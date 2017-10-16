Long Hill Road Capital Launches Bargain-Priced Compounders SA Marketplace Subscription Service

During October, the special intro rate is $69 per month or $621 per year (that's $51.75 per month, a 25% discount if you sign up for an annual subscription).

Investors who share my goal of compounding their wealth over decades are encouraged to join our community.

BPC provides qualitative insights from industry sources and rigorous valuation work, including scenario analyses and discounted cash flow models that gauge what expectations are "priced in" at any given level.

Bargain-Priced Compounders writes in-depth profiles on the world's best businesses and explains why these "compounding machines" should be owned for the long term.

Long Hill Road Capital is pleased to announce the launch of Bargain-Priced Compounders, a Seeking Alpha Marketplace subscription offering.

Bargain-Priced Compounders writes in-depth profiles of "compounders" each month. Compounders are very high-quality businesses with long growth runways, high underlying returns on capital, enduring competitive advantages, and honest and effective management teams. These companies are virtually certain to be much larger and more profitable 5 and 10 from now, and their stocks should be multi-baggers over time. We would be thrilled to own them for the long term and let our money compound in a tax-efficient manner, but we also need to buy them at the right price.

My compounder profiles include extensive qualitative analysis concerning the company’s business model, economic moat, returns on capital, growth opportunities, risks, capital allocation, corporate governance, and other important factors. I highlight qualitative insights I gather from speaking with industry participants — customers, suppliers, competitors, former executives and others — who are "on the ground" and "in the trenches," and can answer questions like:

Why do customers almost never switch from this particular supplier? What is it about this company’s product that causes customers to pay a premium for it? Why is that sustainable? Why does the best industry talent want to work for this company? What do employees really think of the CEO? Why has Amazon not disrupted this company’s moat and growth profile despite entering the market? Do you think management is credible? Do you think they are being forthcoming with the investment community about key risks?

Answers to questions like these from experienced industry participants can be invaluable. Management is often biased at best or misleading at worst, and you can never be sure you are getting the full story. Most investors simply accept management’s statements at face value, which can lead to unwelcome surprises. These sources run the gamut from other public company executives to individuals I meet through my personal and professional networks.

While these compounding machines are companies we want to own for the long term, the catch is: price matters. They will make outstanding investments at one price, average investments at a higher price, and poor investments at a still higher price. I provide the quantitative valuation work and scenario analysis that will help you wait patiently for your “right price” and then, just as importantly, buy with confidence for the long-term.

For most profiled compounders, I will outline Bull case, Base case, and Bear case future scenarios and will provide my appraisal of intrinsic value for each scenario. I will also perform "reverse DCFs" to show what expectations are priced in to a stock at any given price, letting BPCers discuss whether those expectations are achievable or not.

I will always provide my personal point of view on scenarios, buy price targets, and targeted returns, but my hope is for BPCers to challenge my assumptions and form their own conclusions over time.

BPCers can also request a custom set of assumptions, which I use to model the future and provide valuation conclusions.

Bargain-Priced Compounders will teach you both "patience and aggressive opportunism." Many investors who do extensive research on a company have a strong bias towards buying the stock, even if their conclusions might not fully support it, to avoid having “wasted” their time. This is a common behavioral bias. Instead, BPCers do their best to act rationally and unemotionally when the facts do not justify action. Bargain-Priced Compounders empowers its members to maintain a disciplined, long-term perspective and to carefully and thoughtfully invest with conviction on their terms.

Why Did I Launch Bargain-Priced Compounders?

I am launching Bargain-Priced Compounders for three reasons.

First, I know I can help both professional and non-professional investors to better understand business models, the expectations that appear to be priced in to stock prices, and the prices at which an intelligent investor would likely earn attractive returns. I have been studying companies and business models for over 11 years, and managing money full-time for over seven years. I am a CFA charterholder and graduated from a top undergraduate business school. I am also a member of SumZero and the exclusive Value Investor’s Club, run by legendary investor Joel Greenblatt.

Second, I'm already doing this research for the partnership I manage. Writing helps me crystallize my own thoughts about companies and investment opportunities. Doing the work is one thing, but putting it to paper in a simple, understandable way requires that I distill a huge amount of information into the most salient points. I also enjoy reading what I’ve written years later to gauge the extent to which my scenarios were conservative, reasonable, or optimistic.

Third, I hope to meet a lot of like-minded investors who work in a wide variety of industries. When I research a given company or industry, I often speak with individuals who work or have worked in that industry and can provide those “on the ground” insights that I mentioned. A growing group of like-minded investors from diverse backgrounds could be enormously helpful to the BPC community.

Who Is the Ideal Subscriber to Bargain-Priced Compounders?

Bargain-Priced Compounders is written for two types of investors:

Institutional money managers who want very inexpensive access to the workflow of an experienced fund manager

Individual investors who prefer high-quality research and want to compound their wealth over decades

While I consider my research sophisticated, I do my best to speak in simple, plain language that anyone can understand. I will also teach those who are less experienced what makes a great business, what makes a CEO a great capital allocator, and the stock prices that make for great long-term investments. This is less about me telling you what to buy and when, although I will certainly point out what I find compelling, and more about me teaching you why something is compelling so you can become a better investor over time. Whatever your level of experience, joining this community will make you a better and wealthier investor over the long term

Why Should I Join Bargain-Priced Compounders?

