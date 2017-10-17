Ruby Tuesday Gets The Best Deal It Could Have

I'd be highly surprised at this point if the bid gets topped - it's hard to see how Ruby Tuesday could have done better.

The run of Ruby Tuesday (NYSE:RT) on the public markets looks like it has come to an end. On Monday morning, the company announced it would be acquired by NRD Group for $2.40 per share, a 21% premium to Friday's close.

From a long-term context, that's hardly a great price:

Even looking over the past few years, every shareholder who purchased before this year is underwater (save for bottom-timers during the financial crisis). But the problem is not the price now, it's the value destroyed over the past few years. I don't think RT could have done much better, and I'm certainly skeptical of another bid coming through.

Yes, $2.40 Is A Good Price

All told, I think $2.40 is a reasonable price here. The bull case for RT long was based on real estate, not the operating business; even I argued for the value in the company's real estate back in early 2013. But as the industry has changed, and as closing and severance costs became clearer after the company closed 95 restaurants last year, the case weakened. I argued in August that equity value seemed to top out at about $2.80 per share by my best math.

In that context, $2.40 looks fairly reasonable. Acquirer NRD is a PE fund focused on franchises with current ownership of the Fuzzy's Taco Shop and Frisch's brands. (It acquired Frisch's in a $175 million buyout in 2015.) However NRD views Ruby Tuesday from an operational standpoint, its plans - whether to increase franchising, rationalize the real estate footprint, dump real estate, or some combination thereof - are going to take several years to come to fruition. That alone suggests that NRD is going to require some discount to its calculation of fair value.

Admittedly, I've leaned bearish on the value here: fellow contributor Dr. Hugh Akston, a long-time RT shareholder, estimated the real estate value at $2.50-3.50 per share back in June. But even toward the middle of that range, assuming there's some type of break-up fee, it's a narrow path to find a second buyer stepping in at a price that provides upside to shareholders (net of any fee) and provides reasonable IRR.

After all, this wasn't a surprise bid: Ruby Tuesday began its strategic alternatives process back in March. The company said in its Q4 release in August that the review was "entering its final phase" and announced that it had pushed its annual meeting back by a month and a half. And again, real estate has been the major part of the equity value of the stock for going on a good five years now at least. Ruby Tuesday's owned properties aren't some hidden asset - of late, they've looked like the only asset, with the business in a multi-year decline. Anyone who might have been interested almost certainly has kicked the tires at this point.

Q1 Earnings and Merger Arbitrage

Bear in mind, too, that neither the industry nor the company's Q1 earnings seem to help the case all that much. Brinker International (NYSE:EAT), owner of Chili's, is near its lowest levels in almost five years. Kona Grill (NASDAQ:KONA) is down 70% YTD. Shares of DineEquity (NYSE:DIN), which owns Applebee's and IHOP, have declined 43% so far this year.

The case for the real estate was based at least in part on past appraisals of Ruby Tuesday properties, which showed a value in the ~$2 million range, and on recent sales. But the state of the restaurant industry, and the performance of stocks in the casual dining space in particular, certainly suggest that the industry remains overstored in the US. And that, in turn, suggests that market values should be declining on a broad basis.

They might be for the restaurants Ruby Tuesday already is selling. Sample sizes are small, obviously, but according to the Q1 release, seven property sales in the first quarter were made for net proceeds of just $1.2 million apiece, down from FY17 levels. 14 are in process, admittedly, for closer to $1.4 million, but that's still down from the $1.5 million-plus realized in Q4. And a few percentage points in lower value makes a big difference to the equity, given that around half of the proposed deal value is coming from debt assumption, not the purchase of RT equity.

At the end of the day, Ruby Tuesday is selling into a buyer's market right now. For any investors betting on a second bid, it's worth pointing out that similar stocks haven't moved on the news. The deal is a sign of a struggling company getting the best it could, not a company driving above-market value from its assets.

As for Q1 earnings, it's an interesting hypothetical as to whether they would have moved RT stock had the merger announcement not come. Same-restaurant sales numbers were ugly: a 5.8% decline on top of a 2.7% drop the year before. The guest count is down about 12% on a two-year basis after a whopping 9.4% decline in Q1. And so, the long-term trend continues unabated:

Source: Author, from RT filings

That said, it's possible that the hurricanes had an impact: commentary was limited in the release, there will be no conference call, and the Q hasn't been filed yet. And the company did hold the line on margins, with restaurant-level margin dollars basically flat. Huge cuts in G&A (-14%) and marketing, which declined 35%, or nearly $5.5 million, actually led Adjusted EBITDA to rise a whopping 170% to a seemingly healthy $13.3 million.

That's a pretty nice number. Even with seasonality, that suggests a run rate maybe in the $40 million range (that's probably aggressive) and an 8x+ EV/EBITDA multiple on an earnings basis relative to the $2.40 takeout price.

But the rub is that EAT and DIN both trade in the 7x range - again, investors do not like this space at all right now. And Q1's improvement is coming from one-time factors. There isn't another 14% in G&A and 35% in marketing cuts coming. In the hypothetical where the buyout wasn't announced, I'd imagine RT would have risen post earnings, thanks to the big profit increase. However, that still doesn't change the long-term problem here: this is a business in decline, as shown by the big dip in guest counts in the quarter.

All told, the $2.40 price somewhat epitomizes the two key problems with the RT bull case. The first, a point I've made for a few years, is that the case itself suggests the properties would be more valuable if there was a business other than Ruby Tuesday operating in them. And the second is that paper value and real value aren't the same thing. On paper, there's a case for RT to sell for something closer to $2.75-3.00. But that doesn't mean an acquirer can be found at those levels. In that context, $2.40 isn't a bad price. And knowing what we know now, I think there's little reason to believe that the company's board could have done any better.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.