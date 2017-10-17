Sonic's (SONC) CEO Cliff Hudson on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sonic Corporation (NASDAQ:SONC)

Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

October 17, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Cliff Hudson - Chief Executive Officer

Claudia Pedro - Chief Financial Officer

Corey Horsch - Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer

Analysts

Nicole Miller - Piper Jaffray

Will Slabaugh - Stephens

Andrew Charles - Cowen & Company

Matthew DiFrisco - Guggenheim Securities

Sharon Zacfia - William Blair

Deutsche Bank - Brett Levy

Mike Tamas - Oppenheimer

John Glass - Morgan Stanley

Jon Tower - Wells Fargo

Operator

Good afternoon and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Sonic Corporation's Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2017 Earnings Call. As a reminder, today's presentation is being recorded.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that the comments made during this conference call are not based on historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These statements are made in reliance of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are subject to uncertainties and risks.

It should be noted that the Company's future results may differ materially from those anticipated and discussed in forward-looking statements. Some of those factors could cause or contribute to such difference have been described in the news release issued this afternoon on the Company's Annual Report, Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company would like to refer you to the sources of information.

Lastly, I'd like to point out that the remarks during this conference call are based on time sensitive information that is accurate only as of today, October 16, 2017. The archived replay for this conference call will be available through October 23, 2017. This call is the property of Sonic Corporation; any distribution, transmission, broadcast or rebroadcast of this call in any form without the expressed written consent of the Company is prohibited.

The Company has posted their fiscal third quarter earnings slideshow presentation on the Investors section of their Web site for you to review during the conference call, and after the conference call for up to 30 days. They have also scheduled this call, which includes a question-and-answer session to last about one hour. If they have not gotten to your questions within that time slot, please contact Corey Horsch at 405-225-4800, and he will make the appropriate arrangements to answer your questions.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Cliff Hudson, Sonic Corporation's Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Hudson, you may begin.

Cliff Hudson

Thank you. Thanks operator and thanks to all of you all joining us today. There are three things I want to do here on my comments today. One is to talk about the results of the fourth quarter, provide some context there. Then talk through with you some of the product pricing and promotional shifts that we're doing to attempt to positively impact of the business, particularly with some of our new marketing leadership that's engaged at the Company.

And then finally I'll turn it over to Claudia San Pedro, our Chief Financial Officer so she can talk through some of the detail and the main elements of what we just reported in our 2018 outlook. I should mention at the outset just from a logistic standpoint, I am at a remote location not at the Company's office, so if you send some logistic challenges here today that will be due to, but hopefully this should go smoothly throughout.

So first let's start with the fourth quarter highlights. The quarter we reported flat EPS at $0.45 on a 3.3% decline in same-store sales, this unfortunately allowed to 2% decline in the fourth quarter of last year. The same-store sales consisted of positive check of approximately 3%, little more than 3% more than offset by negative traffic in quarter.

Margins at Company owned drive-ins increased by 230 basis points, and this reflected our recent refranchising efforts that included the sales in lower margin items. Also, for the year, we opened a net 36 new drive-ins. It's included 22 during the fourth quarter. Our current area development pipeline is up 7% versus same time last year, and we're targeting 78 new gross new unit openings for 2018 and 40-50 remodels or relocations as we continue to work toward our 2% to 3% annual net unit growth. So, finally, we continue to return cash to our shareholders, repurchasing $45 million of stock during the quarter and $173 million on the year. This is about 13.5% of the shares outstanding, and we concluded later in the year of the refranchising stores as well. So, an active and productive year in many ways.

Looking to promotions and/or the more recent past and give you some context there. I want to talk a little more in depth about our sales performance during the fourth quarter. Our same-store sales decline of 3.3% was clearly below our expectations. This was partly influenced by weather, but it was also significantly driven by the way with our promotional calendar lined up in July and August; now, June, July and August versus the same period a year ago, 2016 versus 2017.

As you may recall in the spring and summer of 2016, 2016 we started to see a decline in traffic as many of our peers use lower commodity costs to promote discounted bundles of products. So in 2016 to defend against this, we did respond with something of a me-too version of that offer. Our own was a $5 Boom Box, Sonic Boom Box. And while in retrospect we likely mitigated some of the traffic loss we might have seen otherwise. In retrospect, we also view the offer as lacking in several ways; one, it was really very highly transactional, it was little branding element of that that we did call the Sonic Boom Box, it was largely undifferentiated versus what lot of our competition was doing. And as a result with the attractive price point and the lack of differentiation, it was highly transactional and probably drove a customer that was simply a value customer and not one, which over time would result in the loyalty.

So as we headed into the summer of 2017, our primary thought was to focus on something that -- some products that would be more unique to us or not just a deep discounting approach to the product. In fact, what we had made the decision months before was to tie into the movie, The Transformers. And probably the combination of promotions given what -- how the year unfolded was not what we would have done in hindsight; for one, we had virtually no experience with movie tie-ins, we did that and that maybe the last time for awhile; second, our tie-in with The Transformers Slide was with The Transformer Slash, and it really didn't have broad -- sufficiently broad based appeal, probably one thing to do that is the secondary promotion, it was our primary promotion in June and July. And so when you lap it over the year before with the bundled offer, number of products at a price point, it really was not -- is neither the traffic driver nor the top line driver that we might have seen from a year before.

