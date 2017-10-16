Act Now To Lock In 6.2% Monthly Income On This Utility Fund

As a result of the recently completed capital raise, retirement income investors can now buy shares of closed end fund Reaves Utility Income (NYSEMKT:UTG) at a 7% discount and lock in 6.2% yield paid monthly. But you need to act soon because I expect the market will recognize this exceptional value and reduce the discount and yield before long.

About UTG

Since its inception in 2004 the Reaves Utility Income closed end fund has been a great income investment for investors seeking income and capital growth in a low-risk investment. The objective of the fund is "to provide a high level of after-tax total return consisting primarily of tax-advantaged dividend income and capital appreciation. It intends to invest at least 80% of its total assets in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and debt instruments of companies within the utility industry."

At 6/30/2017 the fund's portfolio consisted of 24% multi-utilities, 22% electric utilities, 12% media companies, 12% diversified telecommunication services, 10% oil and gas, and 5% REITs. About 88% of portfolio investments were in US issues and 12% in foreign companies.

Performance

Since its inception in February 2004 the fund has returned an annual average of 12.17% at net asset value and 11.08% at market price, outperforming the S&P 500.

Income

The fund paid its first dividend of $0.096 in April 2004 and has maintained or increased its dividend every month since including the challenging period of the Great Recession. The fund raised its dividend nine times over the years most recently in October 2016. The fund currently pays a dividend of $0.16 per month. As of 10/13/2017 the monthly income yield is 6.21%. The fund has paid a special dividend every December.

UTG Dividend data by YCharts

Long-Term Growth

In addition to providing reliable monthly income, the fund has also grown investors' capital. The fund grew its net asset value per share 4.6% per year on average from its offering price of $19.07 in 2004 to $33.43 now without any reinvestment of dividends.

UTG Net Asset Value data by YCharts

The Capital Raise

UTG recently completed a capital raise where existing shareholders were granted the right to purchase one newly issued share for each three shares owned. The newly issued shares in the fund were sold at a subscription price established as the lesser of 95% of (1) the average market price or (2) average net asset value per share over the five days preceding the offer expiration date of 10/4/2017. With the provision for over-subscription, the offer resulted in the issuance of 14,314,706 new common shares at the subscription price of $29.93 on October 10, 2017. Earlier this year before the new issue there were 34.34 million shares of UTG outstanding. The capital raise increased the shares outstanding by 41%.

On Sale Now

The issuance of so many new shares in the fund at the discounted subscription price pushed down the market price of UTG to trade at a discount to net asset value per share and increased the yield. On 6/20/17 before news of the rights offering was released, UTG shares were trading at $36.25, which was a premium of 4.0% to NAV, and the yield based on the regular monthly dividend of $0.16 per share was 5.29%. Today (10/16/2017) shares are trading at $30.81, which is a 7% discount to NAV of $33.24. The monthly dividend is unchanged, so the yield is now 6.23%.

UTG executed rights offerings in 2012 and again in 2015. In each case the issuance of the new shares at a discounted subscription price temporarily depressed UTG market price. In the months after the issuance UTG share price recovered to trade closer to net asset value.

An additional factor that could soon lift UTG share price and reduce the discount is the year-end special dividend that UTG has always paid in December. Following the capital raises in 2012 and 2015 UTG paid a special dividend equal to the regular monthly dividend in December, and I anticipate that it will pay at least that amount as a special dividend this year.

This is a great opportunity for income investors to lock in a 6.2% yield paid monthly from a reliable portfolio of low-risk utility company stocks that will grow over time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UTG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.