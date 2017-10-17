Nike: Just Buy It - A Portfolio Analysis

Reviewing Nike's North America recovery plan, International market penetration and new technology-driven products that will push the company's growth moving forward.

I believe that international expansion opportunities are not currently priced in and the company is undervalued.

Nike's share price has come under pressure as of late, with a decline in North American sales and margins.

(Author Note: This is article #1 of a series of 10 articles on undervalued value stocks I will be releasing over the next two months to form my 2020 investment portfolio; comments and feedback welcomed!)

#1: Nike Inc.

Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is a crowd favorite. Owned in one way or another by most individual long-term investors through a hefty 1.53 weigh on the Dow Jones Industrial Average or through dividend and index tracking portfolios.

For the better part of the past three years, however, the stock has gone nowhere, aggressively ranging between $50.00 and $60.00 per share. Weakness has come mostly from the company's North America segment where Comparable Store Sales have either been stagnant or have declined through the period and international sales, however growing, being impacted by negative F/X rates.

All this is occurring in a 4.9% CAGR industry expected to reach $185B by 2020, growing even further than previously expected on behalf of the newly formed Athleisure market, stealing market share from non-athletic apparel.

Share Price Pressure: Why?

For the 12 months ending FY 2017, North America segment grew 3%, slower than expected and underperforming other regions including:

Western Europe - 6% (11% excluding F/X impact)

Central & Eastern Europe - 4% (7% excluding F/X impact)

Greater China - 12% (17% excluding F/X impact)

Japan - 17% (7% excluding F/X impact)

Emerging Market - 8% (14% excluding F/X impact)

The reason for the North American segment price sensitivity is because 44.3% of Nike's total revenues come from that region. When excluding Converse, Corporate and Global Brands Divisions it constitutes 47.3% of total sales.

Beyond the regional underperformance, it is clear that F/X impact has dampened international sales and profits with a strong USD value against major currencies (excluding a favorable impact with the JPY).

A historical look at margins: Product costs, F/X, lower regional performance and higher marketing costs have led to a decline in margins over time:

(Source: Estimize)

Management expects margins to decline a mere 50bps in FY2018 compared to a 150bps decline for FY2017. Management expects a better product mix alongside a rise in pricing to slow margin contraction and ultimately recover to positive territory in H2 2018.

We expect NIKE, Inc. gross margin, excluding the impact of foreign exchange to expand beyond the high-end of our stated long-term goal of 30 basis points to 50 basis points per year... As for gross margin, we anticipate modest contraction by as much as 50 basis points, with FX having a more pronounced impact on the first half of the fiscal year.

North America: Recovery & Sales Projection

For the regional segment, management projects continued pressure on revenues moving forward on behalf of increased competition and a saturated market environment. A bright spot, and perhaps the single greatest growth feature for the North American and global market, is the direct-to-consumer, otherwise known as digital/online sales of Nike.

Within North America, whilst sales grew at a modest 1-3% pace for the past two years, direct-to-consumer sales grew rapidly at a 9-17% pace. An expected continuation of this trend will allow the company to achieve great sales growth alongside improved margins.

(Source: Company 10K)

On online sales and its recent relationship with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), management said:

In terms of looking forward, obviously, we have tremendous plans to continue to grow our NIKE.com business and what we talked is we’re rolling out certainly the apps, not only around the world, but also accelerating the work that we’re doing on that.

Management has not provided details on specific region performance for FY 2018 and FY 2019, but associated revenue growth paints a rosy picture, as we touch on later on.

International Markets: A F/X Recovery In Play

For Nike's international markets mentioned earlier, a F/X impact recovery is already underway with the USD losing some of its value in recent months.

Against the euro, where over 20% of the company's sales are generated, including the UK, the USD has lost significant strength and is trading 13.58% under its previous range YTD. The F/X impact is expected to subside in coming months, as shown in the company's earnings reports and guidance for 2018.

