC saw 5% loan growth, with good performance in its commercial lending.

Expense leverage continues to improve, helping core pre-provision grow at a strong double-digit rate. Loan loss provisions were higher (up 49% from the prior year), but some of that was due to the hurricanes, while more secured corporate banking transactions also played a role. The NPA ratio continues to decline, and the net charge-off ratio is still low, so credit continues to be quite benign.

Rates Will Help, But So Will Self-Directed Strategies

PNC continues to increase its sensitivity to higher rates, and third quarter results underscore at least some of the benefits to be gained from higher rates. PNC is also flush with deployable capital – nearly 8% of the company’s assets is cash and moving more of this into higher-yielding loans or securities will add more earnings power. I’d also note that PNC has a pretty attractive deposit base – with a higher than average percentage of retail and non-interest-bearing deposits, PNC has a lower than average deposit beta, and that should help maintain an attractive cost of funds as rates increase.

PNC is not just a rate play, though. Management is executing on numerous strategies to grow its lending business. Like JPMorgan, PNC is seeking to actively grow its commercial lending operations (including middle-market), with the company targeting expansion into Dallas, Kansas City, and Minneapolis this year and Denver, Houston, and Nashville next year. PNC’s commercial lending operations have a much better efficiency ratio than the company average (and better than its peer group), and it doesn’t take a strong (or any) retail branch footprint to support meaningful commercial lending.

PNC is also actively growing its leasing business. Although management is not a fan of branch-based banking acquisitions, the company acquired ECN’s (OTCPK:ECNCF) U.S. commercial and vendor finance business earlier this year. This business, which focuses on leasing heavy equipment in sectors like construction, adds exposure outside of PNC’s core leasing operations, and likewise creates meaningful synergy potential from PNC’s much lower cost of funds. As an aside, this is why I’m generally a fan of banks like BB&T and PNC expanding their leasing businesses – yields are attractive, credit quality is manageable, and banks have advantaged funding costs.

There are also opportunities in the retail space. PNC is once again zigging when many other banks are zagging; while many banks are pulling back on auto lending, PNC has been expanding into some new markets. I’d also note that PNC has a very high-quality portfolio (average FICO of 730). Likewise, while credit quality in cards likely can’t get any better across the sector, PNC is looking to new products to drive some growth in the business.

I’m not quite as keen on loan growth as a major driver in the retail business, but there are still meaningful opportunities to do better. In contrast to its very efficient commercial banking operations, its retail operations aren’t so efficient compared to peers like BB&T and U.S. Bancorp. Improving this won’t occur overnight, but management has been closing branches and using technology to transform its remaining branches into more efficient, more cost-effective outlets. Likewise, growing businesses like card and auto lending will help the bank better leverage its retail cost base in the future.

The Opportunity

PNC has been doing better than I had expected, and that’s even without management moving off of a relative conservative stance to push its advantages in this improving environment. I feel comfortable increasing my profit assumptions, lifting my five-year earnings growth rate closer to 7% and my 10-year growth rate closer to 6%, which in turn bumps up my long-term ROE estimate from 12.5% to 13.5%. There could be upside beyond that if there are meaningful changes to tax laws and/or banking regulations – changes to taxes in particular could influence how PNC manages its sizable stake in BlackRock (BLK).

Although I expect that PNC will return more than 100% earnings in 2017 and quite possibly more than 100% in 2018, I do see improving opportunities for PNC to deploy its surplus capital into money-making opportunities like lending. I don’t expect major branch-based M&A, but I do wonder if management will start looking for new ways to grow its retail operations in new territories.

The Bottom Line

PNC is doing better than I expected in terms of profits, TBV growth, and returns on tangible equity, and that does all support a higher fair value relative to my last update. That said, PNC’s share price has also performed better than I expected, and the two largely cancel out in terms of the value proposition. In other words, PNC doesn’t look notably cheap today, but I would argue that there’s still a case to be made that PNC is among the “first of its peers” and still a relatively attractive option in its sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM, BBT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.