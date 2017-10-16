Will Chinese Commodities Futures Steal Business From U.S. Exchanges?

Commodities futures markets are not for the faint of heart. Commodities tend to be a highly volatile asset class. Supply and demand fundamentals drive raw material prices, and at times, sudden changes when it comes to supply or demand can cause the prices of these assets to double triple or half in a very short period. For example, in agricultural markets weather events like droughts, floods, hurricanes, and others may cause the prices of grains, soft commodities, or animal proteins to explode higher. At other times, an issue that impacts demand can cause violent changes in prices. Think back to when mad cow disease caused many people around the world to avoid beef. During that time the price of cattle futures plunged. When it comes other commodities like precious metals and oil, it is often geopolitical events that can drive prices to the up or downside. In fact, all commodities prices move based on changes in the geopolitical and economic landscapes.

The prices of physical commodities or the essentials that people all over the world require on a daily basis are volatile assets. When you add the dynamics of futures exchanges that operate on margining principles where a small good faith deposit allows a long or short to control a highly leveraged position, the potential for price variance expands because speculators flock to the futures arena. Higher risk, often lead to higher rewards, and in China the appetite for risk is high, and speculators abound in markets.

The world's leading futures exchanges operate in the United States and Europe, but these days it is looking like China is preparing to poach market share from the existing exchanges like the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) and Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).

China is the demand side of the equation in commodities

Over past decades, China moved from a Communist nation to develop a form of Capitalistic Communism that fostered double-digit economic growth. The metamorphosis of their economy caused China to challenge the United States for the position as the world's most prosperous nation. Everything has changed in China since the 1970s as the country has built infrastructure and individual wealth has grown. China is the world's most populous nation, so economic growth has caused strains on the demand side of the equation for the world's finite resources. Construction projects have increased requirements for essential building blocks like metals, minerals, and energy. The massive extent of these projects in a country with more than one billion people has had a significant impact on the prices of raw materials. At the same time, with increasing wealth, individual habits have changed. The Chinese have moved from a rice-based diet to incorporate more complex proteins. Therefore, the country's growth has fostered increased demand for grains, soft commodities, and animal proteins. If you ask anyone involved in the commodities business since the late 1970s or early 1980s they will tell you that the most critical factor when it comes to prices and flows of raw materials around the world has been China which has become, and remains the demand side of the equation in the world of commodities.

The nation is also a major producer

China is also a major producer of raw materials. The nation is rich in natural resources and with many areas of the country having fertile soil and a supportive climate for growing crops, China is one of the most influential commodities producing nations in the world.

At the same time, the growth of wealth in the Asian nation with just under 1.38 billion people has created a massive addressable market when it comes to investing, trading and other financial pursuits. The Chinese tend to have a penchant for risk-taking. As an example, while the Venetian Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas is a highly profitable business, the profitability of Las Vegas Sands properties in Macau which depend on Chinese clients is significantly higher than the U.S. properties. Risk-taking takes many forms, and while the casino example display's China's appetite for risk, the people of the Asian nation also tend to be among the world's most active when it comes to trading and investing in equities, bonds, currency markets, and commodities.

While China restricts the trading and investment activities of many of their citizens, Chinese participation in international markets has been growing over recent years, and in 2012 they purchased their first foreign commodities exchange.

The LME was their first foray into established markets

In 2012, Hong Kong Clearing and Exchanges purchased the London Metals Exchange for 1.4 pounds sterling. The LME is not a typical futures exchange; it trades forwards on copper, aluminum, nickel, lead, zinc, and tin metals. Aside from the nonferrous metals, the LME also offers some other commodity products.

The most liquidly traded contracts on the LME are 90 forwards, which mean that the exchange offers participants who are consumers or producers of the raw materials more flexibility when it comes to making or taking delivery of commodities. Therefore, unlike traditional futures exchanges where only a very small percentage of contracts undergo the delivery process, on the LME a greater percentage of the commodities are transferred from seller to buyer on a physical basis using an extensive network of warehouses around the world.

Base metals have been the best performing sector of the commodities market so far in 2017. A composite of the six metals that trade on the LME was over 16% higher through the first three quarters of this year, and as of Monday, October 16, most stood even higher than their September 29 closing prices. As prices have moved to the upside, trading volumes and exchange profits tend to follow. China's purchase of the LME was the first step when it comes to ownership of global exchanges, and now it appears they are ready to compete with the established futures markets in U.S. and Europe.

Now China wants to steal business from other futures market

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has recently announced that it is pushing forward with plans to introduce a crude oil futures contract which will rival those traded in Chicago, New York, and London. Chinese commodities futures have exploded in popularity over recent years, and it is likely that allowing foreigners to participate in the market will increase trading volumes and open interest. The Chinese will likely introduce a contract in iron ore futures, which is the primary ingredient in steel.

With ownership of the London Metals Exchange and new contracts in iron ore and crude oil available to traders, investors, and all market participants in China and around the world it may not be long before other commodities futures become available on the Chinese futures exchanges. China bought the LME, and now has control of the nonferrous metals markets. Meanwhile, the CME and ICE remain the world's leading futures exchanges, but that could be changing in the years to come.

The CME and ICE better watch out

The purchase of the LME for 1.4 billion pounds in 2012 was a learning experience for the Chinese. In the world of futures, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and Intercontinental Exchange remain the 800-pound gorillas in the market.

Source: Yahoo Finance

As the chart shows, the CME had a market cap of around $46.7 billion as of October 16.

Source: Yahoo Finance

At the same time, ICE's market cap was around $40 billion. The two leading futures exchanges are currently worth over $86 billion, and there is little chance that the Chinese will become buyers of these companies. However, China's entrance into the futures markets will likely create increased competition for the two companies that have enjoyed a virtual monopoly when it comes to servicing the hedging, trading, and speculative needs of market participants. Futures markets thrive on volume and liquidity, and the potential for markets based in China are enormous given the larger addressable market in the country that will encourage foreign participation in coming years. At first, as China rolls out contracts in a vast number of markets to compete with the CME and ICE, we could see a pickup in trading activity in the U.S. exchanges as arbitrage opportunities increase volumes. However, if the Chinese build a better and more liquid mousetrap, the CME and ICE could see their market share decline over the years ahead.

What may commence as a mutually beneficial relationship could turn adversarial in the years to come. One of the most significant issues facing the futures markets will be the regulatory factor when it comes to futures contracts. The Commodities Futures Trading Commission in the United States and their counterparts in London and Europe will likely attempt to coordinate regulatory policies with the Chinese. During the learning period China will cooperate, but in the long run, it may be that China will slowly draw business from the exchanges.

China is one of the largest producers of commodities in the world. At the same time, they are the dominant consumer of raw materials because of their population and growing wealth. China has a naturally commanding position in the world of commodities and the potential to do the same when it comes to derivative instruments. The introduction of futures contracts in China that allow foreign participation in markets is the next step in Chinese dominance in the financial world. The CME, ICE, regulators, and government officials outside of China may not be able to do much about Chinese expansion and the contraction of their business environment in the years to come.

To profit from commodities, you have to stay ahead of the trade. As a veteran commodities market watcher, I'm uniquely qualified to help you do that. My Marketplace service, the Hecht Commodity Report, offers a comprehensive weekly outlook on over 30 individual commodities markets, including U.S. futures. One of the most detailed commodities reports available, The Hecht Commodity Report provides weekly up, down or neutral calls on each market and highlights technical and fundamental trends. I also make timely recommendations for risk positions in ETF and ETN markets and commodity equities and related options. The Hecht Commodity Report is a must-read if you want to profit in commodities, so subscribe today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.