But most importantly, the offer that -- meaning the Slash and then later overlapping with premium check-in channel with an LTO and our Custard Concrete, which we also overlap with that as the summer progressed. Lack of sufficient value message given the context in which we find ourselves operating in 2017. And so the problematic nature of things a year ago with the boom box and its value, here we were hurdling it a year later with products that weren't value focused, they were more peculiar to us but there're full price and probably a challenging mix versus the current context of our competition and some of the traffic of a year ago.

So as we -- as December progressed that we realized this gap, we begin designing modifications to try to address these shortcomings. And as we talked about it our June conference call, we did start activating some promotional activity towards core product items, like our wing-night in America buy one get one free bonus promotions, which we’ve implemented recently on a limited basis again. And second week of September, we started our Carhop Classic offer of a full-sized Sonic cheeseburger and a medium handmade onion ring order.

So you get those two, get those two products for just $2.99. We offer that all day every day beginning the week of September 11, and it's still being offered today. So unlike just large bundles offers, our view is that these types of promotions highlight our higher quality differentiated products. And as a result, as customers use them, they like those onion rings more likely to drive to loyalty, more likely to ensure their drive-ins are able to offer guests better service, also because the nature of those products, core menu items that these operators have been delivering for decades.

So the good news is that as we started these different strategies that were about some core products, but also offered at a more aggressive price, as an example at Carhop Classic did not include a drink, significant majority of the customers buy a drink in full price to go with it. So good news, we started seeing improvements in traffic trends, heading into the fall as these tactics were initiated.

And so, I want to say to you is that in our quarter-to-date, absent weather impact cause you've got Hurricane Harvey and a lot of other stuff in there. But absent weather impact quarters-to-date first quarter here as sales, absent weather impact, sales are basically flat which is a real improvement over the second quarter -- the fourth quarter, big improvement over the summer quarter. Now, the comparison with the absent weather in the summer quarter, we were looking at it a negative 2% sales. Now, fall, absent weather impact, we're looking at flat sales.

So we're on a better track, and I think this pertains to better things to come. And while we will continue to work on this approach over this quarter and coming quarters, we continue also to pursue more strategic changes in our ice type engagement areas to engage with our customers over the long term, and move us towards this 2020 goal we stated with our operator of 1.5 million AUV.

So the manner in which we're thinking about that, getting some breathing room here this fall and continue to this, almost to bridge between the two, I want to talk for a moment about some elements of that in the flywheel. We’ve talked about this for some period of time. So most of you should be familiar with how we approach this, the flywheel that you should see on the screen. The flywheel is really kind of been the framework for how we layout different pieces of our strategy that we're one support to drive the other. So that each is self leveraging or leverages from another or self reinforcing.

In 2011 to 2016, we really executed quite well, I think and most of the element of this flywheel and that really help drive the improvement of our average unit volume by about $250,000 during that time, a really significant growth in system wide sales as well. And some elements of this piece like the national media, the GRPs on this grew by 50% over that time, so really quite a robust growth period. It also included new elements to the product pipeline, and a whole series of things related to Ice Cream and Slush categories, but also a verity of chicken products.

So we referred to this at the time in the early probably decade is our 2020 media plan to shift the national media and then moving through this flywheel. So I have to say not all together unexpectedly that was going to run for so long and then we're going to leverage the Ice piece. And as we reached the middle of 2016, some of the non Ice elements that have fueled our business over the last five years really begin to have less impact without sufficient refinement of them.

And our intention has always been then to reinvigorate this flywheel, you might say, with many of our investments across the systems, many of the technology base POPS, POS the apps, including order ahead, which coming down the pipe now and then imminently customer relationship marketing as well. But the elements of the Ice initiatives that were intent to move in with the 2020 media piece and in many ways, we're quite ready to get there because there’s something really implementation problems and processes related to POS, POPS and the order ahead with that.

So what we now have been again internal conversations about and action toward is something of a bridge between that original 2020 media plan, and then the development testing implementation is the more digital base consumer engagement. In that effort, we’re really quite excited to have our new team together, headed by Jose Dueñas, our Chief Brand Officer and he has been hard at work with the team to kind of refresh some of these areas of the strategic frame work. And while that team has only been together a few months, I'm happy to share that some early examples of some things that we’re doing, trying to revitalize the flywheel, literally enhancing some of the 20th century elements out of it that were part of that enhancements to the 2020 media plan several years ago, but then also the same team focusing on how do we get these ice elements launched in 2018 and moving.

So going into some of the detail on the flywheel piece and particularly starting on the media picture, we continue in my view to out-punch our – similarly, out-punch those in our industry, those who really size, there’s well beyond us, posting indicators comparable to brands that are several times our size. With the rapid changing nature of the media landscape has a slope, as a matter of fact, it’s moving quite quickly, which calls and that’s refresh our approach. So for one, we’ll be more – significantly more aggressive in shifting advertising ways towards digital and social channels, the last versus 12 months ago, we’re up 7% waiting moving into those social and digital channel.

