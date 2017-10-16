Pacific Drilling's Creditors Increase Their Proposal To 2.75% Stake For Common Shareholders

The stock is up on OTC and might even have more upside. Still, the risk/reward ratio is not great.

Just when it looked as if Pacific Drilling, which earlier traded under the ticker (PACD) and now trades under the ticker (OTCPK:PACDF), was slowly drifting into bankruptcy with no potential recovery for common shareholders, the company dropped a bomb by disclosing the information about ongoing negotiations with creditors. Earlier this year, Pacific Drilling rejected the creditors' proposal to cut current shareholders' stake to 2%. After this, nothing significant was made public, and the stock experienced severe downside which was followed by a delisting decision from the NYSE.

However, the story has now taken a new and unexpected turn. The disclosed information contains an increased (!) proposal from creditors and have already helped Pacific Drilling's shares to rise from recent lows:

I believe it will be handy to first look at the company's debt (as of June 30, 2017) and then look at Pacific Drilling's proposals and the counter-proposal made by creditors.

As it turned out, Pacific Drilling made a proposal to creditors on Sept. 6, 2017. According to this proposal, the company wanted to equitize 100% of senior secured notes due 2017, 100% of senior secured term loan B, and 100% of senior secured notes due 2020. The company also proposed to equitize 55% of senior secured credit facility while leaving $300 million outstanding under this credit facility. The proposal also called for extending the maturity of the revolving credit facility from June 3, 2018, to 2023 and also for extending the maturity of the senior secured credit facility from May 13, 2019, to 2024. Most importantly, Pacific Drilling's proposal was leaving a 17.5% stake in post-reorganization equity for current shareholders while also giving them warrants to purchase an additional 10% of the equity of the company.

Not surprisingly, this offer was declined by creditors. There is just no reason for them to give up as much as a 17.5% stake in the company for current shareholders. Given the amount of Pacific Drilling's debt and its secured nature, the bankruptcy process will wipe out common shareholders completely and creditors are well aware of this fact. The only incentive for creditors to leave any stake in the company for current shareholders is to facilitate the restructuring process and to maintain a working relationship with Pacific Drilling's main shareholder, Quantum Pacific.

In this light, creditors crafted a counter-proposal to Pacific Drilling on Sept. 26, 2017. This proposal called for equitization of 100% of senior secured notes due 2017, 100% of senior secured term loan B due 2018, and 100% of senior secured notes due 100%. The creditors' proposal included maturity extensions for the revolving credit facility and senior secured credit facility as in the company's initial proposal, but left the debt under both facilities intact. Thus, under creditors' proposal the company will have $1.06 billion of debt after restructuring. The creditors' proposal leaves a 2.75% stake in post-reorganization equity for current shareholders as well as warrants to purchase a 10% stake in the reorganized company.

Pacific Drilling did not agree to creditors' counter-proposal and offered another proposal on Oct. 13, 2017. In its new proposal, Pacific Drilling agreed to forego the equitization of the senior secured credit facility on the condition that the company will be able to raise $200 million in equity through two separate right offerings for $100 million each, with the first offering supported by the company's controlled shareholder and the second offering made to equitizing creditors. Pacific Drilling also lowered the stake for current shareholders to 10% in the post-restructuring equity.

I do not believe that creditors will agree to Pacific Drilling's counter-proposal. Leaving a 10% stake for common shareholders in the current situation is pure charity. Other restructuring cases in the offshore drilling industry call for an almost complete wipeout (Ocean Rig (ORIG) case) or a 2% stake in the post-restructuring equity (in Seadrill's (SDRL) case, recovery for common shareholders is subject to bondholder vote). It's really difficult to see why Pacific Drilling's restructuring should be materially different from Ocean Rig's or Seadrill's restructuring.

Nevertheless, the news is a very good development for current Pacific Drilling shareholders, who now have a chance to get something out of the upcoming restructuring. Currently, the creditors' proposal should be viewed as a most realistic case scenario. Perhaps, it could be sweetened a bit, but I'm not expecting major improvements because creditors have enough bargaining power. In case Pacific Drilling's main shareholder, Quantum Pacific, pushes too hard and the company has to file for bankruptcy without any pre-existing plan, its stake will be annihilated completely.

Even after the recent run-up, Pacific Drilling's market capitalization calculates to a measly $13 million. If this capitalization fairly reflects the value of a roughly 3% stake in post-restructuring equity, then the market capitalization of Pacific Drilling after restructuring should be about $433 million. For Pacific Drilling shares to have additional upside, the value of the company must exceed $1.5 billion.

A similar exercise has recently been done for Ocean Rig (for more detail, read this article). In Pacific Drilling's case, the fleet might be worth about $1 billion in current circumstances, especially given the fact that additional jobs for Pacific Bora and Pacific Scirocco are by no means guaranteed. I'd add $750 million more for Pacific Drilling's cash and backlog (Pacific Sharav is in highly lucrative contract with Chevron (CVX) that ends in September 2019). Based on these assumptions, the company's value after restructuring might be $1.75 billion, indicating a 60% upside for current shareholders from current levels even without accounting for any value of the warrants.

Looks like a good trade? Not to me. The potential downside is 100% (in case creditors and Pacific Drilling do not reach any agreement), so the upside must be much bigger to justify the risk of the total loss of an investment. Also, it's next to impossible to calculate the precise valuation of any drillers' fleet in the current market environment. Investors without a position in Pacific Drilling will likely be better off waiting until the end of the restructuring process. Existing investors who haven't bailed out previously will likely continue to hold on to Pacific Drilling shares in the hopes of better results from the negotiations.

