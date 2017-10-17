DXC Technology Still Has Gas In The Tank

However, given the shrinking revenues there is some justification for that. It remains to be seen whether management can grow revenues again.

The shares are still cheaper than most of the competition.

Jim Cramer argued the stock of DXC Technology (DXC) is cheap, which is a rarity in this market, so we had a look. The first thing to notice is that growth is rather erratic:

The acceleration you see this year is the result of the merger between what they used to be (CSC) and the enterprise service business from HP (HPE) that gave rise to the company in its present form, which closed on April 3 of this year.

This distorts the picture quite considerably. Excluding PPA (purchase price accounting), revenue was down 4.2% year-over-year in constant currency and flat sequentially, but this is comparing with Q1 2016 on a pro-forma basis (as if the merger took place on April 2, 2016).

And PPA makes this result worse ($120M in the first quarter of this year), not better. Then there are also significant costs (included in GAAP):

Restructuring cost of $190M or $0.50 per share (pre-tax).

Integration and transaction cost of $124M (or $0.29 per share).

Amortization of intangibles of $120M (or $0.26 per share).

But the company isn't growing organically, they have three reporting segments:

GBS, the Global Business Services; revenue was down 3.8% y/y and flat sequentially.

GIS, the Global Infrastructure Services; revenue was down 4.7% y/y and 1.6% sequentially.

USPS, the US Public Sector Business; revenue was down 3.5% y/y and 6.8% sequentially.

If there is one silver lining it is that book to bill was at 1.1 (exclusive of PPA adjustments), indicating the possibility of the return of a modicum of growth. But before you get too excited one has to realize that bookings also include recompetes, which are bookings at a lower rate; so nothing is guaranteed in terms of revenue.

Where is the growth going to come from?

This is a pretty relevant question, given the declines in all three of their reporting segments. What's more, during the analyst day they painted a longer-term picture. James Schneider, the Goldman (GS) analyst reiterated that during the Q1CC:

at your Analyst Day you talked about the traditional down 4% to 7% long-term, industry and BPS up 7% to 10%, and digital up 25% to 30% over the coming years.

So the growth impulses will have to come from:

Industry and BPS (business process services)

Digital

Partnering with software companies

Industry and BPS (part of Global Business Services or GBS) has yet to achieve growth as it was down for the year by 3.2%. However, this reflected the completion of a major healthcare contract in the UK although the immediate future might not be all that much better with a book-to-bill ratio of 0.7.

Digital revenue (which cuts across all three segments so it remains to be seen how this is affected by the spin-off of the US public sector business, see below) is growing, it's up 13.4% for the year with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.0.

We're not quite where the company wants to be with respect to growth from these two segments, as set out during the Investor Day earlier this year:

You see that the targets for Industry and BPS are 7-10% CARG and for Digital a substantial 25-30% CARG. Together the growth of these sectors should turn around the company's fortunes from a negative revenue growth (-4%- -1%) to a positive (1%-4%) growth.

These are lofty goals, but they seem quite ambitious to us given the fairly steady decline of revenues so far.

The two strategies mentioned are redeploying assets and letting customers reinvest productivity gains in digital transformation. Acquisitions are also likely to play a role, especially in digital.

We would argue that the jury is still very much out on the possibilities of revenue growth, which is perhaps not all that surprising, given that management has its hands full with the integration process and realizing synergies.

Luckily, they are making much more progress with the latter, and as a result, EPS is achieving an impressive acceleration.

Earnings growth

We wondered about Jim Cramer's verdict, just how cheap the shares can be after the large run-up in the shares this year already:

But this isn't a mystery as the acquisitions are rather accretive to earnings. Despite stagnant revenues, earnings have jumped and will continue to jump throughout the fiscal year. One of the planks of earnings jump is cost-cutting, from the Q1CC:

In summary, policy harmonization, workforce optimization, supply chain actions and facilities rationalization drove over $140 million net savings in the first quarter.

In Q2, an additional $75-80M will be added to that; the objective is to reach $1B at the end of the fiscal year and that seems eminently doable, based on the $560M already taken out on a yearly basis in Q1.

So it's mainly cost-cutting and synergy benefits that will produce a jump in EPS, which (according to analyst expectations) is going to more than double this year from $3.1 last year to $6.82 this year and $8.27 for fiscal 2018.

Guidance

Revenue for the fiscal year to be $24-24.5B in constant currency.

Non-GAAP EPS of $6.50-7 which continues to assume a tax rate of 25-30% for the full year, which implies a higher tax rate in the remaining quarters.

However, we're continuing to work on tax planning strategies to optimize our effective tax rate for the full year. Our adjusted free cash flow target for fiscal 2018 remains a 100% plus of adjusted net income.

Longer-term, here are the ambitions as set out at their Investor day:

From 2018-2020, DXC guided to 1-4% annual revenue growth with EBIT margin of 14-15% and 20% per annum EPS growth. In terms of revenue growth, management sees traditional service offerings declining by 4-7% annually, Business Process Services revenues increasing 7-10% annually, and digital increasing at 25-30% annually. By 2020, DXC hopes to increase digital offerings from 15% to 50% of revenues, driving stable revenue growth across the entire firm.

Margins

These are GAAP figures:

Balance sheet and cash flow

The company has $2.5B in cash and $7.5B in debt. It bought back $19M in shares and paid $19M in dividends. It looks like the debt could be reduced up to $1.05B in relation to the spinning off of USPS (see below). The long-term goal is to return 30% of cash flow to shareholders:

If we take the $6.50-7 in EPS that the company has guided and the 100%+ in free cash flow, based on 290M outstanding shares, cash flow will be between $1.885B and $2.03B; 30% of that is roughly $600M, of which $160M is paid in dividend, which leaves some $440M for share buybacks.

On a market cap of roughly $26B that's some 1.7%, a fair amount and quite a bit bigger than the $19M in share buybacks in Q1.

Valuation

Much of the legwork has already been done by an excellent article from SA contributor Jack Mo. His conclusion after weighing a couple of scenarios at the end of May:

Given the probabilities mentioned above, our scenario-weighted price target is $92/share or +25% from the current share price.

We have already more or less arrived at that target (just a dollar shy at the point of writing) but one could argue that the spin-off of the USPS business might deliver another impulse.

Given the jump in EPS as a result of the merger and the synergies, looking back isn't all that useful so we're looking at forward valuation.

At $6.80 a share, the company indeed isn't expensive on an earnings basis; but revenues are shrinking and the company has a not insubstantial amount of debt (net debt is $5B).

So we think that some discount to peers on EV/EBITDA is warranted, although that discount still seems a bit large. Jack Mo argues that peers trade at 9x-10x forward EV/EBITDA so there is still some room for the shares to go up.

'NewCo'

The US Public Sector business is going to be merged with Vencore and KeyPoint (from privately-owned Veritas Capital) and then spun off into an independent publicly traded company (for the moment called NewCo), 88% will be in the hands of DXC shareholders. From a company presentation:

Some observations:

It remains to be seen how this impacts the financial targets that the company has set out, but there are some characteristics that are likely to have some impact:

Veritas Capital receives some $400M of cash merger consideration.

USPS will distribute $1.05B in cash consideration (or assumed debt) to DXC.

DXC will use the proceeds from the transaction to reduce debt, repurchase shares, and for other general corporate purposes.

It isn't difficult to see the rationale for this deal, it brings more focus to both companies, apart from the possible synergies between the USPS and the two merger units Vencore and KeyPoint. The latter also increases in scale and offers a broader set of skills and services, many of which could be complementary.

The book-to-bill ratio of USPS was just 0.3 in Q1, but given the lumpiness of contracts that doesn't mean all that much and was due to a big contract that was scheduled to close in Q1 but is now most likely going to close in Q2.

USPS is by far the smallest segment; Q1 revenues were $677M, compared to $3B for GIS and $2.3B for GBS.

The gross margin in USPS was 11.4% in Q1, higher than the GIS margin (9.8%) but lower than the GBS margin (12.4%).

Since DXC shareholders will receive 86% of the new company's shares we think this is a considerable net positive. Possible downside is the upheaval in the midst of the integration that is already ongoing, but management has shown itself to be particularly adept at handling this.

Conclusion

We wouldn't go as far as to argue that the shares of DXC Technology are cheap, but neither are they particularly expensive. However, the company has to demonstrate that it will be able to grow revenues in the coming years or at least stop the decline. The jury is still very much out on that.

The company is much better at cutting costs and driving synergies from mergers and acquisitions. That in and by itself makes the shares still attractive for shareholders as this drives earnings (20% CARG is targeted) but also cash flow, which enables deleveraging and larger payouts to shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DXC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.