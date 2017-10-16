Nobody Is Telling You This About Investing

The likelihood of what has happened in the past 35 years repeating itself is close to zero.

However, the picture I paint is completely opposite, and I believe few are aware of what can happen.

I use the same data used by all of those that sell index funds and related mindless investments.

The stock market continues to go up, and most investors are completely complacent. A recent article from Bloomberg showed how even the most skeptical investors have capitulated and are now long.

Figure 1: Bloomberg skeptical investor survey

(Source: Bloomberg)

It seems the logical thing to do, as being a contrarian means you probably underperformed in the past 8 years.

However, not thinking about the risks is the most dangerous thing related to investing, and from my perspective, we are in a place where most invested seem to completely disregard risk and the fact that stocks haven't always been the best investment vehicle.

In my video, I discuss stock market data from 1881, where there have been periods of 78 years with inflation-adjusted yearly returns at zero. A geographical view also shows that the U.S. market was clearly an outlier, but this doesn't stop Wall Street from selling it to the world as the best option to invest.

Enjoy the video, and I am looking forward to your comments. Please share this with anybody you know that is invested, because it is important for all to understand the risks of investing and make life decisions accordingly.