And despite of that shift, because we are shifting the mix of our advertising commercials, our national cable commercials relying on more 15 second ads and fewer 30s. In fact in the next 12 months, we'll see gross rating points grow by 10% in 2018. So in spite of the fact that we've had more challenging year, we do see the GRP is growing next year. And as we continue to use mass media to advertise new products and little time offers, we also recognize increasing need to tell more brand stories. So we will be talking about authentic ingredients, lower calorie options, variety that we offer in our menu and the opportunity for customizations that customers always had at sight and particularly in our fountain area.

So as we continue this variety of messages across the growing number of channels, we also will be working to, and already are as a matter of fact, evolve our campaign with the two guys, including potential for additional parties involved having fun with that. Some of this as you’ve experienced over a period of time, but we'll quite step that up somewhat. You all have seen in the creative, historically you would have seen TJ's mom, a character that portrays Pete's daughter. You would have seen Ice Tea in a car next to our group you would have seen a women that portrays Pete's wife. So we'll be stepping more this up prospectively still working with the two guys, still keeping the campaign the good evolution of it to make sure that it's fresh and different and breaking through with the consumers.

Now, the creative is important and the media is important, but the primary reason important is to talk about products and how we reach out to consumers. And that next stage of the flywheel focuses on product and day parts. Although, our customers and I think a lot of consumers look to us for indulgent treats, we also recognize that our core consumers are paying more attention to food quality and health perception. And we look not only to highlight things like our real ice-cream and handmade onion rings and the real fruit and our beverages and the 100% real beef burgers and hot dogs. But we'll also be more aggressive in developing products that both taste good and offer the Sonic user a wider variety of better for you options.

We do see some real opportunity to take ownership of fountain drinks, which we've had in the past and shift away from regular in diet. Carbonated soft drinks continue as we think we can also capitalize on that shift and we will be focusing on that and promoting those alternatives. And while we continue to innovate on the product front, we're also redoubling our efforts to reduce operational complexity into driving and to simplify our menu for our operators, but also for our customers. And our mandate is to look towards fewer, bigger and more impactful promotions. They do a better job of leveraging core products, while at the same time, looking to remove low velocity items things that don't move from our menu.

And this fall as we rollout our -- have rolled out our new menus, we do 17 items from that menu and we’ll continue that process going forward. So we're also looking forward to launching on our app order ahead in the first part of calendar 2018. Following that, we'll be initiating our first major effort to recruit customers into our Ice Ecosystem and constructing a world class CRM program along with that. Our view is that we've really got really distinct advantage because of no small parts, the physical layout of our drive-in and Carhop service made to order of food. But that physical layout will allow us to order ahead function, will allow us remove friction from the consumer experience that that would have with our competitors, and we think add a really significant value for us guests so as they can be first in-line every time when they come to Sonic.

All of this is focused of course on, and our intention is that these marketing product efforts will drive improved top line results but also profit for our franchisees. So we're pursuing initiatives in the back of the houses as well. And that should improve profitability independent of same-store sales. So for example, our franchisees are in the process of activating inventory management tool that derives from the new point of sale system, company-owned stores. Our owned stores generated 50 to 100 basis points of margin improvement as they roll this out. And we believe franchisees will have the same opportunity prospectively.

We're also going to be launching in the immediate future a new labor scheduling tool across the system that will be throughout calendar 2018. And this is Web-based, a very crew friendly mobile interface, should ease the burden for store managers but also help crew engagement and ultimately improve our labor efficiency. So these are two examples that's somewhat independent of traffic or sales that will help our operators drive profitability. And the two combined should be a very nice, as operators successfully implement them, very nice contribution to the bottom line for our average operator. So these elements contributing very much to this ongoing movement -- momentum in the flywheel, new store development as profits increase in the drive-in, this in turn helps our development and development that helps all aspects of our brand.

Over the course of the last three years, the system has significantly increased the number of rebuilds and relocations, that speaks to our franchises continued confidence in our future, in our view. In fact, our relocations and rebuilds have increased by almost 400% since 2014. We consistently see an AUV at re-locator rebuild stores, some case as is much as 30% higher. And with this I think we're going to continue to see this initiative pursued by our operators on a sustained basis, given the age of our system and the opportunity with these rebuilds.

Now, new drive-ins are also a real contributor here. We opened -- continue to open new drive-ins throughout this past fiscal year across the country. Many of these stores have had quite stunning volume. Probably one of the most important things, so I should point it out about new stores and their performance is that when they opened we've not seen sales weighing that we might have seen 15, 20 and 30 years ago. Instead, our new stores are on average retaining about 90% of their sales in the second year after opening. So this is a big deal and will help ROI on new stores, but help our system all together.

As it relates to our operators’ commitment to growth in the future, we're expanding our footprint with new store commitments throughout the country, including new states like Hawaii. And our current area of development pipeline is about 7% versus the same time a year ago, and as you can see well distributed across as you can see from the map, distributed across the country. So this combination of these various development initiatives, increasing location and rebuild activity, continued new store development, growing commitment of pipeline, all this bolsters the confidence we have in our ability to achieve our multiyear growth, but also gives you a sense of the confidence that our operators have in the brand.

