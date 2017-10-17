Gold - I Am Cautious Now

These two events make me cautious about gold prices in the short term.

In my last report on the precious metals market, I made the following conclusions:

Latest developments deliver the evidence of a boring and potentially devastating negative correlation between the US dollar and gold. However, a few indications discussed in this article support a bullish or consolidation thesis on gold: the silver / gold ratio, the GDX / gold ratio, the easing selling pressure demonstrated by money managers trading gold futures and the lack of short-covering among the big speculators trading US dollar index futures”

The first conclusion was correct until October 12 – gold (green arrows) and the US dollar (dotted lines) were going in the opposite directions:

Source: stooq.pl

Then, on October 12, the US dollar entered a trading range (the red rectangle) but gold kept on going up (the blue arrow). Summarizing – gold seems to be strong now. Does it mean that we should see higher gold prices in the short term? Well, not necessarily.

Commitments of Traders [COT] report

The COT reports are released on each Friday but they show the state of the market as of each Wednesday. For example, the last COT report disclosed the positions held by the traders on October 10, 2017 (the row marked in grey):

Table 1

Source: COT report and Simple Digressions

Interestingly, between October 3 and 10, the gold prices went up from $1,272 to $1,288 per ounce (an increase of 1.3%) but money managers cut their gross long position in gold futures by 11.2 thousand contracts (a net long position was cut by 8.1 thousand contracts). Well, it is not a typical pattern – generally, when gold prices go up, money managers tend to increase their long bets on gold (and vice versa). This time this group of players, despite higher prices of gold, cut their long bets. It looks like money managers are quite pessimistic about gold at the moment, which makes me cautious about the yellow metal in the short term.

US dollar

The cut in long positions held by money managers in gold futures contrasts sharply with a very weak US dollar. As a rule, a weak greenback should motivate money managers to increase long bets on gold but last week this rule was broken. As the chart (below) shows, big speculators slightly increased their net short position in US dollar index futures by 402 contracts:

Source: COT report and Simple Digressions

…and at the same time cut their long exposure to gold (Table 1).

The relationship between gold and 10-year treasury notes

One of my favorite short-term indicators is the relationship between gold prices and US 10-year treasury notes prices. Here is an updated chart showing the latest developments:

Source: Simple Digressions

At the end of August 2017, the ratio broke above its strong resistance (the red, dotted line on the lower panel of the chart). Since that time the old resistance works as a new support level. It means that whenever the ratio is close to the red, dotted line, a gold buying opportunity arises.

This thesis was tested in the beginning of October when the ratio violated the new support. The test was positive - gold ended its short-term correction and started another bullish wave.

Physical markets

Last week the Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE) released the September figures. The data delivered by the SGE was very strong because this year the Chinese withdrew 1,505 tons of gold up to now (7.0% more than last year):

Source: the SGE

What is more, the Chinese demand for gold is getting stronger when measured on a per-month basis (the red arrow):

Source: the SGE

Note that since May 2017 (the red arrow) the Chinese were withdrawing larger and larger amounts of gold (the only exception was July when the demand was a little bit weaker).

Of course, this data has no impact on gold prices in the short term, but the long-term fundamentals are very sound – the Chinese demand for gold bullion is strong and rising.

The Chinese demand for silver bullion also looks strong:

Source: the SGE

Although in September the Chinese withdrew less silver than in August, the demand is still impressive – September was the second strongest month this year.

GDX and GDXJ are growing

In October two flagship precious metals ETFs, VanEck Vectors Gold and Junior Miners (GDX and GDXJ), substantially increased the amount of shares outstanding:

Source: GDX and GDXJ

I think it is the positive news for precious metals investors – share prices of a number of mining companies will definitely get additional support from these two vehicles. For example, according to SEDAR – GDXJ increased its stakes in Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), Sandstorm (SAND) and IAMGOLD (IAG).

Summary

Last week gold was strong. However, despite higher gold prices, money managers trading gold futures cut their long bets. In my opinion, this cut is not a typical event spotted during a bull stage of the precious metals market. As a result, I am cautious now.

On the other hand, the Chinese demand for precious metals is strong, which supports a long-term bullish thesis on gold.

Note:

