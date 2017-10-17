Income Investors: You Have Been Warned

More and more analysts are talking about a dividend cut; the cash flow picture is not exciting right now.

General Electric (GE) will report its third-quarter results on Friday and many analysts are forecasting a dividend cut. Although the cash flow coverage is not very good, the dividend could be kept at the current level easily, thus a cut is still not very likely.

Recently, a couple of analysts have come to the opinion that General Electric may cut its dividend, as the company's cash generation is rather meager when we focus on General Electric's industrial business (dividends from GE Capital boost the total free cash flow number).

Analysts such as JPMorgan's (JPM) Tusa, as well as the Bloomberg BDVD team are forecasting a lower dividend payout going forward, with the reasoning being mainly the same as what I wrote in an article back in June: The weak cash generation is not enough to fully cover the dividend payout at the current level, which means that a dividend cut seems possible.

Does this mean that General Electric will cut its dividend?

A dividend cut being possible does not necessarily mean that a dividend cut is likely though, and thus I don't think that the probability of a dividend cut is very high for General Electric right now.

During 2016, when oil prices reached a nadir in the $20s, we have seen that many oil and gas companies were unable to pay their dividends out of earnings and cash flows, yet many of them kept their dividends at the previous level and paid them via the issuance of new debt:

XOM Dividend data by YCharts

We see that Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX) and Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)(NYSE:RDS.B) all increased their dividend payouts or kept them flat despite their cash flows dipping considerably during the oil price drop. That was possible due to the fact that these companies were large and financially healthy enough that they could borrow the money they needed for their dividend payments, and the same is true for General Electric:

GE Cash and Short Term Investments (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Over the last couple of years, General Electric's cash levels have come down a lot, but cash and equivalents still total more than $84 billion; even though much of that is located off-shore, the big amount of cash on General Electric's balance sheet allows the company to easily borrow money at favorable rates, which means that General Electric could easily borrow the money it needs to fund the dividend for a while whilst adjusting its operations in ways that lead to higher cash flows from the industrial business going forward.

When we take a closer look at General Electric's debt we see the following:

The company can access debt markets at quite favorable terms, as the interest rate it has to pay for five years is about 2.5%, whereas it can borrow for 25 years at 3.7%, according to morningstar.com.

The question whether General Electric will cut its dividend is thus not "Will General Electric be forced to cut its dividend?" but rather "Will General Electric cut its dividend even though the company doesn't have to?" as the company's free cash flows in the current year will be high enough to cover the payments (thanks to dividends from GE Capital) and since the company could easily access debt markets in order to temporarily fund its dividend the same way the oil majors financed their dividends with debt when their earnings and cash flows were abysmal temporarily.

Regarding the question whether General Electric will cut its dividend even though it doesn't have to, we can say that the company has stated that the dividend is a top priority right now which sounds like the company will keep it at the current level; on top of that, General Electric's quite new CEO will very likely not start his tenure with a dividend cut, as that would make many investors unhappy and could lead to a rather quick exit for him as CEO.

Investors should keep in mind that General Electric cut its dividends by two thirds a little less than ten years ago:

GE Dividend data by YCharts

General Electric is likely not interested in being perceived as a serial dividend cutter. Thus, I believe management will want to avoid another dividend cut as long as possible.

To summarize: I believe that a dividend cut is possible and more likely than with other more traditional income stocks such as Coca-Cola (KO) or Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); but General Electric is in no way forced to cut its dividend: If it cuts the payout, it does it because the company wants to do so and that is not very likely right now, I believe.

Outlook is positive

General Electric has been battling with rather low profitability over the last couple of quarters, among other factors due to one-time costs for dispossessions and for acquisitions, but the earnings picture is about to improve:

GE EPS Diluted (TTM) data by YCharts

The company has earned just $0.80 per share over the last year, but that amount is about to double in 2018 and will likely rise further in 2019.

Even though the analyst estimates for those two years have come down over the last couple of months (analysts were seeing more than $2 in EPS in 2019 during the first half of the current year), those numbers would be significant improvements over the trailing results, and even if estimates were still too favorable, it is quite clear that things will improve substantially over the next couple of quarters. Even if we state that General Electric will earn just 80% of those estimated amounts in the next two years, the company's earnings per share would still increase by 63% over the next year and the company's dividend payout ratio would drop down to just above 70% for the next fiscal year.

General Electric's long-term outlook is quite solid as well, primarily due to the company's strong position in important growth markets:

One of these is the aircraft market, which has been growing for years and which is poised to grow further over the coming decades: Boeing (BA) recently announced that it expects total commercial aircraft sales to hit $6 trillion over the next twenty years (mainly due to impressive demand growth from China). General Electric, as one of the most important suppliers to the aerospace industry, is poised to profit from that through higher engine sales (and corresponding margin increases due to better economies of scale).

That is not the only growth area for General Electric though; the company's position in the power generation market is quite solid as well:

Currently, General Electric's equipment is built into one third of the globe's power stations, and as the world's energy hunger continues to rise steadily that is a market that will face foreseeable growth for decades.

General Electric will profit from a trend of natural gas power systems replacing coal power systems, as natural gas is the vastly more environmentally-friendly alternative and yet it is not overly expensive: Thanks to shale gas production and an increasing amount of LNG export terminals (i.e., in countries such as Australia) more and more countries can afford to convert their power generation to natural gas power stations - General Electric is a key supplier for those and thus will see additional demand for its power generation products.

Low share price provides upside

General Electric's share price has been falling for most of the year:

finviz.com

From a 52-week high of $32, General Electric's shares have fallen thirty percent to the current level of $23 per share, which has brought the company's market capitalization down below $200 billion. Based on analyst estimates, General Electric trades at just 14 times next year's earnings, which seems like a quite inexpensive valuation when we factor in that the company's long-term outlook is not bad at all.

If earnings results or management's guidance is positive (or even if the company only keeps the dividend at the current level) shares could bounce back to the $24-25 level they have been trading at through September, which would be a nice short-term price gain in addition to the positive long-term outlook.

Bottom line

The possibility of a dividend cut is there and that has been true for a couple of months now - the company's cash flows are not high at all when we back out the GE Capital dividends. I nevertheless believe that a dividend cut is not very likely, as General Electric has the ability to easily fund its dividend through cash it holds on its balance sheet or through the issuance of new debt.

That means that investors who are not too risk-averse can get a 4.2% dividend yield and due to General Electric's positive long-term outlook, share price gains are not unlikely either.