The new unit growth, as you can see by this next slide, the bar chart here the progression over the last several years, 36 new stores net of closures were opened in 2017, so 1% growth for the systems net. We opened 22 drive-ins in the fourth quarter alone around that a really very strong year of development despite that slower sales. We anticipate 40 to 50 net new drive-in openings in the coming year and as we continue to progress towards our longer term goal of 2% to 3% annual net new unit growth. So, with that discussion about development that context for the business today, I'm going to turn it over to Claudia San Pedro to walk through the financial performance in quarter and she'll also walk through for guidance for the year. Claudia?

Claudia Pedro

Thank you, Cliff. For the quarter, system wide same-store sales declined 3.3%, while adjusted earnings per share were flat. Check was positive offset by traffic declines as we continue to see an intensive competitive environment even as commodity inflation begins to normalize.

Franchise revenue decreased by almost $200,000 or 40 basis points as a result of same-store sales decline, offset by increased royalty from our refranchising efforts. Total Company adjusted operating margin improved 420 basis points to 28.5% in the quarter, driven primarily by a higher mix of franchise stores. Company drive-in margins improved by 230 basis points, driven by our refranchising effort and a one-time surplus credit for workers compensation, partially offset by sales deleverage.

We have locked in most of our commodity costs through the first half of the fiscal year, including virtually all of our beef and anticipate our commodity basket inflation to be modestly up in fiscal 2018 expected at about 150 basis points for the year and closer to 200 basis points for the first fiscal quarter. We are continuing to proceed with a conservative approach to pricing, and our current menu pricing cumulatively is about over -- slightly over 1% and we recently took just under 1% as we rolled over prior year pricing. Labor margin improved by approximately 60 basis points, and this was again as a result of workers compensation surplus credit in the quarter.

When we look at our adjusted tax rate, it was 32.4% and this reflects the refranchising transactions and restructuring charges completed in the quarter as shown in the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation table in the press release. The suggested rate does include a favorable impact from the early adoption of ASU 2016-09, which relates to the recognition of excess tax benefits related to stock option exercises. The early adoption of this standard resulted in the recognition of about $146,000 in excess tax benefits in the quarter, and has essentially reduced our income tax provision and lowered our adjusted rate by about 52 basis points.

When we look at free cash during the fourth quarter, we repurchased $45 million in stock, completing the $173 million share repurchase for 2017, which represents 13.5% of our shares outstanding. We also returned $24 million to shareholders in 2017 through dividend payments. And as of August 09, 2017, the Board of Directors approved $160 million share repurchase authorization for fiscal 2018.

When we look at our capital structure, we ended the quarter with $22 million in unrestricted free cash. We anticipate free cash flow of approximately $60 million to $65 million in 2018, excluding expenditures related to built to suite development projects; built to suite drive-ins, the restaurants that we build with the intention to sell to predetermined franchisees in the very near term. As proceeds from the sale of built to suite drive-ins are recognized as investment cash flows, we have never included them in our definition of free cash flow for the purposes of investor communication.

We are now going to net the expenditures on built to suite against free cash flow to provide a better representation of our free cash flow generation. We anticipate capital expenditures of between $38 million and $40 million, excluding built to suite expenditures of approximately $4 million, capital expenditures are expected to be between $34 million to $36 million.

With our refranchising initiative now behind us, we are increasing our targeted leverage ratio from 3 to 3.5 times net debt to EBITDA to 3.5 to 4.5 times. This higher ratio is consistent with a more stable highly franchised business model and a source of continued financial flexibility throughout the business cycle. We anticipate accessing the debt markets over the coming months. And as disclosed previously, our Board of Directors has authorized that the $160 million for share repurchase in fiscal 2018.

As we move on to our fiscal year 2018 outlook, we expect system same store sales to being flat to up 2%, while adjusted EPS is expected to increase 5% to 10%. We anticipate the first fiscal quarter same store sales to come in modestly below this range given prior year comparisons and negative weather. For the year, margins at Company owned drive-ins are expected to be in the range from 15.1% to 15.7% depending on same store sales performance.

We continue to expect upward pressure on labor costs in 2018, driven by minimum wage increases, continued investment in drive-in management wages and overall tightness in the labor market. We anticipate that 50 to 100 basis points of pressure in same stores labor to be offset on the P&L by the benefits of our refranchising, particularly in the first half. We anticipate our lease revenues to be approximately flat versus prior year and our projected SG&A expense for 2018 is approximately $76 million to $78 million, which increased approximately $3.5 million in associated increased expense related to our incentive compensation claim versus 2017, assuming we meet our performance targets.

Projected 2018 SG&A is relatively flat with 2017's number of $78.7 million, reflecting an organizational realignment of talent at the corporate office. Given our recent refranchising initiative and an increased focus on marketing and technology initiatives, we eliminated certain positions across the organization and are reallocating resources to these initiatives, which we anticipate will help fuel the initiatives outlined earlier by Cliff.

Note that approximately $1.8 million in severance charges related to the restructuring was called out on the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation in the press release. Our expected tax rate for 2018 is 35% which assumes no impact from these options of ASU 2016-09, which relates to the recognition of excess tax benefits related to stock option exercises as the timing of stock option exercises are difficult to predict. With that, we will open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, the question-and-answer session will be conducted electronically. [Operator Instructions] Your first question will come from the Nicole Miller with Piper Jaffray.