Subscribers will learn a tremendous amount about companies, business models, valuation, and how to determine the “right price” to pay for a stock. I have been studying the greatest investors of all time for over a decade, including Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger, Seth Klarman, Phil Fisher, John Templeton, and many others. Bargain-Priced Compounders cuts through the short-term noise and provides refreshing clarity on true long-term investing. My objective is for you to become a better, smarter, more patient, and wealthier investor over time as a direct result of joining Bargain-Priced Compounders.

Who Are You and What is Your Track Record Like?

I am a professional investment manager. I recently launched a concentrated, long-only investment partnership (i.e., “hedge fund”) after co-managing a concentrated, long-only strategy with a partner for almost five years. We compounded at 14% per year before fees while averaging over 40% of capital in cash. I have been business-oriented and entrepreneurial my whole life, and have been doing security analysis full-time for about 11 years. I am also a CFA charterholder.

Earlier in my career, I worked in equity research for two different sell-side firms. I observed that despite decades of experience in a given sector, sell-side analysts still had very little ability to pick successful investments. I asked myself why. I asked myself, “How do the best investors of all-time invest? Whatever it is, I’m going to do that.” I started by reading Seth Klarman’s Margin of Safety, which brought me immediate clarity. I read all of Warren Buffett’s letters to Berkshire shareholders since 1977, all his partnership letters going back to the 50s, The Intelligent Investor, Security Analysis, and every value investing book and resource I could find. Viewing stocks as fractional ownership interests in businesses, which is literally what they are, rather than tickers on a screen that flash and jump around made intuitive sense to me. The analogy of Mr. Market and the concept of using the market as my servant rather than my guide had a profound impact on me. I started put my education to work in my personal account with more confidence.

Between 2008 and 2010, I grew my liquid net worth by about 8x by making highly concentrated investments in a few select companies. My most successful investment went from $11 to $60 in less than one year. Another went from $5 to $11 in about a year. Another went from $15 to $42.50 where it was acquired. At that point I felt I was personally well-capitalized enough to start an investment management firm without meaningful fee income on day one. Over the years, my value approach has evolved from being willing to buy any business if it is trading at the right price to only focusing on compounders when they are trading at the right price. Focusing on compounders reduces mistakes, allows for longer holding periods and more tax-efficient returns, and prevents me from having to sell too frequently and find something else intelligent to do with the proceeds. Please read the interview I did with Seeking Alpha PRO (PRO Weekly Digest: Investing In Compounders At A Discount With Long Hill Road Capital) to get a better sense of my approach and some of the investments I’ve made over the years.

Why Launch Bargain-Priced Compounders When You Manage Money Already?

Good question. In addition to the three reasons I cited above, Bargain-Priced Compounders will let me monetize the research I am already doing in a second way and allow me to plow more money back into my partnership.

What will greet me once I hit the subscribe button?

On day one, there will be at least one compounder profile, which will include detailed qualitative analysis and an extensive discussion about the “right price” to pay for this business. Additional reports will be added on an ongoing basis, including updates after quarterly earnings announcements. Finally, there will be a members-only launch article that details what you can expect from BPC and how you can get the most out of this community. Over time, Bargain-Priced Compounders will act as a repository of detailed compounder profiles, ongoing company updates, and continuously updated valuation work and scenario analysis.

As a subscriber, what should I expect to receive?

Subscribers will receive an in-depth analysis of a compounder each month, as well as ongoing updates on the companies I have profiled. There will be alerts when stock prices reach certain thresholds, and most importantly, you will learn why certain stock prices are uniquely attractive. Subscribers will be able to chat live with me through Seeking Alpha during specified hours, send me messages anytime, and comment on my articles, which I always respond to.

Why should I sign up now?

1. The sooner you subscribe, the less you will pay.

During the month of October, there is a special intro rate of $69 per month or $621 per year, which is just $51.75 per month (a 25.0% discount) for an annual subscription. Rates for new members will continue to increase as the BPC community grows, but the rate at which you sign up will never increase. I will soft-close BPC to new members when we have 100 annual subscribers and will assess whether there is capacity for additional members.

2. You should also sign up today because compound interest is incredibly powerful. The sooner one begins compounding their wealth, the vastly greater their long-term fortune will be.

For example, if you are 40 years old and start with $200,000, compounding your wealth at 12% per year for 20 years would leave you with $1.9 million when you are 60 (ignoring any potential taxes). Not bad. But if you start 10 years earlier when you are 30, and compound at the same 12% rate, you will have $6.0 million when you are 60. By starting just 10 years earlier, all other assumptions being equal, you will have more than three times as much money when you reach 60. On the other hand, if you twiddle your fingers for 10 years and start when you're 50, you'll end up with a paltry $621,000 when you're 60. Simply put, it pays to start as early as possible.

How does your service differ from what you do on free SA?

Going forward, the free content I will write will include brief, qualitative portions of my long form compounder profiles. They will interest readers but they will not have the industry-sourced qualitative insights or the scenario analysis and valuation work that lets readers figure out the “right price” to pay. Members will also be able to participate in the chat room and ask me questions anytime.

What else do you offer?

If any members might want to launch their own investment management business down the road, I can offer advice on costs, service providers, fees, pitfalls to avoid, and general tips. I have managed money with a separate account structure and through a partnership (i.e., fund) structure and I can tell you the pros and cons of each. I have done it with a partner and on my own. It is very hard to find good, practical information on this topic so it can be very hard to know where to begin. I am happy to help.

I also highlight book recommendations and other valuable investment resources.

Thank you for considering joining Bargain-Priced Compounders! I hope you join our community and begin compounding your wealth today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.