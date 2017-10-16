Will Tesla Use Semi Truck Reveal For Next Capital Raise?

One of my favorite quotes comes from the myth of King George III of England, who reportedly wrote "nothing important happened today" in his diary for July 4th, 1776. Whether or not he wrote that isn't necessarily a big deal, because in the US we all know the day's significance. Another quote that I put up in the same "folly" context came on February 16th, 2012, from Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk:

Well, I feel confident saying that Tesla does not need to ever raise another financing round.

This is one of about 75 or so items that Musk and Tesla management have definitely failed in regards to, but this quote might be the one that sticks out the most. As every investor knows, Tesla has had numerous funding rounds since that statement: a combination of equity, junk-rated debt, convertible debt, asset based credit lines, other credit facilities, cash equity deals (from the SolarCity side), etc.

It was just a couple of months ago that Tesla hit the markets for more funds with a $1.8 billion offering of junk rated debt. However, given the company's huge capital expenditures involved in bringing the Model 3 to market, a vehicle that is currently behind schedule, one must wonder how soon the next capital raise will be coming. I'm wondering today if next month's semi truck reveal, should it finally happen then, will be the impetus for the next capital raise.

Tesla finished Q2 with just over $3 billion in cash on the balance sheet. The net proceeds from the bond issuance were to be about $1.77 billion, but the company also stated in the associated 8-K filing that it repaid $325 million from a SolarCity credit agreement. That leaves about $1.45 billion from the debt deal, but after $1.16 billion in cash burn during Q2, could all of those funds have been used by the end of Q3? It certainly seems possible.

Even if Tesla only burns the same amount of cash in Q3 as it did in Q2, that leaves it around $3.35 billion at the end of September. A similar amount in Q4 could put the company close to the top end of the roughly $1.5 billion to $2.0 billion cash cushion management would like to stay near. With the Model 3 ramping up and all of Tesla's other growth ventures, the company doesn't want to risk its cash balance running too low. As we saw recently, the debt market was tapped just 2 weeks after Tesla reported having $3 billion in cash on the balance sheet at the end of June.

In my opinion, the most logical time for management to go to the market for its next capital raise would be around the semi truck reveal in mid-November. While this announcement has been delayed twice already, it is currently planned for about the three-month anniversary of the last capital raise. I also think this time would be wise considering the high probability of a Fed rate hike at the December meeting, which could send bond yields shooting up.

Perhaps we'll hear more about a capital raise at the next earnings report, which should be in a couple of weeks, although Tesla has not announced a firm date just yet. Investors also wil want to hear more about the Model 3 ramp problem, as the latest report again puts blame on the suppliers. Just like the Model X, there seems to have been a supplier issue that forced Tesla to bring some part of production in house. Management's supplier timeline for the Model 3 was supposed to trim down on these issues, but at least if this is true it will allow the bull camp to shift blame off Tesla.

So my question for readers today is when do you think Tesla will tap the markets for more funds? While I don't see any problems with liquidity or working capital in the near term, large Q3 losses and the Model 3 delay will likely put the company closer to its cash cushion target by early Q1 2018. With the Fed likely hiking rates in December, why not use the semi truck reveal in November to raise some capital? You know Tesla will eventually need it for all the new factories and other ventures that are supposedly coming at some point.