Nicole Miller

I just had two quick questions. First, so everybody’s on the same page, you talked about trends in terms of ex-weather. Can you just give us an idea of what the weather impact is that you're talking about?

Cliff Hudson

Well, I think, Nicole, the objective there was to try to give you a sense of what the core business trends were, which is why we tried to take the weather out of it. And so this is why my comment was in the summer time or rather in the fourth fiscal quarter ex-weather that sales would have been about 2% negative, whereas quarter to-date ex-weather, it would be flat. So the objective there given the detail we’re given is to try to show you what the trend in the business was, trend in the core business was ex-weather. Well, I kind of figured it might lead to the question okay, then what was weather in the summer which you can probably now figure out and then what's the weather now.

It’s not my objective to try to give you what sales are today, it is my objective to try to give you what trends in the business are with these new promotional initiatives, I should say new but, the promotional strategy that we're utilizing versus what was devised last winter into the spring devised for the summer. And it's much more kind of brand traditional with more aggressive pricing with fashion such a way that is profitability for the operator where the customer as it drink that. That was the point in stating it the way I did. And I should say I think I'm going to leave it that.

Nicole Miller

Okay, understood and then bigger picture question. When you look at the trend and specifically traffic, could you talk about changes in leverage versus changes in food? And is that where the narrative lies, or is it a change may be by channel being digital or dine-in drive in? Thank you.

Cliff Hudson

Well, if I understand your question correctly, and Claudia, don’t hesitate to jump in if you have a perspective on this. If I understand your question correctly as we through the challenge, it is not challenge as it relates to a single product and it is not a challenge as it relates to the single day part. We have been performing in some day parts better than others, but the nature of the challenge that was experienced, there it’s been much more competitive environment for one, two or three years now as it relates to fountain and there has been shifting customer behavior as well. But the challenge really does come across day parts and across product lines. And we’re addressing it in a very pointed way as it relates to product lines and day parts.

Nicole Miller

So I hate to draw this out and I’ll just hop off after this. But core beverage how is it doing then? And by day part then what are some of those stronger day parts that you are suggesting?

Cliff Hudson

Let me ask Claudia and Corey how they want to handle the day part discussion.

Claudia Pedro

So we don’t typically talk about day parts and parts in a lot of detail. I think what I can go back to Nicole and we can talk about is, if your question is, is our beverage business being disproportionally impacted by some of the larger competitors, we think it's being impacted but not in a disproportionate rate. To Cliff's earlier point, the intense competitive environment is impacting all areas of our business, and we’re working both from a product innovation standpoint, from a promotional strategy and from a media perspective to address that.

Operator

And moving on, we'll hear from Will Slabaugh with Stephens.

Will Slabaugh

I have question about the Carhop Classic that you launched recently. It seems like a pretty aggressive price point at $2.99 and something that seems to have helped to turn things around you recently. So I'm curious with that aggressive price one with the franchisee feedback has been in terms of profitability, and then also should we think about this as a platform going forward that you can build up or maybe keep for a long period of time, considering the early success that it seems to have?

Cliff Hudson

Good question, Will. It's good to hear from you. The strategy, which I alluded to earlier but I don't think it's a surprise. The $2.99 is aggressive. We think the thing we’re missing earlier in the late last fiscal year but early in the summer, why is some very good product the chicken sandwich the custard and even the Slush for that matter for certain category customer, all good products, all traditional products for Sonic. None of them was attached at aggressive price.

And so this is the transition into the fall, realizing that that's the environment we're operating in. The offer did not include a drink, majority of the customers ordered drink with it that full price drinks makes all the difference in the world then in terms of profitability of the offering. So that's how we made that work. And I think it's a pretty straightforward effort. The part of your question about does it presents platform or source for going forward. To the extent that it is our stated objective to revert to more traditional Sonic products in many of our promotions, perhaps with a more aggressive price point, but to that approach versus what we were doing spring and the summer, the answer is it's working and variations on thing you're likely to see.

Will Slabaugh

Got it, that's helpful. And then I wanted to ask one follow up if I could on comment you made, Claudia, around built to suitee and its impact on capital. So you broke out, which is helpful in terms of how we could think about the CapEx ex the built to suitees. I'm just curious, if we should think about this as being a multi-year strategy as far as building these stores and flipping them, or is this something that maybe one to two year type strategy?

Claudia Pedro

Well, we've been doing this for probably about the past two or three years. And I foresee that we will continue to do it as long as we see opportunity. So at least I would tell you over the next couple of years, we continue to think that there are opportunities to do this. And as you can see from our filings, we spend anywhere from $3 million to little over $5 million on these projects per year, and we’ve seen good success.

Operator

Andrew Charles with Cowen & Company is next.

Andrew Charles

Claudia, I had a question on, in opening guidance you opened 52 franchise locations in both 2016 and 2017 and also called a couple of times this will be 70% increase in store pipeline. Can you help us bridge the gap and how is this going to lead to 70 to 80 franchise openings in 2018? And then I have a follow up.

