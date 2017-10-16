Apple Vs. Qualcomm: Settlement Ahead?

I have been following the news related to the lawsuits between Apple (AAPL) and Qualcomm (QCOM) for quite some time with a considerable degree of confusion. Market participants can reap a windfall if they were to guess the outcome right. To hit the nail on the head, I have tried to do exactly that, predict the outcome of this battle. A few precedents were relevant and some were not, but I used them to construct a logical argument for my conclusion.

Patent law: Where Qualcomm has a dominant hand

I think patent law is a key area where the Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Qualcomm case differs from the one between Apple and Qualcomm. Nokia – a leading phone maker then - had operating margins of 15.6% and 9.8% in 2007 and 2008, respectively. Others in the industry had lower margins still. Nokia made a reasonable argument that Qualcomm’s 4.5% royalty fee (as a percent of selling price) was excessive and crippling the entire industry. The company extended the reasoning by arguing that this, in turn, would hit consumers.

Fast forward to a decade, Apple is the leading player in the smartphone market in terms of revenues and earns operating profits that are nearly 28% of sales. Based on various estimates, Qualcomm charges $10 on an average for an iPhone whereas Apple is negotiating for a price of $4. Even if we assume that the average price of an iPhone is $649, Qualcomm tax, as the smartphone industry refers to it, amounts to a royalty fee of 1.5%. The San Diego Tribune quotes an important point made by Jonathan Barnett, a patent law expert. He says, “In patent law, we always look not just at the short term but also the long term. If you don’t have enough compensation flowing up to the innovator, their incentive to do research and development is reduced, and that could make consumers worse off.”

Let’s model a scenario of an Apple victory where Qualcomm is coerced to reduce the royalty rate to $4 per product. How well would users fare in this scenario? Just because the company drops the price of an iPhone from $799 to $795, you, I or anyone else is not going to start squirting orders at Apple. The company knows this all too well. Apple is not a charitable trust, and it will probably keep the 90 basis point expansion in operating margins for itself.

How does Qualcomm fare at this outcome? Not too well. The firm has spent nearly 23.5% of its sales on research and development in the last 12 months compared to the relative figure of 5% for Apple. Qualcomm’s loss of licensing fees stifles innovation within its organization. The kind of innovation that put smartphone users at the forefront of unprecedented convenience in the last decade. If history is anything to go by, consumers, in the long run, would be worse off in this battle for $5. Therefore, the ongoing case is different from the one Nokia waged a decade ago. One, the disparity between Qualcomm’s royalty fee and Apple’s operating margins are wide enough for Apple’s business to be sustainable. Apple is simply abusing its power as a major smartphone player to squeeze more and more margins from its supply chain. Two, in the long run, consumers would actually be worse if the conditions set by Apple were agreed to.

An additional counterpoint is that by demanding a flat rate, Apple is trying to further its own dominant market position. After all charging royalty fee as a percent of selling price ensures that cheaper phones are charged at a cheaper rate. If a flat rate were to be charged, makers of inexpensive phones would be relatively less competitive. But I'm not exactly sure if this can be used in a lawsuit. Apple, after all is not a monopoly.

Antitrust rules: Where Apple can bend Qualcomm

Enter the antitrust arena and this is where Qualcomm’s path is filled with mines all over. With a market share above 50% in baseband chips, Qualcomm has a dominant market position and is classified a monopoly by regulators. While being a monopoly isn't illegal, abusing its powerful position is and this is where Qualcomm is vulnerable. For instance, Chinese regulators relied on the assessment that Qualcomm extracts relatively onerous terms. This is an argument Apple relied on in its lawsuit filed earlier this year. On this front, I doubt if Qualcomm can get a favorable ruling from any jurisdiction it is currently under investigation. Which is also the reason why Qualcomm ensures that manufacturers sign an agreement to not to sue the chipmaker.

Conclusion

If I had to wager my money on the outcome of ongoing lawsuits between Apple and Qualcomm, I would put it on a settlement with concessions by both players. I don't foresee drastic cuts in the royalty fee but Qualcomm may have to concede some of the terms related to Apple's partnership with Intel. Again specifics are hard to guess due to the complicated rubric of the case. The twin dynamic of loss to consumers on the one hand and monopolistic practices on the other make it even more complicated. Although not at the levels it enjoyed earlier this year, Qualcomm may be able to rise substantially in the predicted scenario. Apple may be able to reap marginal gains.

Note: Company (QCOM and AAPL) related data have been sourced from Morningstar.