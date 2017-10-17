Sysco: Financial Think Piece

The bull market since the Great Recession is one of the longest in history. Each day that passes, the odds of a downturn grow. I decided to investigate Sysco (NYSE:SYY) as a potential defensive stock to add to my portfolio in an attempt to limit my exposure to systemic shock.

Sysco is a great stock for many reasons. It is one of few to have continually increased its dividend for a number of years. If you follow Sysco, that probably isn't news to you. However, here are some questions I asked and some things I learned.

What does Sysco's dividend and growth rate say about where the stock will go from here? How exposed is the company to changes in its market?

Stress Test

Sysco operates in an industry with very tight margins. The food distribution industry is highly competitive. The only way for a firm to stay viable is to capture economies of scale, in an effort to lower the cost of goods sold. In this industry, there is virtually no room for product differentiation or any other measure typically employed to stave off competition.

As a result, the above stress test shows just how narrow the margins are for Sysco. A .5% increase or decrease in cost of sales (cost of goods sold) can have an enormous impact on the stock price. This model uses the current P/E multiple to determine the 1-year future stock price. All the rest of the calculations are based off a 3-year average. Revenue growth over the past 3 years was 3.2%, and cost of sales was on average 81%. As shown by the model, small changes in cost of sales could negatively impact Sysco. This model doesn't warrant the sale of Sysco stock, but rather should help current stockholders understand how rising costs could impact future returns. For further analysis, the waterfall chart below helps illustrates how thin the company's margins are.

Tax Cut Scenarios

Due to the tight margins explained above, Sysco is in a position to be heavily benefited by corporate tax cuts. Over the past 3 years, it has averaged a 36% tax rate on earnings. The model above shows the potential intrinsic value per share a year from now based on varying levels of tax reductions. If the company's tax was dropped to 30%, the stock price would potentially rise 8% to $63.10, assuming it continued to trade at its current P/E multiple.

Defensive Positioning

One of the primary benefits to holding Sysco comes from its historically low beta. A beta compares stock price moment to movements in the market. In most cases, betas are calculated against the S&P 500. The company currently has a beta of .3. To illustrate what this means, consider the following hypothetical scenario. If the S&P 500 went up 100% in a year, Sysco stock would only rise 30%. Inversely, if the S&P 500 went down 100%, the stock would only drop 30%. This is why Sysco makes for a great defensive stock. Not only is it likely to keep paying out a dividend, but it is much less volatile compared to the S&P 500.

Investment Thesis

Based on a dividend discount model, the stock has no room to run. My model priced Sysco at $42.09, assuming a 4% dividend growth rate. However, I wouldn't buy the stock on expectations that it is undervalued. There are 2 primary reasons I would use to consider buying Sysco:

It will increase a portfolio's risk/return ratios. The company has potential to be a large beneficiary of corporate tax cuts.

Conclusion

Currently, I am sitting on the sidelines. I haven't added Sysco to my portfolio because I think the S&P 500 still has room to run as the year comes to an end. However, if corporate tax reform begins to show signs of life, I might reconsider my position.

This article was intended to be brief and thought-provoking. If you currently hold Sysco, I hope this heightened your awareness of some potential impacts to the stock. If you're watching Sysco, perhaps this helped give you fresh perspective. Please "Follow" me and leave your feedback.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.