Claudia Pedro

So, just continued revolution of our focus on increasing our unit count. And so as Cliff mentioned before, while our same-stores have been a little bit challenged over the past year, some of the great things that we're seeing is; one, franchisees confidence in the brand over the long-term continues to improve and increase as you can see both from the number of commitments we've been able to sign on and the investment in our technology and then relocations and rebuilds.

As we look to this next year and in addition to that, we provided some additional technology tools to our franchisees to help build profitability with the rollout of a labor scheduling tool. As we look at the pipeline over this next year, we think that getting to 70 to 80 new drive-ins is achievable. We ended the year at a little over 1% net unit growth and this continues to help us get to that 2% to 3% number. Does that answer your question?

Andrew Charles

Yes, I think so.

Cliff Hudson

Well, if I could add something there, Claudia, I think part of the question may relate to mathematical computation. How do you take the pipeline up 7% and the productivity up 10%, I mean. So it's not as though the pipeline -- it's not as though everything is in lock step, and it really does depend on when the deals were signed? Where they were signed? Whether the number of operators that are opening stores at a given point in time? So it's not as though the pipeline has a beautiful lock beautiful lock step completely proportional constantly sequential progression about it. So that's why we can tell you the pipeline is up 7% over year ago. But the stores that are going to open here in the next quarter weren't signed in the last eight or nine months, they were signed in 2015 or 2016.

Claudia Pedro

Correct. Just to add a little bit to that, Andrew. So when we get through our quarterly process, particularly at the end of the fiscal year, we're reviewing not only where our commitments are but where they are in the contracting process, acquisition construction process to build out that pipeline. So we have much better insight, more tangible insight into real-time whether it's projects that have been able to move up a little faster or projects that are finally coming to fruition as they get through various stages in the process.

Andrew Charles

And just a separate question. Can you help us size up the bucket for G&A cut to really drive in 2018? Obviously, it’s a pretty good cut that you guys are looking at. So just directionally, any order of magnitude if you can, how should we think about where those will be derived?

Claudia Pedro

Andrew, are you talking about SG&A growth rate?

Andrew Charles

SG&A, yes, the guidance provided for 2018.

Claudia Pedro

So the SG&A guidance that we provided this year takes into account the fact that we reduced our headcount in the corporate office this past summer. It also takes into account and provides the range of it depending on our performance whether or not we're able to hit those variable compensation targets that would impact SG&A. We still intend on hiring anywhere from 20 to 25 new people again in those areas of marketing and technology. So that's where you get that range of 76 to 78 million over the year. As we look forward, our intent would be that we would continue to evaluate growth in that area in line with where we see our revenue growth at the corporate level.

Operator

From Guggenheim Securities, we'll hear from Matthew DiFrisco.

Matthew DiFrisco

Just one book keeping question and then a top line question. With respect to the workers' compensation adjustment that you had, I am assuming that all came into the labor line. And did you quantify that as $1.8 million gross?

Claudia Pedro

No, we did not quantify that as $1.8 million growth. The $1.8 million you're referring to Matt had to do with our restructuring charges associated with the realignment of resources at the corporate office. The workers comp credit did come into the labor line and it represents about $0.5 million. It represents about 60 to 70 basis points.

Matthew DiFrisco

That helps understand the model and leverage there. And then I guess can you give us a little bit of guidance as far as how we should think about lease revenue and the other revenue line. Those two lines have sort of I guess last couple of years have been closed to about $10 million or $11 million or so. With the built to suit strategy, should that number -- should those numbers in a combined basis grow on a year-over-year basis, and you should have more property potentially that could be rental?

Claudia Pedro

No, there're couple of things that are impacting that line to take into consideration. So one, most recently it's been impacted because we've had a series of real estate transactions where obviously we were collecting that lease revenue. Since the second fiscal quarter of 2017, we've had franchisees exercise their option to buy the real estate. And so that has -- obviously, it's going to result in a decrease on the lease revenue side as we go forward, so that's taking into the account on the guidance.

With respect to the built to suite, we usually flip those. It is our intent only to provide that capital on a short term basis. And so what we've typically seen is that franchisees buy us out within a year, year and a half. So we wouldn't expect that lease revenue item to grow substantially from built to suite.

Matthew DiFrisco

And the just last question on slide 18 you show your uses of cash. I guess is that just assuming for your 2018, the decrease in both share repurchase and the dividend being held flat. Is that to be still determined and given what you know today, or is that also pretty much the plan what you believe knowing the amount of debt you're looking to take out to access in the market, as well as the future cash flows that you have? Or would you expect to grow both of those?

Claudia Pedro

So we have announced that we grew, actually we increased the dividend on a per share basis in the August board meeting. And we also announced $160 million share repurchase amount in August, which is a decrease over the prior year. That's, unless there's something extraneous that happens that typically when we announced our capital restructure plans, and we don't anticipate that would change.

Matthew DiFrisco

So I guess is the default then that the built to suite is taking a little bit perhaps more capital than maybe in the near term that it could be potentially used to deploy to return to shareholders?

Claudia Pedro

It's only taking about approximately $4 million. It's not a significant amount.

Operator

We'll go to Sharon Zacfia with William Blair.

