Avoid This Credit Card And Travel Services Company With Poor Total Return

This article is about American Express (NYSE:AXP), one of the largest global payments companies, and why it's an avoid for all investors. When I scanned the five-year chart, I saw American Express has a poor chart showing insufficient growth in price over the period, while the market is up 75%. Also, the volatility is much too much for my retirement portfolio.

AXP data by YCharts

I have had comments in previous articles asking why I compare performance to the Dow average. I use the Dow average for performance comparison because seven of the companies in the Good Business Portfolio are in the Dow, and they got there by being good businesses that make money in good and bad times. So I've been looking at some other Dow companies to see if they perform well enough to add to my portfolio. American Express is the eighteenth that I am looking at, and will continue until I have reviewed all 30 DOW companies. This study has come up with two great companies: 3M (NYSE:MMM) and UnitedHealthcare group (NYSE:UNH). Four others that have fair potential are Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Nike (NYSE:NKE), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), and now we review American Express, which is an avoid. The other companies were poor investments for me using my Good Business Portfolio Guidelines.

Fundamentals of American Express will be reviewed in the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

American Express passes 9 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a moderate score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

American Express does not meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last ten years and having a yield of at least 1%, failing this guideline with six years of increasing dividends. It has a moderate increasing dividend with a below-average yield of 1.5%. The dividend growth rate is high for the past few years, about 12%/year, and this is therefore not a buy for the income investor. The average five-year earnings payout ratio is low at 20%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business, increasing the dividend and buying back shares. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 billion. American Express easily passes that. This is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $80 billion. The size of American Express, plus its cash flow of $5.8 billion, gives the company the ability to increase the business going forward and buy back shares. It has been buying back shares at an average of $4.2 billion for the past five years. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR (S&P CFRA) of 10.0% easily meets my requirement. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. American Express fails this guideline with a poor total return of 66.99%, lower than the Dow's total return of 74.56% over my test period. $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $16,400 today. This underperforming total return makes AXP a poor investment for the total return investor looking back. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. American Express's S&P CFRA rating is three stars, or Hold, with a target price of $85.0, passing the guideline. The share price is presently 9.4% above the target. American Express is over the target price at present and has a moderate P/E of 15.6, making it a poor buy at this entry point. One of my guidelines is whether I would buy the whole company if I could. The answer is no. The dividend stream has good growth, but the poor total return makes AXP a definite avoid. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, make a fair profit, invest profits back into the business and also generate a fair income stream. Most of all what makes American Express interesting is the $4 billion buyback, but that is mitigated by the volatility of the stock price and poor total return.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. American Express's total return underperformed the Dow baseline in my 57.0-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 57.0-month test period (starting January 1, 2013, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013 and other years that had fair and bad performance. The poor total return of 66.99% makes AXP a poor investment for the total return investor looking back, but it does have above-average dividend growth for the income investor. American Express presently has a yield of 1.5%, which is below average for the income investor, but does have moderate growth of its dividend. The dividend is estimated to be increased to $0.38/quarter, or up 8.6%, in September 2018. The Dow's 57.0-month total return baseline is 74.56%

Company Name 57.0-Month Total Return Difference from Dow Baseline Yearly Dividend Percentage American Express +66.99% -7.57% 1.5%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter, on July 19, 2017, American Express reported earnings of $1.47 that beat expected earnings by $0.03, compared to $2.10 last year. Total revenue was higher at $8.31 billion more than a year ago by 1.0% year over year and beat expectations by $110 million. This was a fair report, with the bottom line increasing and top line increasing, but with earnings lower than last year's. The next earnings report will be out in October 2017 and is expected to be $1.47, compared to last year at $1.20 - a good increase. The guidance for the year is shown in the graphic below.

(Source: AXP earnings call slides)

Last year's earnings were $5.65, and the guidance shows this year's earnings to be in the range of last year's figure. For me, this shows very little growth year over year and makes this company an avoid based on earnings.

Business Overview

American Express is one of the largest global services companies in the United States and foreign countries.

As per Reuters:

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a global services company. The Company's principal products and services are charge and credit card products, and travel-related services, which are offered to consumers and businesses around the world. Its segments include the U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (OTC:ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS). The USCS includes the U.S. Consumer Card Services business and consumer travel services in the United States. The ICNS includes the International Consumer Card Services business, Global Network Services business and consumer travel services outside the United States. The GCS includes the Global Corporate Payments business, small business services businesses in the United States and internationally, financing products and foreign exchange services operations. The GMS includes the Global Merchant Services business and global loyalty coalition businesses."

