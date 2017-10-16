Love It Or Hate It, Netflix Continues To Deliver

I'll admit: even though I am not a Netflix (NFLX) bull, the Los Gatos-based company continues to deliver on its promises. So far, the investment story has been all about user base and top-line growth. In that sense, Netflix reported yet another solid quarter on Monday, after the closing bell.

Credit: El Confidencial

The Street's revenue expectations of $2.97 billion for 3Q17 proved to be pretty accurate, as Netflix delivered $2.99 billion in sales for a 30.3% YOY improvement. This was the slowest top-line growth rate of the past five quarters at least, although I find the performance in line with the scaling of the business into a $11 billion-per-year company.

Net adds of 5.3 million subs topped guided 4.4 million by a solid margin, with impressive +44% YOY growth in total international memberships - very much consistent with what I had presented in my earnings preview. EPS of $0.29 missed consensus estimates by three cents, once again supporting the argument that the company is less concerned about generating profits or cash flow, and more interested in market penetration and leadership.

Operating profits of $209 million were an inch above management's guidance of $204 million, helping to send op margins up 240 bps YOY. The modest EPS miss, therefore, seems to have been driven primarily by below-the-op line items. I find this encouraging, as the drag does not seem to be indicative of deterioration in the company's fundamentals.

Even better news came out of Netflix's guidance for 4Q17. Expected revenues of $3.27 billion topped current consensus of $3.15 billion, while projected EPS of $0.41 on relatively robust op margins of 7.3% came in above Street estimates by a sizable eight cents. Worth noting, in my view, is management's expectations for a 7.4% contribution margin on the international side of the business - if delivered, the best in the company's history.

Which way will Netflix stock head?

Earlier this month, I argued that, for NFLX to reignite upward momentum after the mid-July to September-end stock price malaise, the company would have to deliver strong subscriber growth and user-base expansion even if at the expense of margin improvement. In that sense, the stock now has the green light to climb farther up and add to its impressive +62% run so far this year. Serving as potential short-term headwinds is the stock's eye-catching $25/share rush in the month of October alone.

Company/Ticker Forward P/E LT EPS Growth Forward PEG Netflix - NFLX 172.3x 50.9% 3.4x Amazon (AMZN) 274.0 53.7% 5.1x

As a value investor at heart, however, it is still hard for me to justify owning NFLX at a current forward P/E multiple of over 170x (see above). The management team continues to "promise" to be FCF negative for many years, without much commitment to margin improvement in the face of an aggressive global expansion agenda.

Netflix bulls will likely be satisfied with 3Q17 results, as there is no indication that what made the company and stock attractive before the print remains intact. However, in line with my previously issued opinion, I choose to maintain an arms-length distance from this richly priced stock.

