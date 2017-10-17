Proofpoint: Getting Ahead Of Itself

Given the huge cost per client acquisition, the growth narrative is masking fundamental indicators of a huge selloff as risk-reward is tilted towards more downside.

This is yet another cybersecurity play whose valuation is being driven by growth.

Proofpoint has gotten ahead of itself after the recent rally bumped up its relative valuation.

Proofpoint (PFPT) is an email security solution company with advanced threat mitigation capabilities. What this means is that Proofpoint has the technology to prevent email-based cyberattacks.

Most attacks involve some form of human element. Essentially, the human factor has to be tricked into clicking malicious links for his/her device to be infected.

To combat this fear, Proofpoint has embedded sophisticated threat mitigation technologies into its products. These include heuristics, machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities to detect and block malicious content.

Its marketing and sales strategy buttresses the vulnerability in the human link and it forms a fundamental part of the company's success story till date.

As convincing as Proofpoint’s business model has been built to be, further propelled by its huge success till date, there is a point at which the stock becomes too expensive to buy.

At this point, major positive forecasts have been priced into the stock and any attempt to buy it at less than a bargain will make it a risky bet.

When is this point?

Demand Saturation

Demand for cybersecurity solutions is driven by several factors, including fear (triggered by a massive increase in cyberattacks), refresh cycle, increased discretionary budget and a global surge in data breaches.

If the US election has taught us a lesson, it's that the task of keeping emails confidential requires more than a username and a password.

Attackers are constantly updating their arsenal of malware weapons and only the best email security firms can have a shot at stopping them.

Given that corporate decision makers who I believe were mostly tuned in during the election period have an idea of the deadly blow an email breach can cause to a project (political or not), the fear of falling for a similar ruse will be beating in their hearts. And with growing fear comes a growing interest to learn how CISOs are managing their organization's security posture. It’s no longer an awareness problem but a question of "do we have a solid email security solution in place?" When are we refreshing to the latest measures and how much do we need to keep our shores safe?

As far as Proofpoint’s conversion funnel is concerned, the media has all but solved the problem of brand awareness and I feel it really doesn’t have much to burn in sales and marketing expense.

The next question for Proofpoint is how much of a competitive advantage it has over other market players?

Knocked Down Moat?

Source: IDC

The proliferation of cloud services means more emails communicating with the largest cloud networks including Amazon (AMZN) AWS, Microsoft (MSFT) Office 365, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud (GOOGL) (GOOG) and other SaaS, IaaS and PaaS platforms.

According to Markets and Markets:

The web and email security segment is expected to have the largest market share and dominate the cloud security market from 2017 to 2022, as more and more companies are adopting cloud-based security services to secure their business infrastructures. The major factors responsible for the growth of web and email security segment are increased usage of cloud-based web and email applications in the organizations and the need to protect these applications from advanced threats, such as ransomwares, APTs, zero-day attacks, malwares, & unauthorized accesses.

The market leaders will be those that can come up with fast and scalable solutions customized to these platforms.

Most security vendors know this and the list of bespoke cloud solutions appears to be endless:

Barracuda ( CUDA ) email security

FireEye ( FEYE ) email solution

Check Point Software ( CHKP ) email solution

Symantec ( SYMC ) email solution

Regardless of the many offerings from competitors, Proofpoint’s growth rate has been steady.

However, recent developments in cybersecurity point towards a rapid development of solutions for the cloud security. This is happening at a surprisingly fast rate. The takeaway here is for investors to discount the risk of market share erosion by competitors. Every growth niche attracts competition: the question is, when will the full effect of a low market entry barrier be felt?

Management’s Ingenuity

At the end of the day, management will have to determine when to stop pursuing growth and when to start turning GAAP profit. If recent projections hint at anything bullish, it will be management's conviction that the growth story will continue till 2020. This is dangerous, given the level of competition in the cloud security segment. Using the projections from the 2020 estimates for a valuation should include a discount for a default.

FireEye is a good lesson in being cautious and conservative about lofty growth forecasts. If the growth story evaporates before the day of reckoning, management will have no other option but to take the cost-cutting measure. This measure leads to a double decline in both organic and inorganic decline from a reduced marketing spend.

High Valuation

EV/Sales multiple: Top Cyber Pure Plays

A sales/revenue multiple is a good valuation yardstick for a good comps analysis, given the lack of profitability by most cyber plays. Proofpoint has one of the highest sales multiple given its high growth rate. It only lags Check Point Software which has a far superior profit margin in forward EV/Sales ratio. It is clear the Street is discounting the capped TAM of the email security niche as well as pressure from competition.

Revenue growth Projections: Top Cyber Pure Plays

When we investigate the root of the growth, it will be interesting to know that Proofpoint is one of the few cyber plays where SG&A makes up a large portion of revenue.

SG&A % of Revenue: CY 2016

Also, FCF projections are vastly influenced by stock-based compensation, which means Proofpoint is also in the business of prioritizing market share growth over profitability and ROIC in a highly disruptive and volatile industry where tomorrow is largely based on serendipity.

In my opinion, the Street has gotten ahead of itself and its current valuation ratios are questionable. This exposes Proofpoint as a possible short, given minimal cushions to downside volatility.

If you like my article and would like to stay up-to-date on the next one, you can click the "Follow" button next to my profile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.