Sharon Zacfia

I think just two pretty simple questions. The guidance at 5% to 10% EPS growth, I assume the long term guidance is still intact for something greater than that presuming comps were healthier in the more consistent low single digit range with the incumbent on that? And then secondarily just a question as to whether or not Houston is back to normal at this point?

Claudia Pedro

I'd be happy to comment on that Sharon. So with respect to your first question, we do believe that from a long term basis, it can be in the range of 15%. And as you noted, if you look at our same-store sales guidance for fiscal year 2018, way say flat to 2%. We believe once we can get back to our historical algorithm of low single digit sales performance combined with increased unit growth. And then when you look at that, I think a more stable labor market going forward, Cliff mentioned implementation of the labor scheduling tool, which we think will provide some efficiency in the next six to 12 to 18 months for SRI. So we didn't include that in our margin guidance but we certainly think that's achievable.

So if you look at those three factors, we do think we can get back into the range of about 15%. And then with respect to Harvey, yes, everything with the exception we had very few drive-ins that have been permanently closed. So we are not seeing any more adverse impact directly from the hurricane.

Operator

From Deutsche Bank, Brett Levy.

Brett Levy

Would you be willing to share any details on what you're seeing in terms of downloads, what you’ve seen in the early tests that your level order. Is there anything within that that's being built into your 2018 guidance? And then just on the competitive landscape. Is there anything that you think is really moving the needle against you, any particular promotions? I know that the me 2s last year really forced your hand. But what do you think about the competitive landscape as it relates to what some of the others are doing? Thanks.

Cliff Hudson

As to the first part of that on the app, it would be premature to talk to you about what we're seeing in terms of downloads, why is that. Well, the app framework that we will need for wider utilization with the order ahead and et cetera. The app framework is in place and downloaded. So any customer that already has our app has that current new framework, the intellectual property that supports the revised app and revised approach. The pay, which you could say is mobile pay, right now just used for pay on premises. But the payment systems that are in that app are the payment systems we will need ongoing.

So I'm saying this to you we don’t have to build or rebuild a thing. The intellectual property framework that we need for the app is in place currently in people's smartphone. The mobile pay process is in place in people's smartphones. What's in test in a few drive-ins right now is the mobile order. The stage where we are is making sure that we have any kind of problems worked out with the process. So we will continue to expand the potential customer base. But frankly, we're still at friends and family usage to make sure that the app is working, and we're going to go through a period of time to do that and work out bugs before we roll out more broadly. So that's the reason why it's premature to talk about rate of download.

Well, there's been a lot of downloads of the app as it is, it's not from the standpoint of order ahead of usage of the order ahead. Now, the second part of our question I think related to the competitive environment which we're operating today and if I understood that correctly. And so the environment that I suggested that last summer as we moved into it and we had some good products, but they were full price products and we tried in other ways to get our value message across more surgical ways and it just really didn't work it actually changed our strategy.

The competitive environment continues to be very strong, both from a standpoint of quality of products, many of our competitors are offering, as well as aggressive pricing. And so that two combined makes it a challenge for all of us, because there have been times in years past, may be decades past where the items that were discounted and promoted were really very -- were not very pleasant items. And if do do go back before the great recession, there were reliance on value menus, these were items that were not much food for not much money.

Now what you do see with -- it's generally been a more benign commodity situation is as competitors just flat more aggressive within their pricing with better products and trying figuring out ways to make that work. So it continues to be a challenging environment and I don’t see that letting off anytime soon.

Brett Levy

Just one follow-up. How should we think about your actual spending on technology, both in dollars terms, and when do you start to see it subside? Is this still a 18, 19, 20 kind of thing. Thank you.

Claudia Pedro

So I think my response to that, Brett, would be that in the near-term I think we're close to building out what we think is a really solid infrastructure. But I would tell you for '18 and '19, we would expect that our capital expenditures for system technology would continue at their current pace. The other item that I would emphasize is as we know from other -- as we know with our lives, technology investments are recurring and ongoing as we see continued advancements and innovations occur, and as we have the need to replace them. So in the near-term, absolutely expect to continue to expand in the neighborhood of $17 million to $18 million on system technology from our standpoint and we think that’s a good investment to make.

Operator

Next we’ll hear from Brian Bittner with Oppenheimer and Company.

Brian Bittner

Mike Tamas on for Brian, appreciate the color that you gave in the improving core same store sales recorded to-date. But just wondering if you could frame that up, you guys versus the industry and some of your near-term competitors, just so do you have any idea of how everybody is doing and how you’re doing compared to that, what do you think is going on? Thank you.

Cliff Hudson

Well, we don’t -- that's a good question, understandable question. We have limited insight into our competition. We can get that more readily through sources that will share it as an industry and even versus concepts within our segment. But it doesn’t identify competitors by brand name. So there’re different ways we get that when it’s intra-quarter before some of else releases their numbers. It would, I think, it’s fair to say as we have modified our promotional strategy as we described to you today that we have seen ourselves fair better versus our competition.

And as we look at a spectrum of several score of competitors and we do get that with our competitors’ name on our weekly basis. Moving into September, we began to see ourselves improve versus competition, generally. And so that’s not a whole lot more detail to give you the math, but it has been a material movement versus most of our competition to the positive, I should say.