The graphic below shows the growth in international areas. The international sector is where the present growth is coming from, and the bottom line will depend on this growth and the United States' plan to reduce corporate taxes.

(Source: AXP earnings call slides)

Overall, American Express is a business with a moderate forward CAGR projected growth that has stock price performing lower than the market long term. If you want a below-average yield with a growing dividend stream and with a poor total return in the global payments business, then AXP may fulfill your needs, but for me it's an avoid.

The economy is showing moderate economic growth right now (about 2.4%), and the Fed has raised rates in June 2017, with future rate increases dependent on the United States economy and inflation. The Fed projects for one more increase in 2017. I feel it is going slowly - it doesn't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

In the July 19, 2017, earnings call, Jeff Campbell (executive vice president and chief financial officer) said:

Earlier today, we published our second quarter results and with our earnings per share for Q2 at a $1.47, and with adjusted revenue growth for 2Q of 8%. We believe that our results continue to reflect solid progress against our priorities, laid out again on Slide 2, accelerating revenue growth, optimizing investments and resetting the cost base.



Since early 2015, we have made many changes to the company and have been investing in a broad set of growth opportunities generated by our unique business model. As we have made these changes, we have always thought to balance the short, medium and long-term.



We are certainly encouraged by our current revenue performance and the near term payoff we are getting from our actions. But to be clear, we are making decisions and generating sustainable revenue growth, and we've remained focused for the years beyond 2017 on the 6% revenue growth scenario that we shared at our Investor Day in March.



In addition, we are clearly seeing the benefits of our cost reduction efforts and continue to return significant amounts of capital to shareholders through our dividend and share buyback programs.



Our efforts across these areas are driving the simple model we have shared over the last couple of years. We have a diverse range in growth businesses as a business model that provides steady operating leverage plus a balance sheet that shows tremendous capital strength all of which contribute to steady EPS growth."

The graphic below shows the growth drivers referenced by the CFO.

(Source: AXP earnings call slides)

The model American Express is following will need more time to allow the cost cutting to take effect and get the company growing strongly. At this point in time, I think it would better to wait and see the growth before investing in AXP.

Takeaways

American Express is not an investment I would recommend. It has a below-average yield, poor total return and slow growth with a relatively average PE. The Good Business Portfolio will not consider AXP as an investment for the portfolio because of the company's slow growth and poor total return. The Good Business Portfolio does not have an open slot at present. I keep the portfolio at 25 companies or less, since I can't keep track of more than that and 25 gives good diversification.

Recent Portfolio Changes

Increased position of L Brands (NYSE:LB) to 3.2% of the portfolio. I believe the downturn in LB is well overdone.

Increased position of General Electric (NYSE:GE) to 4% of the portfolio, a full position. GE has now become a value and income play.

Sold Harley Davidson (NYSE:HOG) position from the portfolio and will watch it see if President Trump cuts corporate taxes or brings foreign profits back at a low tax rate. This sale gets rid of an underperformer and makes room for a company with more present growth.

Added a starter position of MMM at 0.5% of the portfolio. The company has a steady dividend history and is a Dividend King with 58 years of increasing dividends and great total return. Please see my article "3M: Dividend King With Great Total Return."

Wrote some LB October 20, strike 40.0 calls on the part of the holding. If the calls remain in the money near exercise time, they will be moved up and out.

Recently, on July 27, trimmed Boeing (NYSE:BA) from 10.9% of the portfolio to 10.7%. It is a great company, but you have to be diversified. The Paris Air Show was great for Boeing, and the company easily beat Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) in orders by a mile.

Increased the position of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) to 6.6% of the portfolio, as I wanted a little more income.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in the portfolio are as follows: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is 8.5% of the portfolio, Altria Group (NYSE:MO) is 7.0% of the portfolio, Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is 8.5% of the portfolio and Boeing is 11.3% of the portfolio. Therefore, MO, JNJ and HD are in trim position. My money management rules say to trim BA now, but I will wait until after the next earnings report, which I expect to be good.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 11% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 million in the first quarter, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 million, a big jump from the first quarter. The second-quarter earnings were fantastic, with the company beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. S&P Capital IQ raised its one-year target for BA to $252.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-Brexit world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom lines, and Mr. Market did like the growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a Hold forever; it is now a Strong Buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the complete Good Business Portfolio list and performance, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 2nd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review." Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, OHI, Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN), Digital Investors Trust (NYSE:DLR) and HD that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them in my list of previous articles.