Like the euro, the company's Greater China and Emerging Markets sales, accounting for roughly 20% of sales, have seen the USD losing around 6% compared to local currencies from its previous range YTD.

The company's Japan region has remained fairly stable with heaves of monetary policy issues hitting both countries as of late. A modest retrace is expected to impact the region in the coming years as central banks continue to unwind.

Overall, a favorable F/X impact is expected to aid YoY comparable sales growth in the to-be-reported FY 2018 and FY 2019, allowing for greater capture of sales % and an unwind in the tense North America reliant market.

Looking Ahead: Sales and Profits Implications

Nike expects sales growth to increase as its direct-to-consumer selling power strengthens alongside a recovery in North America and stronger International Market penetration and favorable F/X translations.

After reporting $34,350 million in revenues for 2017, the company expects the following for 2018 and 2019:

2018 sales are expected to grow 3.96% to $35,711 million.

2019 sales are expected to grow 8.30% to $38,676 million.

Looking at profits, the company is far more optimistic with an effective marketing campaign, cost reductions and a $12B share repurchase plan.

An important note before reviewing expected data: The company historically underplays EPS guidance and tends to beat expectations by roughly 25% on a regular basis. Therefore, the EPS estimates presented are taking that into effect.

2017's actual EPS was $2.51 (vs. expected $2.01). The company expects the following for 2018 and 2019:

2018 (adjusted) EPS is expected to grow 13.94% to $2.86. ($2.29 exp)

2019 (adjusted) EPS is expected to grow 15.38% to $3.30. ($2.64 exp)

Both sales and profits are expected to outperform peers alongside an improving economy and spending environment.

A Look at Shareholder Value

It is important to look at shareholder value when analyzing a company like Nike since most of the holdings in the company are done long-term, possibly for retirement. A solid dividend and buyback program are an added bonus for a company growing mid-single-digits for the last 30+ years.

While you wait for the market to price in Nike's sales and profits in the next 20 years, the company pays an annual dividend of $0.72/share yielding 1.41%. The company has regularly increased its dividend 2c/share every year and with its consistent cash pile and solid future orders, is expecting to continue to do so.

The other shareholder value metric is its $12B share repurchase program. Nike has already bought back roughly $5.1B in stock, amounting to 5-6% of shares outstanding. The continued effort to buy back outstanding shares will boost investor holdings and increase EPS to allow for payout increase.

The company generated $2.53 billion in Free Cash Flow for 2016 and is expected to increase that amount in low single digits for 2017. This allows the company to easily pay its $945 million in dividend payments, $82 million in Interest Expense and share buyback plan, leaving over $1 billion for R&D.

With a recovery in gross margins and low double-digit net income growth, I believe the company's free cash flow will remain steady to slightly increase over the next several years, allowing for the previously stated payout ratio:

NKE Free Cash Flow (Annual) data by YCharts

Risks

Nike's prime risk factor is competition, facing off companies like Foot Locker (FL), Under Armour (UAA) and Lululemon Athletica (LULU) in the Footwear and Apparel segments and an overall competitive environment with adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) which operated globally alongside Nike.

As stated in its annual 10K, other material risk factors include F/X impacts, inability to retain industry endorsers, seasonality, change in tax rates, global growth concerns and the inability to predict market trends. All these and more are faced head-on with an extensive R&D department and brand experts advising and leading the way in the athletic footwear, apparel and accessories industry.

Valuation

A simple valuation metric will do the company the most justice looking forward. The company is expected to grow EPS mid-single digit for the next 4 years on behalf of the aforementioned factors, followed by a consistent industry-wide mid-to-high single digit growth.

Conclusion

For the individual investor, Nike is as sound as it gets. With a solid market demand, increasing sales and profit growth, sustainable shareholder value efforts and being currently undervalued with a prime entry point, bode well for long-term investors looking to add value and growth for the future.

I believe Nike will easily outperform the market in the upcoming years and is a sound investment for a long-term investment at these undervalued prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.