Operator

Next from Morgan Stanley we'll go to John Glass.

John Glass

Just a follow up on the digital initiatives for 2018, I appreciate the history about you expected the Ice systems to sort of being more up present in the promotional mix. Is mobile pay the key initiative in 2018? And what's or are there other pieces that you should expect to come in. And can you just provide a rough timeline, is it a second half event, pending your task, is it second quarter? How do you think about the pacing of that going into the next?

Cliff Hudson

Well, there are a whole series of digital, either direct or tied initiatives that we will be pursuing in 2018. It is a build. We are hoping and expecting that the mobile pay will be in the first quarter, but now it should be in the second quarter. But then the question becomes the promotion of it, the download of it, the usage of it by customers and practical standpoint and then the usage by us of that data once we receive it from them that use for the data on the individual basis, e-marketing to them thereafter and use for the data on a collective basis, i. e. the whole Big Data concept.

So in a wage on, I think one of things that's good about it is that you would hope and expect as it builds it’s a gift that keeps on giving. It is largely and in terms of turning it on, it is a 2018 initiative but it's not just the 2018 initiatives, because I think 2019-2020, it should get stronger because the tool will become -- the database will become more populated, the information we have will be broader and deeper. So it is something that should keep on giving, so 2018 calendar year, the pace at which people download this and use it.

The primary benefit, I think early on once we have it, is going to be the incremental medium -- use of these incremental mediums to attempt to engage the population and particularly a younger population. With the strength of it comes overtime with their usage and our ability to communicate with them. And it is going to be a build, it's not going to be quarter that it starts -- it's not turning on expected having it shoot off.

John Glass

And then Claudia just long-term CapEx, now that you're done largely with the refranchising. Is this 2018 the right long-term CapEx, I think you made a comment about built to suites. So is this the $40 million CapEx, is that how we should think about say next five years, next three years, or you’re still lending some one-time costs?

Claudia Pedro

I think one of the big areas of expenditures for us this past year and it will be again for us this year will be realizations from rebuilds. Cliff alluded to that investment that our franchisees are making in their drive-ins. We're also making as investments and we're seeing good return. So the extent to which we will continue to invest in those that we continue to see good return, we would expect over the next few years and that would be anywhere in the range from $6 million to $9 million on those.

So I think that you might see some slight moderation but we still think there is opportunity in relocations and rebuilds. We generally tend to see anywhere from 20% to 40% increase in sales associated with those investments.

Operator

And we'll take our final question from Jon Tower with Wells Fargo.

Jon Tower

Just a few last questions here. In terms of the way that you're looking at the changes in the media strategy, are you asking your franchisees to change the amount that they have to pay in?

Cliff Hudson

At the moment, no and we don't have current plans to.

Jon Tower

And then I know you had mentioned quarter-to-date you've referenced whether being a bit of headwind for same-store sales. But you didn’t mention anything regarding the malware attack. So is it safe to assume that you're not seeing any impact of that on your business?

Cliff Hudson

Claudia, how do we want to handle that?

Claudia Pedro

So at this point, we have not provided any impact from that to our sales. And I can tell you at this point we're not seeing any.

Jon Tower

And then lastly Cliff I think you may have touched on this a little bit earlier in response to Will's question. But how's your approach to Everyday Value evolving?

Cliff Hudson

Well, it is evolving, and it's a good question. We were approaching at it. And so it's a good question and it's an ongoing question internally. It's one that we’d only want to layout to a very limited degree on the phone and on a call like this, and I probably already done it as much as I need to just because you eluded just start giving away some part of your marketing strategy. How we're approaching value before the great recession, there’s one way how we started approaching value in the great recession was another way. How we started then think about value and getting the value message across in 12, 13, 14, 15 was yet a different way. And that period of time it works quite well.

I think in part because of the competition’s methodology, I think some of the things we're doing 13, 14, 15 don’t seem to work as well now. And so, we're having to involve our marketing message, the value aspects of it further still. So it is evolving and we do monitor this with consumer perspective about our brand versus our competition. I hate to say it I am not sure I want to give you a whole more detail than that, because to the extent I go start telling you how its different, how we’re approach it differently today than we were three or four years ago, it starts given -- almost given away the tactics that we utilized and why we utilize them.

And at that point, I am just laying out our marketing plan not in the total but in a large part, so sorry not to be more detailed about that. But I think it's fair to say it is evolving and it probably has to because the competition continues to move as well. And we're doing some things differently today than we're doing six and 12 months ago.

Jon Tower

Thank you.

Cliff Hudson

But the stuff we're doing right now is working better than what we're doing three and four months ago. So we're on a better track anyway. Okay, I think that's our last question. Is that right, operator?

Operator

That is correct. So now I'd like to turn it over to management for any additional or concluding remarks.

Cliff Hudson

Okay. Well, we appreciate your participation today. And as is said at the outset of the conference call, if you have additional questions don't hesitant to call Corey Horsch at our headquarters office. We appreciate your participation in the call and your interest in the business, and we'll look forward to talking you in the coming months. Thanks so much.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude today's presentation. We do thank everyone.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.